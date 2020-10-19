And do note what topic he chose to put first here. And how he doesn't say "vote blue", he says "educate yourselves up and down the ticket."

From police reform to funding our schools, the officials with the most power to change the issues we care about in our communities are often found at the state and local levels. So educate yourselves up and down the ticket, make a plan to vote, and vote: https://t.co/70CqTO5Gbf pic.twitter.com/6z2c7HZ7H4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 19, 2020

Presidents don't have as much power as many people think they do.