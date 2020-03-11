    Election Day Clean Sheet

    By PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:20am |

    Alright, you worms, taps playing 6:30a.m. reveille - get out there and blog, mix it up, do some damage. "Taxi's waiting, blowing it's horn, dawn is breaking it's early morn, already I'm so antsy I could die..." Stir it up, little darling, stir it up, right now... Ok, enough soundtrack - let's do what needs doing. Make the GOP cry.

    A big difference from 2016? 2018's barnburner election with all the new female representatives and all the new Dems in state offices taken to keep an eye on the malfeasance.


    The elaboration in his second tweet is the thing:

    To pay so much attention is being complicit unless you're like a law student.


    ugh Florida again


