Conservatives publishers like The Daily Caller, The Blaze, Newsmax, National Review, and RealClearPolitics have been part of a traffic-swapping network that has been the single biggest source of US referral traffic for RT. https://t.co/AaFCOehEHk via @WSJ— keachhagey (@keachhagey) October 7, 2020
Undercovered topic: Covid's effect on the legal system. Get out on bail, demand a jury trial and you are set to continue with your life. On the other hand, we're all in a kind of jail.
Check out our latest @CTLawTribune on jury delays and COVID concerns in the Nutmeg State.https://t.co/WiBNvorUiw pic.twitter.com/XuSREVmK44
@ BBC News, 15 minutes ago Pictures here.
Austrian police are searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that killed four people.
Seventeen other people have been wounded - some seriously - after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening.
One attacker was shot dead by police, officials said, and one was arrested.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the assailant killed by police as an "Islamist terrorist".
(CNN)Even as some ambitious 2024 Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump's version of, uh, conservatism, Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio offered the equivalent of a bear hug for the incumbent just 48 hours before Election Day.
Speaking at a Florida rally, Rubio, who routinely blasted Trump in decidedly personal terms during their 2016 presidential primary fight, seemed to channel the billionaire businessman on multiple occasions.
Two poll challengers—one wearing a Halloween mask, the other refusing to wear her face mask properly—were kicked out of a Detroit polling station on Monday as workers began processing absentee ballots from the city.
Trump frequently touts a record-low Black unemployment rate, funding for historically Black colleges, opportunity zones and criminal justice reform. But the wins he claims come with a combination of caveats and skepticism, according to policy experts.https://t.co/pmw4qAa63u— POLITICO (@politico) November 2, 2020
What to expect from right-wing media if Biden winshttps://t.co/uBuP3gNHgg— CJR (@CJR) November 3, 2020
Obama upended Bush’s Middle East. Trump upended Obama’s Middle East. The Middle East is not as much in the headlines today as it was a few years ago, but this election could upend it all over again. https://t.co/aJSE0HPDzC— Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 2, 2020
The Supreme Court sided in separate cases with a Black Lives Matter activist and a Texas prison inmate Monday, and new justice Amy Coney Barrett became the court’s first member to make her debut via telephone.
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4— J. W. (@wolfjon4) November 2, 2020
A special NYTimes/Opinion interactive, Nov. 2.
All 15 of our opinion columnists explain what the past four years have cost America, and what's at stake in this election.
Russian oligarch nicknamed the 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with crossbow https://t.co/BwZ3Vfqe4I— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 2, 2020
My story today: QAnon had Russian help even before it took that name. https://t.co/zf8FehXYy0— Joseph Menn (@josephmenn) November 2, 2020
Deutsche Presse-Agentur via pressdemocrat.com, Nov. 1
GENEVA — The Swiss canton of Geneva said on Sunday it would impose a state of emergency as the region's intensive care hospital beds fill up with COVID-19 patients.
Starting late on Monday, all restaurants, bars and shops that do not sell groceries must close, as well as cinemas, theatres, fitness centers and service providers such as hairdressers, the canton said. Schools and kindergartens will remain open.
By Dirk VanderHart @ opb.org, Nov. 2
Bracing for the possibility of political violence stemming from Tuesday’s election, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is declaring a state of emergency in the Portland area and readying National Guard troops for potential deployment.
Brown announced Monday that she’d use her authority to declare an emergency from 5 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the second time in two months that the governor has declared an emergency in preparation for possible violence.
Filed from Kabul Nov. 1 & updated Nov. 2 @ 12:24 am
On Afghan Highways, Even the Police Fear the Taliban’s Toll Collectors https://t.co/41mk8LS5t8— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 2, 2020
When a Justice Department lawyer exposed the agency’s secret role in drug cases, leadership in the intelligence community retaliated.
