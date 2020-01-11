Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
VIEWER’S GUIDE for how to interpret results on Tuesday night: It’s gonna look different this time, and that’s OK! States count early and E-Day votes differently. Expect red-to-blue shifts in PA, WI, MI, MN. Expect blue-to-red shifts in FL, NC, TX, OH, IA. https://t.co/wYqKwEbBvR— Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) October 30, 2020
There's still a possibility of a stolen election: on election night Trump still ahead in states that haven't yet counted mail-in ballots, and a partisan Supreme Court finds some excuse to stop the counting. 2/— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 30, 2020
Breaking: Texas just surpassed its 2016 total votes cast w/ one day of early voting & Election Day left to go.— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 30, 2020
The state is reporting 9,009,850 votes already cast, vs. the all-time record of 8,969,226 in 2016. This is massive.
Coronavirus victim's vote goes uncounted..Marvin Thielman, an 84-year-old retiree in Chilton, a town of about 4,000 people between Milwaukee and Green Bay, died of coronavirus this month after sending in his ballot by mail, according to state records and his family. Thielman was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and made sure to fill out his ballot before he went to the hospital, his wife Mildred Thielman said.
Joe Biden's presidential campaign will air a new campaign ad featuring Bruce Springsteen during Saturday night's nationally televised game between Ohio State and Penn State on ABC, a Biden aide told CNN.
Springsteen tweeted the 60- second ad, titled "Hometown," on Saturday. The video also features Springsteen’s song “My Hometown” from his album “Born in the U.S.A.”
...Putin laid bare the huge disconnect between autocrats and normal people -- the autocrats' ability to do things that simply don't occur to people with a sense of decency and a respect for norms and traditions. Autocrats are aware of the consequences they might face for the damage they do, but they believe they can avoid those consequences by staying in power, forever if necessary....
(CNN)History will likely remember us mostly for opposing each other in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 US Supreme Court case that ultimately granted marriage equality to all Americans. Then, we were on opposite sides in a case that made national news. One of us is a lifelong Democrat, the other a lifelong Republican.
GRAHAM, North Carolina—On the final day of early voting in North Carolina, police in Alamance County pepper-sprayed a group of voters who were marching to the polls, leaving demonstrators injured and vomiting in the streets.
At least one journalist was arrested in the chaotic showdown on Saturday in Alamance County, a red county but one that may decide which party controls the state legislature next year.
About 250 people taking part in an event called I Am Change Legacy March to the Polls were making their penultimate stop on a march that would end at a polling place in downtown Graham when cops intervened.
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign canceled a Friday event in Austin, Texas, after harassment from a pro-Trump contingent.
Texas has emerged as a battleground state in Tuesday’s presidential election, with polls showing the typically Republican stronghold now only marginally favoring President Donald Trump. The Biden campaign scheduled a Friday event in the state, in a bid to drum up last-minute support.
But when the Biden campaign bus drove to Austin, it was greeted by a blockade of pro-Trump demonstrators, leading to what one Texas House representative described as an escalation “well beyond safe limits.”
The cancelation comes amid national anxiety about voter intimidation, a tactic the Trump campaign has implicitly endorsed.
Helpful backgrounder from 2018. Biden's were not part of the problem, but the U.N. was, unfortunately:
I know it's popular right now to say that "mainstream media" (?) is ignoring the Biden/China story, but actually mainstream media covered it first. In 2018, @zachsdorfman & I were first to report on Biden family connection to Patrick Ho & CEFC:https://t.co/K27aCa7nZp
Stanford study found that 18 Trump rallies led to 30,000 COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths: https://t.co/AX4hhTgnJ4 pic.twitter.com/H7SjFMXQmZ— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 31, 2020
- as Chicago police announce recovery of 9,000 weapons this year.
The mother of Hadiya Pendleton, the 15-year-old whose 2013 shooting death sparked a national outcry, appeared with Chicago police this week as they announced the recovery of 9,000 guns so far this year.
Her message: “Giving condolences .. is not enough.” https://t.co/KOk72Yfp5E
Alabama Teens Got Smoothies from McDonald’s After Dumping Murder Victim in River, Detective Says https://t.co/C7UGMGh4Bh pic.twitter.com/jSPzc9xLSp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 31, 2020
Project Veritas Sues New York Times for Calling Group ‘Deceptive’ https://t.co/0Fw3BcW4vv pic.twitter.com/NOkCMis9YY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 31, 2020
Raj Chetty et al are using private data to track economic activity across the countryhttps://t.co/QQJ2nZsCt3— Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) May 8, 2020
Conclusion 1: Govt shutdowns didn't shut down the economy; people did. And state "re-openings" haven't re-opened much, either. pic.twitter.com/xzsIJvBQnf
.@CoryBooker, we love that #FindingYourRoots helped uncover you and @RuPaul’s cousin connection! What a special moment.
