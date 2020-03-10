Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Via the loquacious Steve Schmidt:
.@ProjectLincoln We are hearing from many sources within the Trump campaign about the fear and panic in the ranks. Staffers are scared. Some are terrified. They know the walls are crumbling. Some like Miller and Meadows are irredeemable and will face history’s brutal judgement.— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020
Filed from Kabul Nov. 1 & updated Nov. 2 @ 12:24 am
On Afghan Highways, Even the Police Fear the Taliban’s Toll Collectors https://t.co/41mk8LS5t8— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 2, 2020
When a Justice Department lawyer exposed the agency’s secret role in drug cases, leadership in the intelligence community retaliated.
By Ronan Farrow @ NewYorker.com, Oct. 30 online, audio version available, and Nov. 9 print
Scoop: Billionaire Trump supporter Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot, endorses the idea of a pro-Trump TV venture if Biden wins. https://t.co/RATCUCKdRq— Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) November 1, 2020
By Burl Gilyard @ tcbmag.com, Nov. 1, with photos
Downtown Minneapolis has been largely abandoned since last spring. But on a Wednesday night in late August, a raucous round of looting and window smashing hit the Nicollet Mall like a handful of grenades. Amid the chaos, Brit’s Pub in the 1100 block was set ablaze.
pass it on to those who need a nudge (is new, published Oct. 31, 6 people on the byline)
With coronavirus cases rising in the U.S., Europe and many other places across the globe, wearing a mask is more important than ever.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 31, 2020
In our animation, we’ll show you how effective a swath of fabric can be at fighting the pandemic. https://t.co/8NuIYjLVTf
By Rachael Bade @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 1
[....] even before the votes are counted Tuesday, the 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus is divided over how to use its political clout, with some members advocating an aggressive approach — including voting more often as a bloc to wield power — and others urging a more pragmatic strategy.
Guest op-ed by Benjamin L. Ginsberg @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:35 p.m. EST
Benjamin L. Ginsberg practiced election law for 38 years. He co-chaired the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration.
Coronavirus victim's vote goes uncounted..Marvin Thielman, an 84-year-old retiree in Chilton, a town of about 4,000 people between Milwaukee and Green Bay, died of coronavirus this month after sending in his ballot by mail, according to state records and his family. Thielman was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and made sure to fill out his ballot before he went to the hospital, his wife Mildred Thielman said.
Joe Biden's presidential campaign will air a new campaign ad featuring Bruce Springsteen during Saturday night's nationally televised game between Ohio State and Penn State on ABC, a Biden aide told CNN.
Springsteen tweeted the 60- second ad, titled "Hometown," on Saturday. The video also features Springsteen’s song “My Hometown” from his album “Born in the U.S.A.”
...Putin laid bare the huge disconnect between autocrats and normal people -- the autocrats' ability to do things that simply don't occur to people with a sense of decency and a respect for norms and traditions. Autocrats are aware of the consequences they might face for the damage they do, but they believe they can avoid those consequences by staying in power, forever if necessary....
(CNN)History will likely remember us mostly for opposing each other in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 US Supreme Court case that ultimately granted marriage equality to all Americans. Then, we were on opposite sides in a case that made national news. One of us is a lifelong Democrat, the other a lifelong Republican.
GRAHAM, North Carolina—On the final day of early voting in North Carolina, police in Alamance County pepper-sprayed a group of voters who were marching to the polls, leaving demonstrators injured and vomiting in the streets.
At least one journalist was arrested in the chaotic showdown on Saturday in Alamance County, a red county but one that may decide which party controls the state legislature next year.
About 250 people taking part in an event called I Am Change Legacy March to the Polls were making their penultimate stop on a march that would end at a polling place in downtown Graham when cops intervened.
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign canceled a Friday event in Austin, Texas, after harassment from a pro-Trump contingent.
Texas has emerged as a battleground state in Tuesday’s presidential election, with polls showing the typically Republican stronghold now only marginally favoring President Donald Trump. The Biden campaign scheduled a Friday event in the state, in a bid to drum up last-minute support.
But when the Biden campaign bus drove to Austin, it was greeted by a blockade of pro-Trump demonstrators, leading to what one Texas House representative described as an escalation “well beyond safe limits.”