By Ronan Farrow @ NewYorker.com, Oct. 30 online, audio version available, and Nov. 9 print
Smart tactic? Or opening a can of worms? Honestly don't know:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:17pm
He's an elitist - he wants respect from the big boys, the greats, not the Loser Sucker Avg Americans.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:22pm
thanks, you got it, that's the message, I couldn't think for some reason
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:24pm
Friday, sliding into the weekend, Happy Hours, glitzy night out at openings... I'm sure it's all distracting
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:35pm
Nice slice-of-life wakeup tweet about world economy, this is just northeast of London:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:29pm
On NY subways (how'd this age?)
https://onezero.medium.com/its-time-to-fall-in-love-with-stuffy-crowded-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:13am
the author is the one who strikes me as an elite projecting and even slightly sadomasochistic. It's probably because he lives in Brooklyn right over the river and only mainly has to go on short relatively quick trips to/from and within Manhattan. I have never met a working person who does not look absolutely miserable on the crowded NY subways and would prefer to use a van service if they can. They are painstakingly slow and miserable from the outer boroughs and require lots of miserable walking of great lengths through filthy dark tunnels and up and down flights of creaky stairs to rickety platforms. It is illogical and "jerry-rigged" system.Built without any sense over many decades to get everyone to and from a tiny island for some reason no one understands why it happened.
The working class are people who cannot afford the rent to live in Manhattan or in the closeby areas of Brooklyn.
They would not be against taking a clean spacious above ground commuter train per se, like folks from Westchester and NJ can. One which does not stop every few blocks and creaks along just like a bus like the subway does.
There is definitely a human misery problem with extreme density anywhere (often called a "slum") anyone who can't see that is an elite in denial who is lucky enough to have a large apartment they can escape to. Living in density happily requires a lot of money for a large luxurious apartment and money to take cabs from certain select subway stations to one's destination.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:01pm
A reminder--is it not more than somewhat related that the "pack those humans in, sardine style" theory of saving the planet breeds disease?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:17pm
a hah, whaddya know, speaking of sardines in a can:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:51pm
More seriously it's very hard not to make fun about it and not just be totally disgusted by how his staff has to make these little entertainments for him just like a enabling a spoiled toddler. All national politicians do do the fake setup thing, it's famous in movies, etc., but they just have to do it to the max for him and all the time. I can't imagine how awful it must be just being a White House beat reporter seeing all this shit go on.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:49pm
The blue T-Shirted people Trump spoke to are a group rally that is apparently a Candace Owens project: "Police Lives Matter/Back the Blue", pro-Trump pro-police anti-BLM blacks
Ford Fischer is filming it and the aftermath March. He usually puts up a complete video after live snippets on Twitter. Here's three of the tweets
Edit to add: so that could be used to argue against "Hatch Act" violation?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:12pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:04pm
after a couple minutes to think on it, the author is basically arguing: being in prison can teach tolerance, improve human relationships and even be fun and exciting!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:25pm
DEATH R US: New York Housing Authority's wonderfully dense apartment buildings for low income people:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:43pm
lol, tweeting at its best:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:48pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:06pm
[amazing-sad how many commenters took this tweet at face value] - maybe should teach humor in jr/high school instead of alternative appropriation pizza and inventing new pronouns (btw, there's a new Periodic Table that lists them all - not sure if up to 108, but definitely some natural occuring and some man/womyn-made]
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:03am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:27pm
"Mexico asks Aztecs to apologize for ripping people's hearts out and tossing virgins into volcanos"
What is it with "apology porn"? I mean,bi get it with fairly recent Russian or Japanese atrocities towards neighbors that affect current relations, but medieval Spain? Hey, Mecca/Medina - when do we get that apology for 700 years of occupying the Iberian peninsula? I mean, can't we just acknowledge people did really shitty things to each other all the time, including us? FFS, "Mexicans" includes the Cauderos and other cherry elites who abused their own people over hundreds of years - half are descended from rape gangs of the Conquista. "Half of me hereby apologizes to the other half of me..."
Woe be unto us if they ever discover there were girls under the age of consent in that episode.
