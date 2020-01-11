Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The outrage and condemnation came fast in September when President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to commit voter fraud. “Let them send [a mail-in ballot] in, and let them go vote,” Trump said in Wilmington, N.C., urging backers to test the mechanics of North Carolina’s system by voting twice. A U.S. President encouraging citizens to commit a felony is alarming enough, but in the next breath, Trump acknowledged intentions that were arguably more pernicious: he said Republicans in the state would also fight in court to halt “unsolicited votes.”
“Unsolicited votes” indeed. Trump has a tendency to say the quiet part out loud, but in Wilmington, he was practically shouting that not all votes are created equal. And in North Carolina in particular, that means one thing: suppress Black voters. This election cycle, Trump allies have gone to court to defend a restrictive voter-ID law and to make it more difficult for voters to correct mistakes on mail-in ballots. Those measures have been shown to disproportionately affect Black voters.
However appalling, this shouldn’t come as a great surprise. After Black people were brought to the New World as slaves, Black disenfranchisement was overt and uncontroversial. Over the centuries, despite constitutional amendments and landmark legislation, it’s a history the country can’t shake. The past decade has brought a resurgence of the practice, fueled by a Supreme Court decision and a President who thrives on racial division. And so today, amid a national reckoning about racial injustice, Trump’s re-election may hinge on the success of his efforts to suppress the voices of Black voters.
Trump Is Losing Ground With White Voters But Gaining Among Black And Hispanic Americans
By Geoffrey Skelley and Anna Wiederkehr @ FiveThirtyEight.com, Published Oct. 19, 2020
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 5:25am
‘What’s happening out there’ with Black men and Trump?
Analysis by Eugene Scott @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 23
Trump and Biden fight for Black male voters
CBS NEWS October 23, 2020, 9:05 AM WITH FULL VIDEO REPORT
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 5:43am
an example of the spin Trumpco is using to attract black males of a certain type:
It's like: be like Trump, he beats the system, you can too now.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 8:08am
As the title of the post notes, Trump is suppressing the black vote.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/trump-black-voters-outreach-strategy-depress/2020/10/22/ad64f348-13c5-11eb-bc10-40b25382f1be_story.html
The overwhelming majority of Black voters will support Biden. Black male voters will support iden in greater percentages than males in any other ethnic group.
Edit to add:
Don Lemon interviewed Charlamagne tha God about black voters. The chyron running during the segment noted a Pew study suggesting 91% of Black women and 88% of Black men supported Biden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_fNsyyqtms
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 10:50am
The tactic Trump uses is old flatter Black voters, then suppress the Black vote.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 10:27am
With days to go until election day, there are increasing signs of voter disinformation and suppression tactics targeting Black and Latino voters. Just this past week in Florida, numerous voters in a heavily-Democrat county received disturbing emails that threatened them if they don’t vote for President Trump.
On Tuesday, dozens of voters in heavily Democratic Alachua County in Florida received an alarming…
Now organizers in battleground states like Florida, Michigan, and Georgia are sounding the alarm that such scare tactics are likely to intensify in the coming week, and are flagging voters of color to recognize the misinformation as such.
“We’ve learned is that there was a bit of an education gap on what it really means to counter misinformation and disinformation,” said Ashley Bryant, co-lead of Win Black/Pa’lante, in a roundtable this week about the group’s work to alert Black and brown communities to the many insidious efforts to dissuade them from voting.
In the absence of education about what is happening, Bryant says people of color are often inadvertently amplifying many of the false narratives meant to chill their participation this election.
https://www.theroot.com/robocalls-about-warrants-lies-about-absentee-ballots-1845477525
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 4:06pm
From Politico.com
Dec. 13, 2019 Trump shocks black voters — by trying to get their votes
The president's reelection team knows he's never going to win sizable African American support. But that's not the point.
January 29, 2020:Trump allies are handing out cash to black voters
Organizers have begun holding events in black communities where they lavish praise on the president while handing out thousands of dollars in giveaways.
The point: suppression tactics are not racial, per se. There is nuance. Suppression is targeted where they think it can help them in areas where voting is traditionally heavily Dem or demographics as related to poverty or increased use of government benefits, or Hispanics who are not Cuban exile families, etc. It's no longer bluntly about race unless you yourself are buying into stereotypes of certain races and want to continue to reinforce those stereotypes.
