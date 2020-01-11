Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The issues we’re facing are far bigger than any political party.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020
It’s why I’ll be a president for all Americans — Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike — because I believe we must work together if we’re going to get anything done.
I LOVE TEXAS! pic.twitter.com/EP7P3AvE8L— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020
Deutsche Presse-Agentur via pressdemocrat.com, Nov. 1
GENEVA — The Swiss canton of Geneva said on Sunday it would impose a state of emergency as the region's intensive care hospital beds fill up with COVID-19 patients.
Starting late on Monday, all restaurants, bars and shops that do not sell groceries must close, as well as cinemas, theatres, fitness centers and service providers such as hairdressers, the canton said. Schools and kindergartens will remain open.
By Dirk VanderHart @ opb.org, Nov. 2
Bracing for the possibility of political violence stemming from Tuesday’s election, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is declaring a state of emergency in the Portland area and readying National Guard troops for potential deployment.
Brown announced Monday that she’d use her authority to declare an emergency from 5 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the second time in two months that the governor has declared an emergency in preparation for possible violence.
Filed from Kabul Nov. 1 & updated Nov. 2 @ 12:24 am
On Afghan Highways, Even the Police Fear the Taliban’s Toll Collectors https://t.co/41mk8LS5t8— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 2, 2020
When a Justice Department lawyer exposed the agency’s secret role in drug cases, leadership in the intelligence community retaliated.
By Ronan Farrow @ NewYorker.com, Oct. 30 online, audio version available, and Nov. 9 print
Scoop: Billionaire Trump supporter Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot, endorses the idea of a pro-Trump TV venture if Biden wins. https://t.co/RATCUCKdRq— Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) November 1, 2020
By Burl Gilyard @ tcbmag.com, Nov. 1, with photos
Downtown Minneapolis has been largely abandoned since last spring. But on a Wednesday night in late August, a raucous round of looting and window smashing hit the Nicollet Mall like a handful of grenades. Amid the chaos, Brit’s Pub in the 1100 block was set ablaze.
pass it on to those who need a nudge (is new, published Oct. 31, 6 people on the byline)
With coronavirus cases rising in the U.S., Europe and many other places across the globe, wearing a mask is more important than ever.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 31, 2020
In our animation, we’ll show you how effective a swath of fabric can be at fighting the pandemic. https://t.co/8NuIYjLVTf
By Rachael Bade @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 1
[....] even before the votes are counted Tuesday, the 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus is divided over how to use its political clout, with some members advocating an aggressive approach — including voting more often as a bloc to wield power — and others urging a more pragmatic strategy.
Guest op-ed by Benjamin L. Ginsberg @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:35 p.m. EST
Benjamin L. Ginsberg practiced election law for 38 years. He co-chaired the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration.
Coronavirus victim's vote goes uncounted..Marvin Thielman, an 84-year-old retiree in Chilton, a town of about 4,000 people between Milwaukee and Green Bay, died of coronavirus this month after sending in his ballot by mail, according to state records and his family. Thielman was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and made sure to fill out his ballot before he went to the hospital, his wife Mildred Thielman said.
Joe Biden's presidential campaign will air a new campaign ad featuring Bruce Springsteen during Saturday night's nationally televised game between Ohio State and Penn State on ABC, a Biden aide told CNN.
Springsteen tweeted the 60- second ad, titled "Hometown," on Saturday. The video also features Springsteen’s song “My Hometown” from his album “Born in the U.S.A.”
...Putin laid bare the huge disconnect between autocrats and normal people -- the autocrats' ability to do things that simply don't occur to people with a sense of decency and a respect for norms and traditions. Autocrats are aware of the consequences they might face for the damage they do, but they believe they can avoid those consequences by staying in power, forever if necessary....
(CNN)History will likely remember us mostly for opposing each other in Obergefell v. Hodges, the landmark 2015 US Supreme Court case that ultimately granted marriage equality to all Americans. Then, we were on opposite sides in a case that made national news. One of us is a lifelong Democrat, the other a lifelong Republican.
GRAHAM, North Carolina—On the final day of early voting in North Carolina, police in Alamance County pepper-sprayed a group of voters who were marching to the polls, leaving demonstrators injured and vomiting in the streets.
At least one journalist was arrested in the chaotic showdown on Saturday in Alamance County, a red county but one that may decide which party controls the state legislature next year.
About 250 people taking part in an event called I Am Change Legacy March to the Polls were making their penultimate stop on a march that would end at a polling place in downtown Graham when cops intervened.
Joe Biden’s presidential campaign canceled a Friday event in Austin, Texas, after harassment from a pro-Trump contingent.
Texas has emerged as a battleground state in Tuesday’s presidential election, with polls showing the typically Republican stronghold now only marginally favoring President Donald Trump. The Biden campaign scheduled a Friday event in the state, in a bid to drum up last-minute support.
But when the Biden campaign bus drove to Austin, it was greeted by a blockade of pro-Trump demonstrators, leading to what one Texas House representative described as an escalation “well beyond safe limits.”
The cancelation comes amid national anxiety about voter intimidation, a tactic the Trump campaign has implicitly endorsed.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
That said, lest anyone get the wrong impression who Trump is courting right now, there's a lot of faces of color on the top of Trump's twitter feed right now. He's especially supporting Joe Collins III running against Maxine Waters. And this:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 12:30am
and sleepy at the same time? amazing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 5:54pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 6:08pm
People's House (the "Archie" Bunker?)
White House prepares new barrier,
"Make America Gated Again"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 8:18am
Stealing his #MAGA meme :
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 3:03pm