The cancelation comes amid national anxiety about voter intimidation, a tactic the Trump campaign has implicitly endorsed.
Helpful backgrounder from 2018. Biden's were not part of the problem, but the U.N. was, unfortunately:
I know it's popular right now to say that "mainstream media" (?) is ignoring the Biden/China story, but actually mainstream media covered it first. In 2018, @zachsdorfman & I were first to report on Biden family connection to Patrick Ho & CEFC:https://t.co/K27aCa7nZp
Stanford study found that 18 Trump rallies led to 30,000 COVID-19 infections and 700 deaths: https://t.co/AX4hhTgnJ4 pic.twitter.com/H7SjFMXQmZ— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 31, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:51am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:54am
More Steve waxing florid:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:40am
Some illegal immigrants worse than others
Pink shirts? Who'd a-thunk.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:54am
But Twitter today has been doing it different, see #ProudBoys (led,I have an inkling, by Geo. Takei?). Anyhow, I find it very GenZ, like when they bought up all the tickets for the Tulsa rally.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:57pm
Steve did good, knows his target:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:24pm
Baiting Meadows (I am reminded of Tokyo Rose! )
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:27pm
He's testing - when the time comes to pluck out his eyes, will he be ready?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 2:08am
Sounds like they are salivating to me.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:17pm
"Inside The Lincoln Project's War Room," The New Yorker, Oct. 5:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:14am
Rick Wilson @ The Daily Beast, Oct. 5 "The ‘Fuck Your Feelings’ Crowd Wants a Pity Party for Trump"
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:18am
now this doesn't sound good:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 1:43pm
Okay Donald, lets see you play three rounds of golf before you talk about what infection you might not get.
by moat on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 5:01pm
Your dare begs the question:With who? Not that some wouldn't, not suggesting that. Just wondering who would be thinking along the lines of "feeling lucky punks".
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:52pm
Team Covid!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:31pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:43pm
Steve Schmidt "first dance" with Trump:
earlier:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:39am
Looking for Donald's stutter
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:51am
yeah, they play rough, it's the real old fashioned definition of gaslighting just like in the Bergman/Boyer movie
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:57am
Heh, evergreen tweet, used when they need a break?
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:19pm
note they set up #WheresJared, already has lotsa tweets
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:21pm
on a tear, lol
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:45am
Some of Steve's latest riffs:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:54am
Yet who are these Project Lincoln guys...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:30pm
Oh they are using thug tactics, no doubt about that to me. It's just fascinating to be able to watch what they do out in the open now. This political campaign business is rough stuff, not for the clutching pearls type. Wish it weren't so.; is what it is. Myself, I would never want to be part of it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 2:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:45am
^^^ Important aside, note the debate question on screen: How will you address civil unrest in South Carolina?
Don't tell me that protests right now aren't counter-productive! I'm sorry, they just are! Campaign pros are probably hearing it from focus groups allover the country, including people afraid of the violence the election might bring. Keep reminding them over and over by protesting aggressively in suburbs and making sure videos of such things get plenty of play on Facebook. Getting attention, right, getting people to think about maybe they should vote for that Republican. Dems certainly don't seem to be able to handle it, the protests are mainly against Dems!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:00am
Note they say the source is "From Joe Biden".
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:29pm
This carefully crafted bit of theatre comes across to me like an old horror movie where the undead walks in slow motion in pursuit of a screaming girl who is hauling ass through the foggy woods yet cannot get away. He's coming. He is inevitable. But, is he real? Who cares. He aint Trump and he aint Bernie.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:07pm
hah. Hope for their sake the target audience doesn't see it like that.
Myself, I always read a bit of snark or tongue-in-cheek into the cool-dude-Joe pix like the one driving the convertible, almost like a self-deprecatory joke: Grandpa can still role play Obama if you want him to
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:40pm
hah, at The Villages in FL today, this is fabulous, don't know who paid for it, Reed Galen of Lincoln Project just retweeted it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:09pm
new Black Biden-Harris ad
(*Not* Lincoln!)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:16pm
This just popped up on an unrelated search, look how he has has a deep instinct about how he won basically running against folks like that
In a way it's very strange how a Queens born and bred guy who liked to play king of Manhattan gets the whole anti-urban sentiment of many swings.
