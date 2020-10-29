    Election Thread #1

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 9:09am |

    The Charlie Cook prediction is comforting as far as nationwide results.

    I find the Texas thing really interesting, as maybe with higher turnout we finally will get to know what they really are made of. I suspect Texas is stranger than conventional wisdom might make it out to be, maybe more like Florida. We are always given this image of lots of Hispanics there not voting for various reasons and everyone presumes they would be true blue if they did. Maybe not?  I.E., Perhaps usual non-voters there end up not liking Trump much, they may still like conservative as far as other races? What if after all the effort to GOTV, it doesn't turn out to be as Dem as the GOTV people expected?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 2:23pm

