    Election Thread #1

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 9:09am |

    Comments

    The Charlie Cook prediction is comforting as far as nationwide results.

    I find the Texas thing really interesting, as maybe with higher turnout we finally will get to know what they really are made of. I suspect Texas is stranger than conventional wisdom might make it out to be, maybe more like Florida. We are always given this image of lots of Hispanics there not voting for various reasons and everyone presumes they would be true blue if they did. Maybe not?  I.E., Perhaps usual non-voters there end up not liking Trump much, they may still like conservative as far as other races? What if after all the effort to GOTV, it doesn't turn out to be as Dem as the GOTV people expected?

    Edit to add: I see I skipped over the prediction in your Marshall Cohen tweet as well  Expect blue-to-red shifts in FL, NC, TX, OH, IA.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 2:43pm

    More like Charlie Cook said:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:50pm

    Drumpf becoming a night owl like me, stable genius brainstorming at 3 am, this will scare them to come out and vote for me:

    This was at 3 am https://t.co/3zh3tPf0ZW

    — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 30, 2020

    Of note, big picture: this is not a traditional organized way to do GOTV. No campaign advisors for him, he's got Twitter.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 2:39pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 3:43pm

    Reid Epstein reporting direct from Little Chute, Wisconsin, right in the thick of cheesehead, none of that big city stuff like Appleton or Green Bay for him...


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:26pm

    lots of important news at their Live Updates but Karni's intro is the best one:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:00pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:22pm

    This looks to me like some young out-of-work performers in LA selling out to gigs doing retro street disco for Trump campaign? (But in NYC we are canceling the similar Macy's Parade-no jobs here for Trump or anyone else)

    I was born on the wrong side of the border :( https://t.co/UgipRQBE1F

    — Eccentrica Jones (@EccentricaJones) October 31, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:32am


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:53pm

    Signs of desperate Dem tactics in Florida, heh:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:57pm

    oh look, what a coincidence-NOT, who has recorded a show to play tonight hanging out at a metaphorical barbershop to shoot the breeze with NBA bigwigs about voting

    he also tweeted this


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 1:13pm

    Gosh, Lincoln Project's on topic, too--they must all have the same last minute stats that this demo could be crucial in some swing states and districts:

    TODAY! Join @OffsetYRN, @Tip, @YelloPain & @Bakari_Sellers for a live panel on challenges young black males face while voting.
    Watch our #REVOLTBLACKNEWS & @ProjectLincoln special “Vote or Die: The Black Male Impact @BigTiggerShow at 3PM ET. On REVOLT YouTube & #LPTV #VOTEORDIE pic.twitter.com/4sXLsnFJVw

    — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 31, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 1:20pm

    some interesting related comments I've run across:

    It is true that pro-Trump twitter has been heavily pushing the young black male vote story for a couple days, spinning that Trump is winning it over, i.e., Breitbart, Fox News, like that.

    As this guy points out, this story at The Root isn't helping the situation, just adds to the buzz:

    I suspect bigwigs like Obama and The Lincoln Project have gotten involved, though, not because of how the majority vote blue but because capturing some of the strayers could turn the tide in places like Miami for Florida and Milwaukee for Wisconsin

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 1:48pm

    Trump abuses food aid

    https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/30/trump-food-box-letters-election...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 4:31pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 4:38pm

    I suspect that, similar to what The Lincoln Project does, Obama is doing the ridicule thing so that Joe can stay on positive message and not get stuck playing games with the troll:

    Obama: What is his obsession with crowd size? This is the one measure he has of success. He still worrying about his inauguration crowd being smaller than mine... Does he have nothing better to worry about? Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid? pic.twitter.com/xgYlC7dRuL

    — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 31, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 5:17pm

    Latest Comments

    more