If you missed this heartwarming reveal, go to https://t.co/4tNSL8T73f to catch up on our recent episodes, and watch Cory’s reaction below. https://t.co/PjyOznpjPS
The questions posed by the SBA have rattled banks, which issued the loans and would be responsible for delivering the questionnaires to the agency.
The Small Business Administration is quietly rolling out an effort to scrutinize the largest businesses that took PPP loans during the pandemic, demanding new details about their operations to justify the aid https://t.co/qR2MbmpDby— Zachary Warmbrodt (@Zachary) October 30, 2020
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect is in custody after two New Orleans police officers were shot Friday in the city's French Quarter in what the police chief described as an “ambush."
The officers were on routine patrol when they were ambushed and fired upon by an individual traveling as a passenger in a pedicab, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference near the scene. It was unknown how many shots were fired, he said.
The Charlie Cook prediction is comforting as far as nationwide results.
I find the Texas thing really interesting, as maybe with higher turnout we finally will get to know what they really are made of. I suspect Texas is stranger than conventional wisdom might make it out to be, maybe more like Florida. We are always given this image of lots of Hispanics there not voting for various reasons and everyone presumes they would be true blue if they did. Maybe not? I.E., Perhaps usual non-voters there end up not liking Trump much, they may still like conservative as far as other races? What if after all the effort to GOTV, it doesn't turn out to be as Dem as the GOTV people expected?
Edit to add: I see I skipped over the prediction in your Marshall Cohen tweet as well Expect blue-to-red shifts in FL, NC, TX, OH, IA.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 2:43pm
More like Charlie Cook said:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:50pm
Drumpf becoming a night owl like me, stable genius brainstorming at 3 am, this will scare them to come out and vote for me:
Of note, big picture: this is not a traditional organized way to do GOTV. No campaign advisors for him, he's got Twitter.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 2:39pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 3:43pm
Reid Epstein reporting direct from Little Chute, Wisconsin, right in the thick of cheesehead, none of that big city stuff like Appleton or Green Bay for him...
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:26pm
lots of important news at their Live Updates but Karni's intro is the best one:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:00pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 10:22pm
This looks to me like some young out-of-work performers in LA selling out to gigs doing retro street disco for Trump campaign? (But in NYC we are canceling the similar Macy's Parade-no jobs here for Trump or anyone else)
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:32am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:53pm
Signs of desperate Dem tactics in Florida, heh:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 12:57pm
oh look, what a coincidence-NOT, who has recorded a show to play tonight hanging out at a metaphorical barbershop to shoot the breeze with NBA bigwigs about voting
he also tweeted this
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 1:13pm
Gosh, Lincoln Project's on topic, too--they must all have the same last minute stats that this demo could be crucial in some swing states and districts:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 1:20pm
some interesting related comments I've run across:
It is true that pro-Trump twitter has been heavily pushing the young black male vote story for a couple days, spinning that Trump is winning it over, i.e., Breitbart, Fox News, like that.
As this guy points out, this story at The Root isn't helping the situation, just adds to the buzz:
I suspect bigwigs like Obama and The Lincoln Project have gotten involved, though, not because of how the majority vote blue but because capturing some of the strayers could turn the tide in places like Miami for Florida and Milwaukee for Wisconsin
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 1:48pm
yup, a big focus of both campaigns has turned to black males in the battleground states; battlegrounds are so close that just those few numbers will make a diff:
Everyone goes "who are these undecided voters?". Well, there's one answer.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 11:55pm
she's a liberal, anti-Trump, a feminist Erika Stallings @quidditch424 Attorney, BRCA awareness advocate. Words in NYT Opinion, NPR, O Magazine, ZORA, Huffington Post, Washington Post and others. Contact: [email protected] erikastallings.com Joined March 2009
Here's the rest
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 12:44am
Trump abuses food aid
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/30/trump-food-box-letters-election...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 4:31pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 4:38pm
I suspect that, similar to what The Lincoln Project does, Obama is doing the ridicule thing so that Joe can stay on positive message and not get stuck playing games with the troll:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 5:17pm
Catholic Trump fatigue
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/30/trump-catholic-support-2020-ele...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 10:56pm
Maggie Haberman retweeted (hoping for a new gig soon?)
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 12:57am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 1:02am