It's been very clear for quite some time that Trump very much wants certain types of persons with black skin to support him and certain types of Hispanics. (Right now right wing Twitter keeps proudly posting some ridiculous numbers from a Rasmussen poll about black support for Trump. Wouldn't do that if they'd like to see voter suppression of all "blacks".)
To argue that they are suppressing merely on the basis of color of skin is misleading spin no different than anyone else trying to spin. Denial of change in order to suggest things are basically the same as Jim Crow days is not just silly, it's singing to a choir that's smaller all the time. Smart people can see you spinning, and that can cause "cry wolf" syndrome. Nefarious and unfair things may be going on, but if you don't tell the whole truth, you lose trust.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 6:23pm
Stay in your bubble
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/when-it-comes-to-suppression-of-black-votes-its-the-19th-century-all-over-again/2020/10/16/68e22f1e-0f07-11eb-8a35-237ef1eb2ef7_story.html
Edit to add:
No fights about suppression in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina,etc.
Nine days away from the election, I'll stick with GOTV in the real world
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 9:32pm
geez do you even know what "in a bubble" means? You post hundreds and hundreds of stories with the same point of view over years about a very small portion of the U.S. population, claiming they are a tribe by skin color and all think alike and presenting that the things that concern you are also the things that concern all of them, excusing away those that don't fit your narratives as rare anomalies. You rarely if ever venture into thinking about how anyone else thinks from a huge and diverse rest of the population much less how anyone in the rest of the world thinks.
When anyone challenges your program of constant bias verification, and narrow myopic view of things from a small tribal p.o.v., you just repeat your biases ad nauseum, like a mantra and go looking for more verification.
And I am in a bubble? You are the perfect example of one. Except it's more like a steel bubble, a closed trap mind.
Prove me wrong and post some conservative point of view sometime. Or something sympathetic to a single policeman. Or something sympathetic about someone with white skin.
It's going to be tough for you to deal with a Biden/Harris admin, they are clearly determined to take a multi-culti globalist approach with non partisan governing unified by the single creed of The Constitution, or as they say and you don't like, "the common good."
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:27pm
Fact: Governor Abbott limited polling sites in places like heavily minority Harris County in Texas.
Abbott is attempting to suppress the Black vote.
Voter suppression is real.
When someone challenges a link to someone like Chatterton Williams, you whine.
I put up links that appeal to me.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:43pm
My point was nuance. Hello the Trump administration is not Gov. Abbott and Gov. Abbott is not the Trump administration. I showed that there are many stories out there about Trump WANTING MORE BLACK VOTES. Those do not jive with the meme you initially pushed here, that Trump is coordinating it all.
Do you want to figure out the truth of who if anyone is orchestrating this at a national level, or do you just want to guess it's the Trump bogeyman.
Learning about who is doing what, really learning the truth, means figuring out conflicting news stories, not just taking news stories that agree with one's vision of things.
And this is nonsense in your head When someone challenges a link to someone like Chatterton Williams, you whine.
I don't want you on that thread, which is not a news thread but one of my blog entries, because you hijack threads like that with arguments and debate with others on Dag and I am not using it for that purpose. I am using to record points of view of intellectual figures interested in challenging Critical Theory. I am not one of them. I am recording their activity there like a historian and I am not interested in getting in arguments about it. I am not here to defend any of them, I am watching what they are doing.
Turns out that following those types has been secondarily useful to me for news items as they have more an objective approach to things, I see them post news stories that question stupid conventional wisdom. Nothing wrong with that. Is how you end up with the truth.
Now lets see you go out and prove that someone at the top of the Trump admin. has instructed Gov. Abbott to do what he did.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 2:30pm
let me be very clear: On my "Wokee" blog, I don't want rmrd's opinion of what Thos. Chatteron Williams said! I give a shit what rmrd thinks on that topic, I've already heard plenty. I would very much be interested in a record of what Ibram X. Kendi said about what Williams said. If you cannot play the game that I am playing there of recording a major dispute among current intellectuals, you just clutter the thread with your opinions and debate which is just of another anonymous person on the internet and I already know which side you are on, you've already cluttered up other threads with the same points. And as far as I know you aren't a published intellectual.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 2:40pm
From the Time article that began the post
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 2:49pm
President Trump has admitted to intentional voter suppression. The Post reports, “President Trump said Thursday that he does not want to fund the U.S. Postal Service because Democrats are seeking to expand mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic, making explicit the reason he has declined to approve $25 billion in emergency funding for the cash-strapped agency.” There is no nuance, no joke. Republicans are firmly opposing free and fair elections — unless they do something about this.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/08/13/trump-confesses-voter-supression/
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 2:55pm
Donald Trump admitted on Monday that making it easier to vote in America would hurt the Republican party.
