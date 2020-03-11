Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
(This is the context: https://t.co/BX4C7QasPU)— Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) October 25, 2020
By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3
The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.
The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]
Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.
Undercovered topic: Covid's effect on the legal system. Get out on bail, demand a jury trial and you are set to continue with your life. On the other hand, we're all in a kind of jail.
Check out our latest @CTLawTribune on jury delays and COVID concerns in the Nutmeg State.https://t.co/WiBNvorUiw pic.twitter.com/XuSREVmK44
@ BBC News, 15 minutes ago Pictures here.
Austrian police are searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that killed four people.
Seventeen other people have been wounded - some seriously - after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening.
One attacker was shot dead by police, officials said, and one was arrested.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the assailant killed by police as an "Islamist terrorist".
(CNN)Even as some ambitious 2024 Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump's version of, uh, conservatism, Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio offered the equivalent of a bear hug for the incumbent just 48 hours before Election Day.
Speaking at a Florida rally, Rubio, who routinely blasted Trump in decidedly personal terms during their 2016 presidential primary fight, seemed to channel the billionaire businessman on multiple occasions.
Two poll challengers—one wearing a Halloween mask, the other refusing to wear her face mask properly—were kicked out of a Detroit polling station on Monday as workers began processing absentee ballots from the city.
Trump frequently touts a record-low Black unemployment rate, funding for historically Black colleges, opportunity zones and criminal justice reform. But the wins he claims come with a combination of caveats and skepticism, according to policy experts.https://t.co/pmw4qAa63u— POLITICO (@politico) November 2, 2020
What to expect from right-wing media if Biden winshttps://t.co/uBuP3gNHgg— CJR (@CJR) November 3, 2020
Obama upended Bush’s Middle East. Trump upended Obama’s Middle East. The Middle East is not as much in the headlines today as it was a few years ago, but this election could upend it all over again. https://t.co/aJSE0HPDzC— Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 2, 2020
The Supreme Court sided in separate cases with a Black Lives Matter activist and a Texas prison inmate Monday, and new justice Amy Coney Barrett became the court’s first member to make her debut via telephone.
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4
A special NYTimes/Opinion interactive, Nov. 2.
All 15 of our opinion columnists explain what the past four years have cost America, and what's at stake in this election.
Russian oligarch nicknamed the 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with crossbow https://t.co/BwZ3Vfqe4I— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 2, 2020
My story today: QAnon had Russian help even before it took that name. https://t.co/zf8FehXYy0— Joseph Menn (@josephmenn) November 2, 2020
Deutsche Presse-Agentur via pressdemocrat.com, Nov. 1
GENEVA — The Swiss canton of Geneva said on Sunday it would impose a state of emergency as the region's intensive care hospital beds fill up with COVID-19 patients.
Starting late on Monday, all restaurants, bars and shops that do not sell groceries must close, as well as cinemas, theatres, fitness centers and service providers such as hairdressers, the canton said. Schools and kindergartens will remain open.
By Dirk VanderHart @ opb.org, Nov. 2
Bracing for the possibility of political violence stemming from Tuesday’s election, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is declaring a state of emergency in the Portland area and readying National Guard troops for potential deployment.
Brown announced Monday that she’d use her authority to declare an emergency from 5 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. It’s the second time in two months that the governor has declared an emergency in preparation for possible violence.
Filed from Kabul Nov. 1 & updated Nov. 2 @ 12:24 am
On Afghan Highways, Even the Police Fear the Taliban’s Toll Collectors https://t.co/41mk8LS5t8— ColinPClarke (@ColinPClarke) November 2, 2020
Comments
Intro tweet to the above (Williams is American but currently lives in France)
and tweeted thought 8 hours before
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:33am
There is no "real" binary. There are many binaries, if we're going to talk like that. Yes I can form a coalition with some on let's call it the intellectual right in support of free speech and rational debate and against cancel culture and all that it entails. But there are so many other fundamental "binaries" where I vehemently disagree. Even among the intellectual right there's what I see as an irrational adherence to religion, mostly Christian, and I'm an atheist. And that encompasses so many smaller issues like abortion etc. Then there's the power dynamics. The intellectual right supports the raw use of power to achieve their goals like the electoral college and stacking the courts. I support limiting that raw power or if that's not possible for the the democrats using power when they get it in ways as extreme as the republicans. While there are times when I can agree with the right on trans issues I see a strain there that is anti trans.There is some real dislike there that I don't want to be a part of. I don't care at all if someone is trans. I just want to disagree with the pc trans line and debate the issues without being "canceled." Or more to the point since I personally will be unaffected, I want anyone to be able to discuss it. I could go on about the areas where I fundamentally disagree with the right. Mostly it's just the defense of free speech and rational debate where I can join with the right.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:56am
well put question:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 12:43am
Thomas Chatterton Williams as puerile chattering muffin.
How to blow a reputation as an avant-garde "intellectual"?
https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephenlaconte/emily-ratajkowski-sexist-intervi...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 3:48pm
actually the conversation on Klion's twitter thread, which includes T.W. Williams and others, was a pleasant surprise, quite lively and highbrow after his initial response. While I can't speak for others, I find myself still happy with the crowd he hangs with and the crowd he argues with.
I especially liked this reply
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:22pm