Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
To start
Black and Hispanic young women now attend college at higher rate than white young men. https://t.co/8kbAOnlLjq pic.twitter.com/ZAq92H849Z— Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) October 30, 2020
and to be continued as I come across more
...Putin laid bare the huge disconnect between autocrats and normal people -- the autocrats' ability to do things that simply don't occur to people with a sense of decency and a respect for norms and traditions. Autocrats are aware of the consequences they might face for the damage they do, but they believe they can avoid those consequences by staying in power, forever if necessary....
(CNN)History will likely remember us mostly for opposing each other in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 US Supreme Court case that ultimately granted marriage equality to all Americans. Then, we were on opposite sides in a case that made national news. One of us is a lifelong Democrat, the other a lifelong Republican.
GRAHAM, North Carolina—On the final day of early voting in North Carolina, police in Alamance County pepper-sprayed a group of voters who were marching to the polls, leaving demonstrators injured and vomiting in the streets.
At least one journalist was arrested in the chaotic showdown on Saturday in Alamance County, a red county but one that may decide which party controls the state legislature next year.
About 250 people taking part in an event called I Am Change Legacy March to the Polls were making their penultimate stop on a march that would end at a polling place in downtown Graham when cops intervened.
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign canceled a Friday event in Austin, Texas, after harassment from a pro-Trump contingent.
Texas has emerged as a battleground state in Tuesday’s presidential election, with polls showing the typically Republican stronghold now only marginally favoring President Donald Trump. The Biden campaign scheduled a Friday event in the state, in a bid to drum up last-minute support.
But when the Biden campaign bus drove to Austin, it was greeted by a blockade of pro-Trump demonstrators, leading to what one Texas House representative described as an escalation “well beyond safe limits.”
The cancelation comes amid national anxiety about voter intimidation, a tactic the Trump campaign has implicitly endorsed.
Helpful backgrounder from 2018. Biden's were not part of the problem, but the U.N. was, unfortunately:
I know it's popular right now to say that "mainstream media" (?) is ignoring the Biden/China story, but actually mainstream media covered it first. In 2018, @zachsdorfman & I were first to report on Biden family connection to Patrick Ho & CEFC:https://t.co/K27aCa7nZp
Stanford study found that 18 Trump rallies led to 30,000 COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths: https://t.co/AX4hhTgnJ4 pic.twitter.com/H7SjFMXQmZ— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 31, 2020
- as Chicago police announce recovery of 9,000 weapons this year.
The mother of Hadiya Pendleton, the 15-year-old whose 2013 shooting death sparked a national outcry, appeared with Chicago police this week as they announced the recovery of 9,000 guns so far this year.
Her message: “Giving condolences .. is not enough.” https://t.co/KOk72Yfp5E
Alabama Teens Got Smoothies from McDonald’s After Dumping Murder Victim in River, Detective Says https://t.co/C7UGMGh4Bh pic.twitter.com/jSPzc9xLSp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 31, 2020
Project Veritas Sues New York Times for Calling Group ‘Deceptive’ https://t.co/0Fw3BcW4vv pic.twitter.com/NOkCMis9YY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 31, 2020
Raj Chetty et al are using private data to track economic activity across the countryhttps://t.co/QQJ2nZsCt3— Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) May 8, 2020
Conclusion 1: Govt shutdowns didn't shut down the economy; people did. And state "re-openings" haven't re-opened much, either. pic.twitter.com/xzsIJvBQnf
.@CoryBooker, we love that #FindingYourRoots helped uncover you and @RuPaul’s cousin connection! What a special moment.
If you missed this heartwarming reveal, go to https://t.co/4tNSL8T73f to catch up on our recent episodes, and watch Cory’s reaction below. https://t.co/PjyOznpjPS
The questions posed by the SBA have rattled banks, which issued the loans and would be responsible for delivering the questionnaires to the agency.
The Small Business Administration is quietly rolling out an effort to scrutinize the largest businesses that took PPP loans during the pandemic, demanding new details about their operations to justify the aid https://t.co/qR2MbmpDby— Zachary Warmbrodt (@Zachary) October 30, 2020
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the city's French Quarter in what the police chief described as an “ambush."
The officers were on routine patrol when they were ambushed and fired upon by an individual traveling as a passenger in a pedicab, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference near the scene. It was unknown how many shots were fired, he said.
