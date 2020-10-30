NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the city's French Quarter in what the police chief described as an “ambush."

The officers were on routine patrol when they were ambushed and fired upon by an individual traveling as a passenger in a pedicab, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference near the scene. It was unknown how many shots were fired, he said.

Ferguson said one officer was shot in the left cheek, below the eye and was listed in serious but stable condition. “The bullet is lodged in his skull,” he said. The other officer had minor abrasions to an arm. “This is a dark day for our officers and I ask that you keep them in your prayers,” [....]