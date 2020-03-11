Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3
The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.
The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]
Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:42pm
more voodoo zeigeist and what's good for the goose is good for the gander:
Let's go whole hog and let everyone tear down whatever public art they feel like tearing down at the moment.
And defund the police!
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 1:58pm
Omen of the future? If Biden wins, all BLM-related artwork will be attacked? And why should police care?
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 2:04pm
Police would care if Trump is reelected? Trump would care?... about anything but Trump?
by NCD on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 2:46pm
I couldn't stop laughing. I want to see some of the BLM people pulling down statues explain how this is wrong. The best argument they have is Statues for me but not for thee. The X for me but not for thee is the argument for the times
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 3:55pm
Graffiti and property destruction is nothing new
A memorial to Emmett Till had to be replaced and made bulletproof because the previous sign was used for target practice
https://www.washingtonpost.com/history/2019/10/20/this-emmett-till-memorial-was-vandalized-again-again-again-now-its-bulletproof/
There is a subset of society willing to destroy property.
With current surveillance systems, there is a change that the criminals can be caught.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 5:04pm
There is a subset of society willing to destroy property.
And a large if not a majority of them are BLM protestors
by ocean-kat on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:38pm
From the WaPo
The majority of BLM protests were peaceful
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/10/16/this-summers-black-lives-matter-protesters-were-overwhelming-peaceful-our-research-finds/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 6:50pm
apples and oranges trick you're doing there. Sure. But the majority of recent vandalism is also related to BLM protests. Downtown Minneapolis, Manhattan businesses and Chicago Magnificent mile businesses sat unprotected and unboarded up completely empty and no one bothered them during weeks and weeks of lockdown until BLM protests started. We didn't have problems with people burning down or trying to burn down police stations or federal buildings before BLM movement either. We didn't have a looting problem, even though people were hurting for money....
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 7:04pm