By Dan Lamothe @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 30
The National Guard Bureau has established a new unit made up mostly of military policemen that could be dispatched to help quell unrest in coming days, after a turbulent summer in which National Guard members were deployed to several cities.
See how redistricting would work in your state under the Fair Representation Act. “Voters in the majority will elect most of the winners, but not all of them. Voters in the minority also get a seat at the table.” https://t.co/wTF3i8CBRv— Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 30, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Pew study
White high school dropout earns more than Black college graduate
https://rollingout.com/2017/08/13/average-white-high-school-dropout-earns-more-than-black-college-grad/
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 9:43pm
That's a really dumb misleading article that explains less than nothing, presenting family wealth (mean? median?) instead of income. Would be better to show the average black salary per profession, say. But that would try to address the problem, not stir up confusion and guilt and blame.
As just 1 issue, what % if black degree holders are solo mothers (still double that of white degree-holding solo mothers?), greatly affecting work options and time?
https://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2018/04/25/the-changing-profile-of-unmar...
Obviously a lot of other pertinent aspects if someone wanted to tackle the issue of wage and earning disparity intelligently, but obviously Rolling Stone didn't want to - they used to be better than this. Even Matt Taibbi's Rolling Stone pieces tended to be kickass, as much issue as I have with him elsewhere.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 2:59am
Posting it is also a clear example of whatabout-ism.
Switching the topic, apples and oranges as well.The chart I posted just shows current privilege white & black females have in college acceptance and attendance. Doesn't even get into black males.
More importantly doesn't get into whether that current privilege translates into earning more money for black females.I.E., if all of those women were getting degrees in art history, it's a sure thing the vast majority will be making less than a plumber for the rest of their lives Not only that, it's complicated by the fact that "white privilege" is such a broad and vague accusation that it can be take all kinds of ways, such as trust fund kids living off the wealth of former generations, in which case they would have no earned income and not show up in government earned income stats.
I'm looking for examples of baby steps of privilege changing. I think that's definitely happening in many ways.
One can laud it or cry about it or not care, I'm not interest in getting into that, only noting it.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 9:48am
First locate & map it, then measure and analyze and draw conclusions.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 10:27am
Actually, if one is going to spin income levels, here's the more common political spin on income (for decades,) I just ran across it checking out my current U.S. Rep.'s twitter feed. Now I want to note that he represents all of Harlem as well as my Bronx areas, so he feels this spin will be acceptable to his constituents there. He is of Dominican immigrant heritage and first ran for Chas. Rangel's old district before re-districting:
He's particpating in political spin here for political benefit, that's how I look at it. It's not real true nuanced analysis of why things are the way they are. Good b.s. for activists, but not for social scientists.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 10:55am
There are many social scientists who argue structural racism is a major factor in income inequality.
For example, this article suggests they willful ignorance is a reason that some dismiss income inequality
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/1745691619863049
Edit to add:
If we look at lifetime earnings, controlled for job level, high level black women lose about $160K over their lifetimes.
As a group, black women lose about $1 M over a lifetime.
https://www.payscale.com/compensation-today/2020/08/black-women-equal-pay-2020
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:18pm
1) this discussion continues to mix wealth with income, 2 quite different phenomena
2) men tend to work more ridiculous hours on the job, for better or worse. Women mix more homelike and children/parent obligations. If you look at the 10,000 hour rule, men will hit it more often than women. These are simplifications, but they're largely true.
3) almost any job i could go for now is based in a large part on my Rolodex - who i know, who i can blow. If you network, you make contacts. That's one of the big issues in pay differential - how quickly can you get some arbitrary task estimated/planned/delivered. Money/success talks, bullshit walks. There is no training for this - you learned in your previous/current job or you didn't. The people who obsess on pay differential likely never worked morning til the next dawn. I have, many times. Few others around me would. And my pay when I was ballsiest rose quickest, even tho I can point to others who weren't as dedicated, but did both better ass-kissing and personal brand cultivation. If you're in sales, you're not succeeding on your education - you're getting ahead thru being the biggest cunt or the biggest shmoozer & persuader out there, including an insatiable desire to work most of the time. I mean, let's grade all animals on fairness in calories eaten and survivability, and place hyenas and leopards next to cattle and fish.
