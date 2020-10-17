    Only a Model: Melania's time in Paris, NY?

    By PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 8:27am |

    Where's Zampolli, Marie, Casablanca, Epstein, Trump, Giselle...?

    https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2020/oct/17/he-wanted-to-control-me-...

    https://wwd.com/eye/people/melania-trumps-mode-paris-donald-trump-10704025/

    https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/former-modeling-agent-reveals-details-a...

    https://time.com/melania-trump-inauguration-model-first-lady/

    https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/01/fashion/donald-trump-melania-modeling...

    Note the "none could speak French" part - and then listen to Melania's "French"

    What's become of this world?

    Comments

    Where's her picture on a milk carton? Unfair to give Javanka all the luv


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 6:58am

    wow, interesting...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 7:24am

    Or maybe she just had her facelift reshifted during lockdown.
    Lady must be bored.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 4:43am

    Can compare with this video from 2019, seems close enough, but some conspiracy-minded think it's still someone else.

    https://youtu.be/uXI-4Q5u0ug?t=1440

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 7:34am

    Now I think it's just those sunglasses, they're huge and obstruct her distinctive slanty eyes and high cheekbones that we got used to ID'ing her by. They sort of make us expect a different kind of face underneath them, more oval, almost like an optical illusion. BUT the mouth and tip of her nose are EXACTLY the same.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:59pm

    IANAD, but Dental work looks a bit different

    Rectangular teeth vs oval crown?


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:53pm

    First lady Melania Trump does not have a body double, BuzzFeed News and USA Today report

    There is no evidence to support the conspiracy theory that the White House uses a Melania Trump body double for public appearances, according to BuzzFeed News, USA Today and Snopes.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:11pm

    Except...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:26pm

    This body double story is ridiculous when everyone paying attention can see that it's obvious she's a robot sex doll. The rapid emotional changes are clearly programmed. And the so called swatting away the hand is just flaws in the movement circuits. Occasionally when they make repairs or upgrades there are appearance changes and some people think it's a body double. But all in all you have to admit she's very life like.


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 2:33am

    The swat as you call it is to prevent electromagnetic disturbance with her/it's functioning - a small field can disrupt the signal path or worse, allow a way to implant 3rd party software on contact.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 6:10am

    I've got to admit she still looks and acts different. Just further proof of the Trump belief that covid infection can be invigorating? laugh


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 9:50am

    That said, somewhere I saw a reporter tweet that Trump himself did a terrible job at his rallies yesterday, half-heartedly phoning it in, seeming lifeless, must be realizing it's all over. I was tempted to reply "but did you see the Maggie Haberman tweet pointing out that he was tweeting at 3am just before?", but didn't.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 9:55am

    Another Body Double


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 10:24am

    Latest Comments

    more