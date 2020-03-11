Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Stuff is just flying off of shelves - and that's before the late night protesters.
Meanwhile, Shell stepped in deep doodoo asking the public what it could change - seems "a lot" is the unsurprising answer. Just goes to show, the Marketing Dept may not be the brains of the company.
But a shame the same wasn't asked of banks as they destroy habitat via inhumanity.
As Lennon once sang (almost): "Keep playing those War Games forever".
And instead of splitting atoms, could we soon be splitting molecules for peace? as long as the water holds out.
The Germans seem so serious, but could Covid have brought out the smartass scammer in them? Check out their new magic electric bus. "I want it I want it I want it..." "Can't have it..."
And the ever gravity-defying Tesla Musk is teaming with Panasonic to finally make use of the musty corners of its Gigafactory to make new and improved batteries for fast charging & greater storage. By how much? That's the rub - they'll have to kill you if you want to find out. But trust 'em, it's always worth the price of admission, no? How about a stairway, er, ladder to Heaven?
