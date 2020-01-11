Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Belarus opposition calls general strike, as protesters gird for long fight https://t.co/rQK1RuLK2V— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 27, 2020
UN investigator says Belarus must stop repressing its people— Rajkishor Singh Rathore (@Rajkishor32) October 27, 2020
The U.N. human rights investigator for Belarus demanded Monday that the government “stop repressing its own people,” saying at least 20,000 were detained in August and September and hundreds r… https://t.co/SWW4ovpIYn
Belarus Warning Update: Lukashenko Will Likely Outlast Ultimatum Protests https://t.co/r7XcDQAyjf— RMSCentre (@RMSCentre) October 27, 2020
The Supreme Court sided in separate cases with a Black Lives Matter activist and a Texas prison inmate Monday, and new justice Amy Coney Barrett became the court’s first member to make her debut via telephone.
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 2, 2020
A special NYTimes/Opinion interactive, Nov. 2.
All 15 of our opinion columnists explain what the past four years have cost America, and what's at stake in this election.
Russian oligarch nicknamed the 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with crossbow https://t.co/BwZ3Vfqe4I— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 2, 2020
My story today: QAnon had Russian help even before it took that name. https://t.co/zf8FehXYy0— Joseph Menn (@josephmenn) November 2, 2020
Deutsche Presse-Agentur via pressdemocrat.com, Nov. 1
GENEVA — The Swiss canton of Geneva said on Sunday it would impose a state of emergency as the region's intensive care hospital beds fill up with COVID-19 patients.
Starting late on Monday, all restaurants, bars and shops that do not sell groceries must close, as well as cinemas, theatres, fitness centers and service providers such as hairdressers, the canton said. Schools and kindergartens will remain open.
By Dirk VanderHart @ opb.org, Nov. 2
Bracing for the possibility of political violence stemming from Tuesday’s election, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is declaring a state of emergency in the Portland area and readying National Guard troops for potential deployment.
Brown announced Monday that she’d use her authority to declare an emergency from 5 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the second time in two months that the governor has declared an emergency in preparation for possible violence.
Filed from Kabul Nov. 1 & updated Nov. 2 @ 12:24 am
On Afghan Highways, Even the Police Fear the Taliban’s Toll Collectors https://t.co/41mk8LS5t8— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 2, 2020
When a Justice Department lawyer exposed the agency’s secret role in drug cases, leadership in the intelligence community retaliated.
By Ronan Farrow @ NewYorker.com, Oct. 30 online, audio version available, and Nov. 9 print
Scoop: Billionaire Trump supporter Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot, endorses the idea of a pro-Trump TV venture if Biden wins. https://t.co/RATCUCKdRq— Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) November 1, 2020
By Burl Gilyard @ tcbmag.com, Nov. 1, with photos
Downtown Minneapolis has been largely abandoned since last spring. But on a Wednesday night in late August, a raucous round of looting and window smashing hit the Nicollet Mall like a handful of grenades. Amid the chaos, Brit’s Pub in the 1100 block was set ablaze.
pass it on to those who need a nudge (is new, published Oct. 31, 6 people on the byline)
With coronavirus cases rising in the U.S., Europe and many other places across the globe, wearing a mask is more important than ever.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 31, 2020
In our animation, we’ll show you how effective a swath of fabric can be at fighting the pandemic. https://t.co/8NuIYjLVTf
By Rachael Bade @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 1
[....] even before the votes are counted Tuesday, the 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus is divided over how to use its political clout, with some members advocating an aggressive approach — including voting more often as a bloc to wield power — and others urging a more pragmatic strategy.
Guest op-ed by Benjamin L. Ginsberg @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:35 p.m. EST
Benjamin L. Ginsberg practiced election law for 38 years. He co-chaired the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration.
Coronavirus victim's vote goes uncounted..Marvin Thielman, an 84-year-old retiree in Chilton, a town of about 4,000 people between Milwaukee and Green Bay, died of coronavirus this month after sending in his ballot by mail, according to state records and his family. Thielman was a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and made sure to fill out his ballot before he went to the hospital, his wife Mildred Thielman said.
Joe Biden's presidential campaign will air a new campaign ad featuring Bruce Springsteen during Saturday night's nationally televised game between Ohio State and Penn State on ABC, a Biden aide told CNN.
Springsteen tweeted the 60- second ad, titled "Hometown," on Saturday. The video also features Springsteen’s song “My Hometown” from his album “Born in the U.S.A.”