4) But even there, if I'm a fish living next to a dam, I'm gonna be fat and happy with all the chewed up free food coming my way. Steve Martin noted his choice - to succeed in comedy, he had to move to where comedy was big. Bloomington, Indiana likely wouldn't cut it. So where's the market analysis, which markets can black degree holders dredge with greatest success, and which are relative deadends?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 3:01pm
amen for sure about this reason people make more money, including salaries: better ass-kissing and personal brand cultivation. Take it from the dutiful parochial school girl who did all their work while they were ass kissing. You either got the ability and desire to do that, or you don't; I didn't. I liked my work to stand for itself, that is rarely appreciated until long after it's done.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 4:57pm
oh and you know I agree 100% with #4. Tribal "segregation" gets you: nowhere. I knows lots of whypipple in greater Milwaukee just sitting there for generations waiting for those good paying jobs to come back. But they're with their own kind, nothing disturbing their values except not making any money and not doing anything to stretch their limits of tolerance for anyone different.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 5:25pm
Such BS
TIAA underpaid Black workers
The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America unlawfully underpaid women and African-Americans who work at one of the financial services company’s North Carolina locations, the Labor Department alleges in an administrative complaint obtained Sept. 13 by Bloomberg Law
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-report/tiaa-accused-of-underpaying-female-black-workers-in-labor-suit
Cisco underpaid
Bay Area technology giant Cisco must pay $2 million in lost wages and interest to certain San Jose employees, plus $2.75 million in extra pay over the next five years to certain employees nationwide in a settlement with the U.S. Department of Labor, which accused it of paying women, black and Latino workers less than male and white employees in similar jobs.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/03/18/cisco-to-pay-nearly-5-million-over-alleged-underpayment-of-women-black-latino-employees/
Oracle underpaid
Oracle has allegedly withheld $400 million in wages from racially underrepresented workers (black, Latinx and Asian) as well as women, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said in a filing today. The OFCCP is the office within the DOL that enforces equal pay and ensures government contractors comply with anti-discrimination regulation.
https://techcrunch.com/2019/01/22/oracle-discrimination-400-million/
There are many examples. This is not about lazy black workers
Jared Kushner
For anyone who’s not entirely up to speed on first son-in-law Jared Kushner’s backstory, a brief primer: the son of a wealthy real estate developer who went to prison, in part for retaliating against his brother-in-law for cooperating with federal investigators by hiring a prostitute to seduce the guy, filming the encounter, and sending it to his sister, Kushner attended Harvard to which his dad had reportedly conveniently pledged $2.5 million shortly before he was accepted. In Cambridge, Massachusetts, he drove a Range Rover around campus, and according to a classmate, “He didn’t do it with a sense of humor. He did it, like, ‘I’m fucking rich.’” At 27, he became CEO of his family’s business while his father was in prison and was known for, among other things, buying an aging skyscraper on the eve of the financial crisis for a then record price of $1.8 billion—a deal that subsequently blew up in his face. In 2006, he purchased the New York Observer for $10 million with what he said was his own money earned doing real estate deals during his time at Harvard, not mentioning that the backing for those investments reportedly came fromhis family. You may have also heard that he has zero government experience but got his current gig because his father-in-law is the president, which is also the only reason he was able to obtain his security clearance.
All of which is to say, when people think of hard-working, boot-strapping individuals who’ve succeeded purely on their own merits, they don’t think of the Boy Prince of New Jersey, who has effectively earned nothing in his life and has had everything handed to him by either his rich father or rich father-in-law, while nevertheless thinking he’s found himself on third base because he hit a triple. And yet, strangely, here’s what he had to say about Black people on Monday morning while—we think??— trying to convince said Black people to vote for Donald Trump:
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/10/jared-kushner-black-community-success
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 5:56pm
Here's some things to think about along those lines, though.
Formerly incarcerated males probably get like nearly zero privilege in our society, especially as regards employment; many of them are black.
Veterans traditionally get considerable privilege, but maybe less so since Vietnam era and more knowledge of and publicity about mental illness among their ranks?
Edit to add: must have read a gazillion articles now how current M.D.'s feel that they have much less privilege in our society than their predecessors. And lower income as well. (Some specialties like plastic surgeons still have high income, but never ranked that high as far as privilege or respect if they let their specialty be known.Income has never been the sole entry requirement to a certain high level of privilege in our society. That has always been worse in the mother country,.however, part of the reason we left.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 11:37am