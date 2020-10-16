    Biden Campaign Ads

    Now that they are flush with dough, gonna use this thread to point to some of the things they are doing with it. Here's Kamala's current favorite:

    First, I think it's helpful to revisit Radio Free Tom's proposal for the division of labor on this front from early in the year

    RADIO FREE TOM'S REALITY CHECK TWITTER LECTURE & PEP TALK

    By artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:26am

    I.E., leave the attacks up to disgruntled ex-Republicans and that Dems should do mostly positive...


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:37pm

    Noted that he's pushing GOTV:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:51pm

     Interesting--an official link with the enormously popular cast of Hamilton:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:43pm

    Dude...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 10:09am

    I especially like the "Abiden" pun. Overall, I think it's a fantastic meme for the white male flyover demographics. They simply can't get riled about a Joe that is a smart laid back dude, rather than an overly righteous reforming nanny-state tax-and-spend libtard.

    I think the campaign photos of Joe in the sportscar with shades and walking with shades are trying to get this sort of persona across, no?


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:12pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:06pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:09pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:12pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 5:47pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:57pm

    Looks like today Joe's using Twitter to do the meme of just a nice guy in Mr. Rogers neighborhood.

    but only after he retweeted Katie Porter & her whiteboard from "Team Joe":


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:14pm

    She's a workhorse


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 5:28am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:19pm

    Not an ad but she's in "Comms" at Lincoln Project. Stuff like this would mean an awful lot to a a lotta parents, I think it would be a powerful powerful effect on moms especially, even Trump fan ones:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 8:34pm

    Mel Brooks - when you're dead...

    (he's angling the 94+ crowd)


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 1:58am

    It occurs to me with this that his famous touchy-feely thing is a feature, not a bug:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 3:55pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 11:44am

    new one with Brad Pitt narrating:

    I don’t know who is making Biden’s ads but they are remarkable https://t.co/WmxxHPAfkT

    — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) October 24, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:51am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 3:51pm

    cross-link SPRINGSTEEN AD FOR JOE BIDEN


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 3:57pm

    WOW, obviously targeting young male rap fans with Eminem, LOOK AT THIS, lol:

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 11:47pm

    More coffee, i thought that was *Trump* using it for a moment, my head almost exploded.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:19am

    actually here's Trump tonite with a rapper fan-- who is the real senile grampa agin?

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:23am