I mean, don't we read about all this stuff in history books and say "whoa, that was fucked up"? Does Pope Francis really have much to do with an invasion from 500 years ago, vs the more pressing ongoing priest pedophilia problem? When do Mongolians apologize rather than building offensive statues to Genghis? Spain, busy with football matches, Covid outbreaks, fishing treaties, African (and British) immigrants, and the Catalonia question now turns its gaze back to the Inquisition and plunder of the New World?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/11/mexico-asks-pope-francis-f...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 4:03am
You forgot about the Jews killing Jesus
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:15am
Jews *AND* Italians. The EU should fess up, put out an encyclical, a structured plan for how this will *never happen again".
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:26am
Speakng of Jesus--am I imagining it--it seems like it was only a couple years ago that the in thing was to be a martyr for a cause? Now everyone wants apologia and payola instead.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:40am
Hits a bit close to home - used to be adulting was "fuck you I'm leaving". Now it's "you need to apologize for everything that's ever happened, everything I didn't get.". The idea of an indifferent uncaring universe is no longer en vogue.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:52am
Now this sounds like it might be fun to watch- mapcap Boris antics trying to woo Joe:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:22am
Boris seems like he'd know how to suck cock when he needs. Right now I think he needs.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:22am
a reminder about the multi-talents of Mayor Pete:
He's like a geek that's not afraid of appearing as a geek, where it doesn't present as elitist and not only that, there's more- he can amazingly do the "flyover common sense" thing anytime it's called for. Reminds me in a way of Bill Nye, The Science Guy. Who may never be president but still presents extremely useful information!
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:50pm
Noticing doctors' lobbies screaming about not liking proposed Medicare payment cuts, just pointing it out with this most recent paid example on my Twitter feed:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:39pm
wow I've been trying to avoid looking at his rally, but this one is really is above and beyond the regular, making up superman shirt stuff, sounds exactly like a little boy:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:48am
Once libraries were easy
(even for 7-year-olds)
Or maybe just too much time on our hands
https://youtu.be/e1iGEM9NMFM
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:15am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:31am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 11:00am
All the responses Chloe is getting so far seem very genuine and also of particular note, not angry. VERY interesting in that does not seem that hard to find intelligent sounding, calm Trump voters if you ask right.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 11:36am
Apparently reading reporting on war is not popular with the woke generation?
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:10pm
UN: what means human rights?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/13/saudi-arabia-fails-to-join...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:26am
MEXICO LEGALIZING POT!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 9:48am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 1:13am
Office politics gone bad
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/16/italian-woman-colleague-sp...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:20am
So is the place they both worked at still even operating? Strikes me that kind of competitive ambition is from another world that doesn't exist anymore (2017, eons ago.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:23pm
After Jan/Feb in Italy and singing off balconies perhaps that world's changed a bit... US side of the pond, not so much.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:44pm
oh in the art world at least, I have seen much evidence of change-it used to be ruthless competiion now there's a lot of "all together now or we're so fucked", i.e., the big powerful galleries offering free access to their clientle by letting them use website...big galleries worrying about big auctions doing well rather than panning them...everybody ganging up to help museums, etc.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:57pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 5:36pm
WTF?! Attacking the most loyal lackies now? Victimhood to the max, everyone is his enemy.
Edit to add:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 7:04pm
Nobody likes me, everybody hates me, I'm gonna eat a worm:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:16pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 3:04am
Impeachment pays off
https://digbysblog.net/2020/10/impeachment-was-hell-and-it-was-worth-it/
Why are indicted criminals on TV?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 7:26am
The threats about Hunter Biden from someone like Bannon just strike me as so delusional. Even if true, no matter how terrible, how can it even come near to matching all the things Trump and family can be accused of doing as far as affecting voters? All it will be is red meat for the base and Qanon types, it's not going to change a single vote. Maybe I just answered my own question--it's not about the election, it's about people like Bannon keeping an audience for conspiracies, it's tough work but it's a living feeding Qanon?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:58pm
John Schindler's got something to say:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:53pm
Did you understand his point?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 6:14pm
Russian trained spies have a habit of taking some facts and spinning them into false narratives using stupid classic smears like pedophilia?
Hunter's no saint but he's not what they make of this.
