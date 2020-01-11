Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
pass it on to those who need a nudge (is new, published Oct. 31, 6 people on the byline)
With coronavirus cases rising in the U.S., Europe and many other places across the globe, wearing a mask is more important than ever.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 31, 2020
In our animation, we’ll show you how effective a swath of fabric can be at fighting the pandemic. https://t.co/8NuIYjLVTf
By Rachael Bade @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 1
[....] even before the votes are counted Tuesday, the 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus is divided over how to use its political clout, with some members advocating an aggressive approach — including voting more often as a bloc to wield power — and others urging a more pragmatic strategy.
Guest op-ed by Benjamin L. Ginsberg @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:35 p.m. EST
Benjamin L. Ginsberg practiced election law for 38 years. He co-chaired the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration.
Coronavirus victim's vote goes uncounted..Marvin Thielman, an 84-year-old retiree in Chilton, a town of about 4,000 people between Milwaukee and Green Bay, died of coronavirus this month after sending in his ballot by mail, according to state records and his family. Thielman was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and made sure to fill out his ballot before he went to the hospital, his wife Mildred Thielman said.
Joe Biden's presidential campaign will air a new campaign ad featuring Bruce Springsteen during Saturday night's nationally televised game between Ohio State and Penn State on ABC, a Biden aide told CNN.
Springsteen tweeted the 60- second ad, titled "Hometown," on Saturday. The video also features Springsteen’s song “My Hometown” from his album “Born in the U.S.A.”
...Putin laid bare the huge disconnect between autocrats and normal people -- the autocrats' ability to do things that simply don't occur to people with a sense of decency and a respect for norms and traditions. Autocrats are aware of the consequences they might face for the damage they do, but they believe they can avoid those consequences by staying in power, forever if necessary....
(CNN)History will likely remember us mostly for opposing each other in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 US Supreme Court case that ultimately granted marriage equality to all Americans. Then, we were on opposite sides in a case that made national news. One of us is a lifelong Democrat, the other a lifelong Republican.
GRAHAM, North Carolina—On the final day of early voting in North Carolina, police in Alamance County pepper-sprayed a group of voters who were marching to the polls, leaving demonstrators injured and vomiting in the streets.
At least one journalist was arrested in the chaotic showdown on Saturday in Alamance County, a red county but one that may decide which party controls the state legislature next year.
About 250 people taking part in an event called I Am Change Legacy March to the Polls were making their penultimate stop on a march that would end at a polling place in downtown Graham when cops intervened.
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign canceled a Friday event in Austin, Texas, after harassment from a pro-Trump contingent.
Texas has emerged as a battleground state in Tuesday’s presidential election, with polls showing the typically Republican stronghold now only marginally favoring President Donald Trump. The Biden campaign scheduled a Friday event in the state, in a bid to drum up last-minute support.
But when the Biden campaign bus drove to Austin, it was greeted by a blockade of pro-Trump demonstrators, leading to what one Texas House representative described as an escalation “well beyond safe limits.”
The cancelation comes amid national anxiety about voter intimidation, a tactic the Trump campaign has implicitly endorsed.
Helpful backgrounder from 2018. Biden's were not part of the problem, but the U.N. was, unfortunately:
I know it's popular right now to say that "mainstream media" (?) is ignoring the Biden/China story, but actually mainstream media covered it first. In 2018, @zachsdorfman & I were first to report on Biden family connection to Patrick Ho & CEFC:https://t.co/K27aCa7nZp
Stanford study found that 18 Trump rallies led to 30,000 COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths: https://t.co/AX4hhTgnJ4 pic.twitter.com/H7SjFMXQmZ— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 31, 2020
- as Chicago police announce recovery of 9,000 weapons this year.
The mother of Hadiya Pendleton, the 15-year-old whose 2013 shooting death sparked a national outcry, appeared with Chicago police this week as they announced the recovery of 9,000 guns so far this year.
Her message: “Giving condolences .. is not enough.” https://t.co/KOk72Yfp5E
Alabama Teens Got Smoothies from McDonald’s After Dumping Murder Victim in River, Detective Says https://t.co/C7UGMGh4Bh pic.twitter.com/jSPzc9xLSp— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 31, 2020
Project Veritas Sues New York Times for Calling Group ‘Deceptive’ https://t.co/0Fw3BcW4vv pic.twitter.com/NOkCMis9YY— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 31, 2020
Raj Chetty et al are using private data to track economic activity across the countryhttps://t.co/QQJ2nZsCt3— Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) May 8, 2020
Conclusion 1: Govt shutdowns didn't shut down the economy; people did. And state "re-openings" haven't re-opened much, either. pic.twitter.com/xzsIJvBQnf
