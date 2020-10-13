Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Added GOP to the lede - they griftedd long & hard
GOP is not even trying to hide their corruption anymore. They admitted to placing fake ballot box drops.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2020
Make sure you are dropping your ballot off in an official ballot box. I beg you.
PLEASE READ: California orders GOP to remove unofficial ballot boxes https://t.co/oXZPHeFXL6
Lie to voters, cheat the system, smear opponents and suppress the vote. It's the GOP's blueprint. They are anti-democracy.https://t.co/QccoXzbwih— Nathan Max (@natemax) October 13, 2020
People in GA waited in line 11 hrs today to vote. The GOP don’t want ppl to vote. The majority of US isn't in line with their views. But the jokes on them. There was a 41% increase in turnout compared to the first day of early voting in GA in 2016 #VoteThemAllOut #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/ECFFZ3YVrl— Helen Armstrong (@HelenArmstrong5) October 13, 2020
.@CoryBooker, we love that #FindingYourRoots helped uncover you and @RuPaul’s cousin connection! What a special moment.
If you missed this heartwarming reveal, go to https://t.co/4tNSL8T73f to catch up on our recent episodes, and watch Cory’s reaction below. https://t.co/PjyOznpjPS
The questions posed by the SBA have rattled banks, which issued the loans and would be responsible for delivering the questionnaires to the agency.
The Small Business Administration is quietly rolling out an effort to scrutinize the largest businesses that took PPP loans during the pandemic, demanding new details about their operations to justify the aid https://t.co/qR2MbmpDby— Zachary Warmbrodt (@Zachary) October 30, 2020
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the city's French Quarter in what the police chief described as an “ambush."
The officers were on routine patrol when they were ambushed and fired upon by an individual traveling as a passenger in a pedicab, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference near the scene. It was unknown how many shots were fired, he said.
By Dan Lamothe @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 30
The National Guard Bureau has established a new unit made up mostly of military policemen that could be dispatched to help quell unrest in coming days, after a turbulent summer in which National Guard members were deployed to several cities.
See how redistricting would work in your state under the Fair Representation Act. “Voters in the majority will elect most of the winners, but not all of them. Voters in the minority also get a seat at the table.” https://t.co/wTF3i8CBRv— Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 30, 2020
On Thursday, the nation’s largest police union posted a photo to social media taken during the unrest in Philadelphia this week, where hundreds of protesters clashed with officers over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. The Fraternal Order of Police’s posts showed a Philadelphia police officer holding a Black toddler clinging to her neck.
“This child was lost during the violent riots in Philadelphia, wandering around barefoot in an area that was experiencing complete lawlessness,” the union claimed in a tweet and Facebook post that have since been deleted. “The only thing this Philadelphia police officer cared about in that moment was protecting this child.”
But lawyers for the boy’s family say that story was a total fabrication.
‘An Earthquake in Florida’s Criminal Justice System’: Conservatives on Florida Supreme Court Overturn Decades-Old Death Penalty Precedent https://t.co/WWWEkhgsN5 pic.twitter.com/KxEAte0z70— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 30, 2020
Lot of blue-county school board members looking at this polling warily https://t.co/W1lbN9kfSZ— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 30, 2020
By Sharon Braithwaite & Eoin McSweeny @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
At least 140 migrants have drowned off Senegal in the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the United Nations migration agency said in a statement Thursday.
By Kate Bennett & Elizabeth Cohen @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
Dr. Deborah Birx emerged from a meeting at the White House one day in late summer with a new resolution: Never again would she sit in a meeting with Dr. Scott Atlas and listen to him pontificate on the pandemic.
Two sisters are being held on attempted first-degree murder charges in Illinois for allegedly stabbing a store security guard after being told they needed to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer https://t.co/6hgYflZrf4— CNN (@CNN) October 29, 2020
Gun purchase interest tends to rise around stressful events and ahead of elections.
Walmart is removing all guns and ammo from its sales floors in response to concerns about break-ins and civil unrest. Firearm sales are soaring this year, according to the FBI database (via @bpopken)
Walmart spox to @NBCNews https://t.co/yXYWp03tDN pic.twitter.com/urUzeVPcfU
This is a very German speech. https://t.co/qgwuaKsRyk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) October 30, 2020
I have no doubt Chicago has worse dystopian things going on; it's just that they dishonestly don't report on them like we do.
SCREAMING -- A New York City man fell about 15 feet into a pit of rats when a sidewalk sinkhole opened under his feet. https://t.co/asgkrsRAJ8— Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) October 29, 2020
We're finally teaching dogs how to talk! It's about time.https://t.co/2RxjIAktc1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 29, 2020
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 5:23am
Trump's Secret Service boondoggle
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:11am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:37am
Wow2, DoJ sues Melania's asst?!