Like here
from Giuliani Distances Himself From Ukrainian Sanctioned By U.S. As Russian Agent @ NPR, Sept. 11
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 12:13am
P.S. Wesley gives a good example:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 12:47am
Much of the Steele Dossier was kinda true but misleading, letting folks focus on Carter Page & George Papadopoulos, and less Roger Stone & Paul Manafort & Erik Prince & Cambridge Analytica.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:43am
backfire:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 2:37am
Here's the rest of John's gang saying the same thing:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 10:30pm
Doth protest too much
Despite Schadenfreude, the enemy of my enemy is not alys my friend. Sometimes there are 2 fuckups.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:15am
they got related as the current headline story @ LawandCrime.com: Judge Rules Trump-Appointed Agency Head Acted Illegally by Attempting Mass Firings at Internet Freedom Organization
By Jerry Lambe, Oct 17th, 2020, 5:34 pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:47am
OTF is a $20m skunk works project in a $1billion global gov broadcast budget spread across 5 *real* organizations.
Think of these street protesters playing around with the trendy tech topic of the day, mostly doing jerkoff conferences & happenings rather than fielded solutions, for that $20m and you probably have an accurate impression. If I'm correct, it's actually difficult for any OTF solutions to even filter back into the standard huge USG broadcasters - the concept is largely undetected solutions like Tor distribution with no accountability (which might make sense if you had a leader with a track record in practical solutions to put faith in. Sadly I don't think so.)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 5:00am
Biotech - the early years
(incl patenting bacteria - see comments)
https://www.statnews.com/2020/10/17/two-months-in-1980-shaped-the-future...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:12pm
Here I thought of oceankat warning that protesters might not like what they get when the governor calls out the national guard:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 9:39pm
"You go girl" journalism?
Not sure what all her praise is about - maybe I just don't know the history of the NZ candidate and his party, but she comes across as bitchy and demeaning, too sure of her own opinion/facts, and less trying to elicit some truths than perform a cutting political burial.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 3:01am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:26am
TB detection breakthru
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/oct/20/tuberculosis-...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 5:23am
#YouToobin' appears to be trending.
That's all I want to say.
And if you notice anything rustling in the Creative Corner,
please avert your eyes.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:41am
More Russian μwave attacks?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 2:54pm
the olde stack o'paper trick:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 4:59pm
At least he's recycling?
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 7:35pm
Wonder if Drumpf was betting that 60 Minutes wouldn't exact revenge after his interview shenanigans. Paper trick indeed. They have much more skill and experience at what works as regards manipulating an audience than Drumpf does with his:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 8:14pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 6:08pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 3:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 3:33pm
Important Facebook fuckery thread
(i.e. click for the rest)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 11:52am
India: return of child labor
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/24/asia/india-covid-child-trafficking-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 2:37am
or their parents just have them work if they aren't going to school:
Also I posted Gettleman's NYTimes initial article on it here back at the end of Sept. As Covid-19 Closes Schools, the World’s Children Go to Work
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 3:24am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 5:22am
hey you kids! yards are not the same as online!
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 8:07pm
This has been a problem for decades for all candidates in every party. It's not a new thing kids are coming up with. I've seen some reports that it's getting worse but it's not at all new.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 9:40pm
Chaos: post-election ad blackout
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/10/28/facebook-political-ad-blackout-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:53am
what a mess!
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 1:06am
the best GOP campaign operatives that can be had for free in a state that's been blue for decades:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 10:59pm
I believe the NFL has always been haunted by evil spirits:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 7:48pm
I don't care what the message is and who did it, THIS SUCKS. If I was a candidate's little kid, it would really scare the shit out of me that someone would target my parent this way:
And protesters who try to protest at night in front of a local politician's private home should be arrested.
If politicians aren't allowed a private life, all we'll end up with is attention hogs of which Trump is the greatest example to date.
It's bullying behavior.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 8:52pm
Defund the police! Look for him yourself!
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:12pm
and go for that self protection thing--board up windows and buy guns (then invest in plywood and ammunition cos.)
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:16pm