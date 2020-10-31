    Halloween policing. (All sides do it now!)

    By artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 7:42pm |

    Texas homeowners association demands removal of one neighbor’s Halloween decoration: pole-dancing skeletons that were “offensively positioned.”https://t.co/6nCEZGjB0s pic.twitter.com/yQSi6tApxK

    — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) October 31, 2020

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 7:46pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 7:48pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 7:51pm

    She has 30 days to remove HALLOWEEN decorations.

    I would frame the letter 


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 7:58pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 8:00pm

    I'm going as a Native American in blackface wearing a hijab this Halloween.


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 9:30pm

    Don't forget, open plains, open carry. "Suck on *this* peace pipe, ya bunch of pale skin crackers!"


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 9:59pm

    Cisgender female or trans lesbian? You didn't say.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 10:14pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 8:01pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 8:14pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 8:16pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 8:19pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 8:23pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 8:25pm

    The Burberry plaid scarf is the crowning touch here:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 8:37pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 10:23pm

    Latest Comments

    more