The whole govt is Trump's personal plaything
https://digbysblog.net/2020/10/your-tax-dollars-at-work-3/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:08am
$250m dark money in courts
Sen. Whitehouse explains:
https://www.exposedbycmd.org/2020/10/13/senator-whitehouse-calls-out-dar...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:15pm
Rudy as Russian disinfo ally
(who gave him a private hard drive, if they did?
Another convenient active duty FBI agent?
Have seen this Netflix series - not terribly believable,
but has its audience)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:04pm
Match set game:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:16am
with a cherry on top!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:19am
Somehow The Deep State got to her. Even Rudy's circle is not safe! What's a Qanon to do? Kidnap some governors?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 1:10am
If we could stop 2nd Amendmenting our own feet for a New York second, maybe...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 1:54am
Trump's 2016 Egypt Bank xfer (thread)
Last minute cash for a broke campaign.
When will we ever see Trump's it his campaign's taxes?
That bought-and-paid for Supreme Court hasn't helped.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:16pm
"John Kelly" currently going viral on twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:04pm
Far from falling for his spin, NYT adding $100 million due the IRS to the the $421 million personally guaranteed:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 7:48pm
Forbes sez: Donald Trump Has At Least $1 Billion In Debt, More Than Twice The Amount He Suggested
By Dan Alexander, Senior editor at Forbes, covering Donald Trump's business., Oct. 16
They be faux media now > this article could be more devastating to Drumpf than any Lincoln Project ridicule.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:53pm
Let's add Javanka's, since they work as a family team. Much of 666 and Toronto from the UAE (and prolly Saudis as well)?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:17am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:27pm
Once again we get these leaks that hint that things are so much worse than we've imagined. But none of these shits will go on the record with the whole unvarnished truth. I hope they all go down in history as the cowardly slime they are.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:17pm
Federal Judge Signals It’s Clear That Trump Tweet Intended to Declassify All Mueller Documents, Orders DOJ to Find Out
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Oct. 16
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:35am
Ghislaine's turn in the barrel
When/what comes out on Trump, or will Barr make sure she's suicides after slow boating this case?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 2:50am
Lev Parnas:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:48pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:17pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:26pm
Mark Meadows raking it in
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 3:00pm
Other stories and personal anecdotals just made me realize that this kind of cheating, whatever you want to call it, is going to be running rampant until we get covid under control.
A lot of the usual gatekeepers are not working at the office and they are not working full time. The IRS, for example, is in chaos.
Many who realize are taking advantage--why bother worrying what your books look like for 2019 or 2020 when the authorities are never ever going to have the staff to look at those years much less audit them. When they finally get back up to speed, they are just going to write off these years and move forward.
Those who enforce "the rules" are working at half speed at best, allover the world actually.
Comes to mind Trump's IRS case may have truly been on hold--his excuses are probably not a lie now anymore--there'd be nobody working on that case right now if NYTimes didn't.
Same here with Mark Meadows.
Office "staff" whose job is police this sort of thing are currently working at home, and have to deal with things like their kids around all day trying to learn remotely or depression or newly developed alchoholism, etc.
Another example of what is happening, at the other end of the income scale is graft of welfare or entitlement services, as I am sure the employees are swamped, give a damn if someone is cheating or breaking the rules and just rubber stamp everything (if you are a claimant and lucky.)
When government employees get back to full speed, especially state and local, the priority will surely be set by their bosses to: get money wherever you can. A prison sentence for a perp won't help the broken budgets.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 4:24pm
Iran disinfo?
(yeah, almost every story can be filed under GOP corruption now)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 4:58am
FinCEN plays partisan
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 11:31am
Fed Society SC self-dealing
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 1:38pm
And what did they stack the court with?
Plantation-era nostalgia
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 1:51pm
Judge Sullivan: "Time's up!"
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 2:21pm
DoJ blows Sullivan response
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 4:25am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 12:01pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 8:36am
Judge: Trump assholishness not binding
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 12:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 6:38pm
chart:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 4:57am
Streisand Effect sighted
(seems Javanka not ready for Broadway)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 8:48am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 7:55pm
More Law&Crime
weird times
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 4:44am
Judge just called Jacob Wohl a terrorist. Seriously:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 5:10pm
NOTE it is a thread where he tweets excerpts from his article and some docs, too.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 5:26pm
Someone paid off about $1.5mill of Kavanaugh's bills. No one seemed to investugate
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:03am
Keeping it simple:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 2:40am
Emptywheel's big Russiagate reveal to FBI
(Interesting real life cloak 'n dagger stuff)
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/10/26/part-of-what-i-shared-with-the-fbi/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:05am
Those "Iranian" emails...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:25am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 3:07am
Remember - the full-court press on Hillary was 10x as tough as Joe's. Used to uninspire liberals and conservatives alike. 4 years later, still dribbling out clues and evidence.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 5:22am
found retweeted by a British lady who is tops in her field of journalism regarding the international art market:
so she knows these kinda guys--just probably never expected to see one that was such a crass criminal in excess leading the U.S.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:16pm