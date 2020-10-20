Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Oct. 19
Rapper 50 Cent appeared to endorse President Trump in a Monday Instagram post, citing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax rate plan.
50 Cent took to Instagram to condemn Biden’s plan, which raises tax rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.
“WHAT THE F---!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F--- NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”
“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he continued, “62% are you out of ya f---ing mind.”
The rapper, who lives in New York City, could be hit with a 62 percent tax rate increase under Biden’s plan, experts said on Monday, according to CNBC. New Jersey and California residents who make more than $400,000 per year could also face a more than 60 percent tax rate, while the rates in New York state could reach 58 percent.
It’s unclear from the post if 50 Cent plans to vote for the president.
The rapper was met by a mixture of praise and criticism for his post, with conservative Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren commenting, “Welcome to the Trump Train! Amen!!!!”
Minutes after his post, 50 Cent posted again with the caption, “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.” [....]
50 is not bankrupt
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/may/04/50-cent-on-love-cash-and-bankruptcy-when-there-are-setbacks-there-will-be-get-backs
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 2:59pm
He is dumb enough to honestly complain. Most accountants for the wealthy are at the ready making plans on how to evade. This is the problem with high tax rates based on a certain income, you have evasion and end up with less to the Treasury, not more. Bill Cllinton/Bill Rubin found the sweet spot where people do not bother to evade, I think it was top at 39% if I remember correctly, they ended up making huge progress on the debt that way and the economy growing at the same time.
All that said, we obviously have different times now, to put it mildly. There ain't no global economy as we knew it. Every country is deficit spending. It's an emergency, those with something simply have to pay more. I'm not sure announcing what that will be ahead of time is the wisest move, though?
Noticed Krugman wrote big op-ed yesterday, he says spend big right now and don't worry where the money is going to come from:
The fix the world is in right now is unprecedented, all the old rules need to be thrown out.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 3:02pm
CNBC on what "50 Cent" heard about (do I need to point out the irony of his name?)
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 8:56pm
here's clear proof he's been watching FOX, tho, especially now that they are talking about him:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:02pm
Does this mean the "eat the rich" thing is suddenly outre? Or it's okay to eat the rich of certain skin colors and others not?
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:05pm
50 Cent flips
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/522684-50-cent-says-f-k-donald-trump-in-apparent-retraction-of
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 9:54pm
Interesting. Also interesting how easily he can be pressured. I looked at his Twitter feed, hasn't said who he does support as of yet.
Does look like he wannabe like Kanye, but not religious, just to get rich having endorsing stuff to buy is glorious. Hawking cognac, champagne, "GunIt" brands clothing (guns = awesome), and "haute living" in general.
My guess from looking at that, would be: still gonna be voting for Trump (after all,not that different from Trump ties, Trump wine, Trump steaks, Trump airlines, Trump university, Trump beauty pageants, Trump wrestling, Ivanka jewelry etc.) Or gonna write in Kanye. Unless someone smarter mansplains to this manchild that Biden is better for business.
Just my 50 cents.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 11:16pm
Not to worry, Lil Pump fills the void.
https://www.ajc.com/news/rapper-lil-pump-endorses-trump-for-president-disses-biden/M3SYM4CWTFEJNOR3TPG6RRCSQY/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 2:04pm
So is this braindead or what?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:03pm
Looks like "there's no such thing as bad publicity" to me. Especially if you want to be a bad guy. The extra added kicker here: Trump is king at doing that.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:09pm
On point and both ridiculous and true:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:16pm
confirming Obama's point, tonight in Nebraska:
oh and speaking of rappers, I checked Kanye's feed and it appears he is more obsessed right now with his "ratings" on Twitter than who is voting for him:
He's like is this a conspiracy, just sayin
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:27pm
Every thinking person knew that the first thing republicans were gonna do was pass a huge tax cut for the rich. It makes perfect sense for a rich person to vote for republicans even if that republican was Trump. What is brain dead is poor and middle class people voting for tax cuts for the rich.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:15pm
There's an extra added effect when someone just got rich recently, though, it's "fuck this, I finally get me some and now they change the rules, not fair"
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:21pm
I am reminded of these rebels of the 60's and 70's against highly socialist tax rates.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:27pm
I as remembered it and as the article makes clear it was pretty much British rockers leaving England as it's rates at that time where ridiculously high even compared to other more socialistic countries like France.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:48pm
Was trying to understand what rmrd thought about these rappers.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 4:02pm
The current small group of rappers for Trump reminds me of 2016. Steve Harvey came to Trump Towers smiling. Harvey got nothing.nJim Brown and Ray Lewis came to Trump Tower with a plan for the Black community. Trump did nothing.