The president made the comments as he dismissed a Democratic-led push for reforms such as vote-by-mail, same-day registration and early voting as states seek to safely run elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Democrats had proposed the measures as part of the coronavirus stimulus. They ultimately were not included in the $2.2tn final package, which included only $400m to states to help them run elections.
“The things they had in there were crazy. They had things, levels of voting that if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again,”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/mar/30/trump-republican-party-voting-reform-coronavirus
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 2:58pm
you trust what Donald Trump says to be reality? He flips what he says in a NY minute and is known to rarely follow what his advisors and his campaign tells him he should do.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:14pm
From Buzzfeed
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/clarissajanlim/trump-republicans-confuse-voters
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:19pm
Former Republican political operatives help create a service where one can report all reported incidents, we are indeed in new times:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 6:25pm
NOT Trump. (Trump is actually soliciting black votes)
He may nonsensically claim credit for such things after the fact but he did not plan them or cause them
Those who care about this (like those who care about police behavior) need to care more about who runs for state and local races and show up to vote for other state and local elections and mid terms and stop the childlike belief that the president takes care of and plots everything in his party and effects everything that happens.
Like Keisha Lance Bottoms suggested in May, instead of protesting, show up at the polls in June
Even the smart presidents are not responsible for everything. But this belief that Trump is the reason for everything bad happening is similar to Bush Derangement Syndrome-where the question always was: how can he be both be the stupidest miserable failure and a brilliant 11th degree chess player setting up all kinds of secret conspiracies? One or the other, can't be both.
This and other problems like police problems will never be solved if you attribute them to the wrong person., group or institution. Democracy does not work well using childlike blame, that's populism, including screaming frustration on the streets instead of learning what's really causing the problem and working against it.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 8:33pm
He pours fuel on the fire
He takes credit for voter suppression
He excuses Rittenhouse
Hopefully, he will be less of a distraction after the election.
His legal problems will help keep him busy if he is not re-elected
Edit to add:
Praising the actions of supporters who impede the progress of a Biden campaign bus in Texas is obviously the action of a man who wants a free and fair election. His supporters cheered when he mentioned the tactic.
2nd Edit to add:
He repeatedly says that he wants some votes nullified.
3rd Edit to add:
Trump tells his supporters to be "watchers" at the polls.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 9:02pm
AA: "He may nonsensically claim credit for such things after the fact but he did not plan them or cause them."
You've got it backwards. Trump doesn't "claim credit", he shows approval and makes excuses afterwards for the criminal incidents, like Rittenhouse, who murdered 2 in Wisconsin, and this Texas incident. This gives a green light to stoking more violence from his base.
In a leadership cult, Ian Kershaw, historian of the Third Reich, called it cult members "working towards the Fuhrer". In the case of the November, 1938 pogrom known as Kristallnacht, Hitler supported the pogrom, may have actively approved it, but discounted his regime's responsibility, and passed it off as spontaneous" populism."
From Yad Vashem:
by NCD on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 11:25pm
Lo and behold, an article that names names--some of the guys working to organize efforts at the national level:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 3:06am
Emmett leashes USPS
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f9f8012c5b6bef9f18ef9e8
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 4:49am
has an amazing headline now, don't know if it's been altered since you posted
Federal Judge Orders USPS To Reinforce ‘Extraordinary Measures’ To Deliver Ballots
The order says the Postal Service must use its Express Mail Network to ensure it “delivers every ballot possible by the cutoff time on Election Day.”
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 4:59am
Yes, that's the one. I just like that it's Emmett "you think you can free Mike Flynn that easy?" Sullivan foiling their plans.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 5:09am
3 brothers - power to the ppl
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 5:22am