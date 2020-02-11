Deutsche Presse-Agentur via pressdemocrat.com, Nov. 1

GENEVA — The Swiss canton of Geneva said on Sunday it would impose a state of emergency as the region's intensive care hospital beds fill up with COVID-19 patients.

Starting late on Monday, all restaurants, bars and shops that do not sell groceries must close, as well as cinemas, theatres, fitness centers and service providers such as hairdressers, the canton said. Schools and kindergartens will remain open.

High numbers of new coronavirus cases in Switzerland are pushing hospitals in parts of the country to their limits [....]