Hard to know what 50 Cent actually thinks. Flame and Lil Pump need publicity
Then there is Ice Cube. Cube came to the Trump campaign with a plan. Cube did not get a meeting with Trump.Cube got played by the Trump campaign who said that Ice Cube was on their side. The Trump campaign was happy to make Cube a useful idiot
The Biden campaign told Cube they would contact him after the election. Symone Sanders gave him a call back, but only to say the campaign would be in touch. Biden has Black people on the staff who knew Ice Cube's history. Ice Cube didn't read plans put out by the CBC. the Biden campaign, and Alicia Garza's Black Futures Lab all had data on the issues important to the Black community. All the plans were more detailed. Cube had a plan based on ADOS. ADOS is African descendants of slaves. No others need apply. Cube is an anti-Semite. There was no way that the Biden campaign would connect with Ice Cube.
Cube now watches as Jared says Black people are lazy.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 7:19pm
Link to Alicia Garza Black Census
https://blackcensus.org/
Link to CBC Jobs and Justice Act of 2020
https://cbc.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=2228
Biden Plan for Black America
https://joebiden.com/blackamerica/#
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 7:29pm
Amber Ruffin's humorous take
https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/2020/10/comedian-amber-ruffin-goes-in-on-rappers-supporting-donald-trump
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 10:50pm
She clearly didn't take your former advice that all Trump voters are racists and need to be ignored and shunned.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 1:31am
Trump voters are willing to vote for a racist.
Note 50 Cents first remarks were that he didn't care that Trump was a racist.
You obviously haven't watch much Amber Ruffin discussing Trump
https://www.thewrap.com/amber-ruffin-agrees-nobody-has-done-more-for-black-americans-than-trump-video/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 7:42am
Lil Wayne doing the Trump train thang now:
I note he's into selling self-branded merch just like Trump and the rest of this gang.
edit to add Williams' p.s. tweet:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 7:55pm
It is insane if anyone is looking to rap stars to tell them how to vote. This is just one more piece of evidence to put into the "People Are Stupid" file
by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 8:16pm
here's the comment from a lefty black female agitator curator in the art world (we follow each other at Twitter-that's another example of my extensive "bubble", BTW-- I suspect she's lesbian as well, though that's not clear, what does come across clear from her tweets that personally she is very pro back wimmin culture, very nurturing towards other black women, and very critical of a lot of black males):
Edit to add, this followup tweet is a perfect example of what I was trying to get across about her opinions:
Note she has almost 27,000 followers, so not chopped liver.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 8:25pm
Meanwhile according to Kanye, he himself has become the "fearless leader"
that his "mom always knew" he would be:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 7:56pm
Kanye gets praise from Glenn Loury and Coleman Hughes
https://youtu.be/PQiaAFuFRlo
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 9:49pm
How idiotic for you to call that praise, that's analysis! I liked it. They are pointing out the politics of resentment against elites that attracted him to Trump.
You do seem to have this habit of CONSTANTLY THINKING ANALYSIS IS APPROVAL OR DISAPPROVAL! It's analysis! Trying to figure out what's really going on. Deconstructing spin.
It's only the narrator that seems to want to spin it that we should all approve of it like Kanye's the genuis answer for the world, and he seems to me to have a cynical motive for putting this little tape together, like a wannabe an agent spinner for some celeb.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 10:28pm
Loury and Hughes praised West for mimicking the sociopath Trump. The result of the "analysis" was approval. Where did they disagree with Kanye?
