    Pew study

    White high school dropout earns more than Black college graduate 

    https://rollingout.com/2017/08/13/average-white-high-school-dropout-earns-more-than-black-college-grad/


    by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 9:43pm

    That's a really dumb misleading article that explains less than nothing, presenting family wealth (mean? median?) instead of income. Would be better to show the average black salary per profession, say. But that would try to address the problem, not stir up confusion and guilt and blame.

    As just 1 issue, what % if black degree holders are solo mothers (still double that of white degree-holding solo mothers?), greatly affecting work options and time?

    https://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2018/04/25/the-changing-profile-of-unmar...

    Obviously a lot of other pertinent aspects if someone wanted to tackle the issue of wage and earning disparity intelligently, but obviously Rolling Stone didn't want to - they used to be better than this. Even Matt Taibbi's Rolling Stone pieces tended to be kickass, as much issue as I have with him elsewhere.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 2:59am

    Posting it is also a clear example of whatabout-ism.

    Switching the topic, apples and oranges as well.The chart I posted just shows current privilege white & black females have in college acceptance and attendance. Doesn't even get into black males.

    More importantly doesn't get into whether that current privilege translates into earning more money for black females.I.E., if all of those women were getting degrees in art history, it's a sure thing the vast majority will be making less than a plumber for the rest of their lives laugh Not only that, it's complicated by the fact that "white privilege" is such a broad and vague accusation that it can be take all kinds of ways, such as trust fund kids living off the wealth of former generations, in which case they would have no earned income and not show up in government earned income stats.

    I'm looking for examples of baby steps of privilege changing. I think that's definitely happening in many ways.

    One can laud it or cry about it or not care, I'm not interest in getting into that, only noting it.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 9:48am

    First locate & map it, then measure and analyze and draw conclusions.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 10:27am

    Actually, if one is going to spin income levels, here's the more common political spin on income (for decades,) I just ran across it checking out my current U.S. Rep.'s twitter feed. Now I want to note that he represents all of Harlem as well as my Bronx areas, so he feels this spin will be acceptable to his constituents there. He is of Dominican immigrant heritage and first ran for Chas. Rangel's old district before re-districting:

    The day when women’s pay catches up to that of the white men last year:
    ➡️All women - March 5
    ➡️Black women - Aug 13
    ➡️Native American women – October 1st
    ➡️Latinas - TODAY

    We all deserve #EqualPayForEqualWork. #LatinaEqualPayDay

    — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) October 29, 2020

     

    He's particpating in political spin here for political benefit, that's how I look at it. It's not real true nuanced analysis of why things are the way they are. Good b.s. for activists, but not for social scientists.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 10:55am

    Here's some things to think about along those lines, though.

    Formerly incarcerated males probably get like nearly zero privilege in our society, especially as regards employment; many of them are black.

    Veterans traditionally get considerable privilege, but maybe less so since Vietnam era and more knowledge of  and publicity about mental illness among their ranks?

    Edit to add: must have read a gazillion articles now how current M.D.'s  feel that they have much less privilege in our society than their predecessors. And lower income as well. (Some specialties like plastic surgeons still have high income, but never ranked that high as far as privilege or respect if they let their specialty be known.Income has never been the sole entry requirement to a certain high level of privilege in our society. That has always been worse in the mother country,.however, part of the reason we left.)


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 11:37am