Meanwhile radical youth are protesting against some of those in the ad as agents of the fascist police state and basically ignoring him.
I certainly wouldn't use this ad in non-urban areas. Cause lately the message to anti-urban swings about their rule is:everybody living under these folks is miserably unhappy with them, and it's coming from the left, from protesters.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:22pm
and oh look Mitch is playing a similar fiddle right now. (tho kinda hard to buy Chuck Schumer as an angry flaming leftie--he's definitely an urbane northeasterner, but it's clear he's suburban too.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:36pm
George Conway retweeted (Bess is a screenwriter)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 12:02am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:41am
George Conway retweets about xenophobic divisiveness causing trouble for a spouse of a politician:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:20pm
Lots of Lincoln Project attempts at direct gaslighting of the Drumpf today:
and they retweeted this from The Fly for good measure:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:33pm
just added:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:36pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:26pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:55pm
Wow, he honed his comic skills on Henny Youngman, how quaint. "ancient suburban women, will you love me?"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:46am
Do you remember the olden days like I do when politicians asked people for the favor of their vote at the end of a debate or speech?
He really is the first PoMo president. The "reality" TV show thing. I fear no going back from what he has done in that department, probably worldwide.
(I remember that in 1980, I actually feared Reagan would do that because he was an actor. But turns out he knew how to play the role of a politician without ever breaking character. One solid narrative all the way through, one version of reality...)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:07am
I notice they are always trying a new hashtag, see if it will catch (I think Trump even complained about them doing that if I am remembering correctly?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:04am
Use them all
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:34am
well I think this time they are beat by Meidas Touch, looking like they are going to have a real big hit with
#TrumpGraveDancer
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:49am
Killer Mike, eh? That's cold... but good.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:54am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:24am
Yeah, kinda sux to be bailed out by self-absorbed disaffected right wing shitslungers. I mean, what role did these guys play over the last 15 years? I'm glad theyr not going the Mitt Romney route, and truly grateful for the work & success, but still, the irony's not lost. And the feeling that Dems still can't really stand up for ourselves, except 2008 when we had a once-in-a--lifetime hope-and-change candidate/message with a huge ground game that's now disappeared.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 2:11am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:32pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:11pm
Courting General Kelly:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:56pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 10:31pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:42pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:56pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:15pm
They are doing like a machine gun today:
Maybe that is partly timing choice, as a Sunday is when people do things like surfing the internet on politics?
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 5:47pm
Yeah every couple hours with the Trump gaslighting:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 10:15pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 10:08pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 12:56am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 12:59am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 6:12pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 7:34pm
(there is a Spanish version of the above for Floridians)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 10:35pm
I'd like to think the one I did for Trump inspired this, bit it's too obvious.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 2:43am
Reed Galen retweeted, I suspect so very proud that they got a serious rise out of the Jvanka subsidiary of Trumpco:
Must admit that when I saw their picture of the billboards, I thought it wasn't their best project as no one is going to Times Square anymore so Jvanka probably won't give a damn. Shows what I know, would not make a good political insider
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 1:55am
Steve Schmidt sounds pleased as punch with the billboards, added a twitter rant related to the prospect of long-term messaging of the same type being "joyful work." Sounds more like fatwa and jihad to me :
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 2:14am
More seriously, I note that Schmidt is definitely threatening a major cancel culture war. It's "get some morals or lose your career." Trying to be objective and fair I would question "and whose morals might those be?" The old GOP term "the moral majority" comes to mind...
He does do the role play of hell-and-damnation preacher quite well, even though it's always somewhat tongue-in-cheek with him, with something like the children story, I suspect very little.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 2:21am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 7:51pm
WOWSER, rough stuff now, blatant gaslighting of Trump, targeted directly at him, in new 1-minute ad:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 7:43pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 7:53pm
George Conway to Rudy:
and on Fox News agitprop
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 8:03pm
Edit to add, more ridicule on topic:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 9:01pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:10am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:12am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:05pm
clearly they are hot on being able to win Georgia Senate, they keep picking away:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 1:20am
turd mentality:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 4:29pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 1:35am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 12:23pm
Reed Galen retweeted:
and then posted his own version:
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 5:08am
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 5:12am