This is part of the Loury, Hughes, etc. scam. They are more concerned about how they can get Liberal/Progressive heads to explode than any objective review. Loury participated in this nonsense and proudly promotes and links to it on his Facebook page. West says God gave him this mission.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 10:43pm
Again, it wasn't praise! It was analysis of why Kanye does what he does. This is what cultural scholars do for a living FOR CRISSAKES!. They are not even offering whether they like or not it as a critic might.They are simply trying to help people analyze him as a cultural figure. I can't even believe you see it that way, are you really that dense?! Practicing cultural history analysis is not "a scam" Once again: they are not telling you to like Kanye or not and they are not trying to tell you whether to like Trump or not. They are simply trying to help you see what they do in our culture. Frankly, it's to get you to be a more critical thinker.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 2:33am
Whatever
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:27am
What I saw was a few smart blacks weaving the rantings of a dope into a narrative that I doubt the idiot even conceived of.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 10:26pm
I did like the reveal about his background, tho, that he's no boy of the hood, makes his game more understandable to me. English prof. mom did a good job of faking support for a son who doesn't like to read books until he started making big money...so much so that he's still talking about her support. It's like the story of the dedicated mom who urges her handicapped child to be the best you can be, and it sure worked..major major payoff.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 10:40pm
Do you think his mother would have been proud of his performance when he visited the White House?
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 10:51pm
and it sure worked..major major payoff
Which again is another piece of evidence to put in the "People Are Stupid" file. Paying $400 for a $20 hoodie just because it has Kanye's name on it. John McLaughlin is by far the greatest living guitarist and at least in the top 10 modern jazz composers, perhaps the one who was the most original. But I wouldn't pay $400 for a shirt with his name on it even if I was a billionaire. And I don't give a shit who he's planning on voting for.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 10:54pm
Roxane's two cents:
Wesley Yang:
He's consistent:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 12:36am
Ice Cube and 50 Cent highlight conservative faction among Black, male voters
The conservative leanings of public figures speak to part of the Black male electorate underrepresented in political conversations
Kenya Evelyn from Washington @ TheGuardian.com Wed 28 Oct 2020 14.19 EDT
only a partial excerpt, the first half deals with the reaction against this reality
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 1:06am
^ from now on I think I'll go with Kenya's input on what's going on in "the black community" over anonymous rmrd on the internet and have added her to those I am "following." She seems a lot more reliably interested in reality.than in The Root type bubble where rmrd's head seems to live.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 1:13am
You continue to make this personal.
No one denies that there are Conservative Black voters.
The overwhelming majority of Black voters support Democrats.
Edit to add:
More confirmation of my stance that Trump voters are willing to vote for a racist.
Edit to add:
We may have to wait until the end of the year to assess how different demographic groups voted. Work on the final push to GOTV continues. We will have exit poll numbers and hopefully mail in results. We don't have to speculate.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:22am
An interesting op-ed from The Grio on the ruckus this stirred up:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:59pm
87% not voting for Trump is amazing
It takes long, repetitive conversations to begin to change Hotep minds.
Not much will change given the short time until the election
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:58pm
How NYTimes' pop music reporter Joe Coscarelli reported on topic, Oct. 30, in Music Section, with link on home page
Lil Wayne, Latest Rapper in Trump’s Orbit, Sees Backlash Over Photo
Following Kanye West, 50 Cent and Ice Cube before him, the rapper faced criticism on social media after posting a seeming endorsement of the president.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:21am
The rappers don't influence the majority of Black voters.
In the past rappers wrote lyrics that made Trump a gangsta
HuffPost listed 67 times Donald Trump's name used in rap lyrics
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/hip-hops-25-year-obsession-with-donald-trump_n_55d61727e4b055a6dab3524a
Trump lost favor among many in hip hop when he jumped into politics
Russell Simmons wrote a letter to Trump criticizing Trump fueling the flames of hatred
https://www.cnn.com/2015/12/09/politics/russell-simmons-donald-trump-letter/index.html
It is not surprising that there is a fringe in the Black community who still support Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 11:36am