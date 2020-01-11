Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Philly Inquirer's report at the link has been updated with more content since the tweet below:
Philadelphia Police fatally shot a 27 year old Black man this afternoon in West Philly. Two officers fired multiple times, and video shows the man was holding a knife about 10 ft away from the officers when they fired. https://t.co/sF631TqiRR— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 26, 2020
100,000 new coronavirus cases: On the day after the election, the U.S. had a record number of new infections.https://t.co/Cz0tDhCk5R— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 5, 2020
The first thing we do, let’s kill all the pollsters. The smart money may still be on Joe Biden to eventually prevail as the 2020 presidential election winner, but I’ve seen enough to declare the polling industry, and its cousin, “probabilistic election forecasting,” as the biggest losers.
Pro-Trump Latinos now being exiled from the progressive coalition https://t.co/okDcKwNIVy— reason (@reason) November 4, 2020
Flower in the Garden State: New Jersey Legalizes Recreational Marijuana Sale and Use in a Landslide https://t.co/kfojNzR0aJ pic.twitter.com/EdGxeLdkyR— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) November 4, 2020
By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3
The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.
The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]
Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.
Undercovered topic: Covid's effect on the legal system. Get out on bail, demand a jury trial and you are set to continue with your life. On the other hand, we're all in a kind of jail.
Check out our latest @CTLawTribune on jury delays and COVID concerns in the Nutmeg State.https://t.co/WiBNvorUiw pic.twitter.com/XuSREVmK44
@ BBC News, 15 minutes ago Pictures here.
Austrian police are searching for at least one suspect after a multiple gun attack in the capital, Vienna, that killed four people.
Seventeen other people have been wounded - some seriously - after gunmen opened fire at six different locations in the city centre on Monday evening.
One attacker was shot dead by police, officials said, and one was arrested.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer described the assailant killed by police as an "Islamist terrorist".
(CNN)Even as some ambitious 2024 Republicans have begun to distance themselves from Donald Trump's version of, uh, conservatism, Florida's Sen. Marco Rubio offered the equivalent of a bear hug for the incumbent just 48 hours before Election Day.
Speaking at a Florida rally, Rubio, who routinely blasted Trump in decidedly personal terms during their 2016 presidential primary fight, seemed to channel the billionaire businessman on multiple occasions.
Two poll challengers—one wearing a Halloween mask, the other refusing to wear her face mask properly—were kicked out of a Detroit polling station on Monday as workers began processing absentee ballots from the city.
Trump frequently touts a record-low Black unemployment rate, funding for historically Black colleges, opportunity zones and criminal justice reform. But the wins he claims come with a combination of caveats and skepticism, according to policy experts.https://t.co/pmw4qAa63u— POLITICO (@politico) November 2, 2020
What to expect from right-wing media if Biden winshttps://t.co/uBuP3gNHgg— CJR (@CJR) November 3, 2020
Obama upended Bush’s Middle East. Trump upended Obama’s Middle East. The Middle East is not as much in the headlines today as it was a few years ago, but this election could upend it all over again. https://t.co/aJSE0HPDzC— Liz Sly (@LizSly) November 2, 2020
The Supreme Court sided in separate cases with a Black Lives Matter activist and a Texas prison inmate Monday, and new justice Amy Coney Barrett became the court’s first member to make her debut via telephone.
Supreme Court sides with Black Lives Matter activist in First Amendment case https://t.co/UiuOntXUr4
A special NYTimes/Opinion interactive, Nov. 2.
All 15 of our opinion columnists explain what the past four years have cost America, and what's at stake in this election.
Russian oligarch nicknamed the 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with crossbow https://t.co/BwZ3Vfqe4I— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 2, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 5:06am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:05pm
Watch out getting stabbed... <snidely stated>
In May 1999, two of LAPDs dumbest, shot and killed a known mentally unstable neighborhood transient female named Margaret Mitchell on suspicion of possessing a stolen shopping cart and then brandishing a 12-inch long screwdriver. In broad daylight.
And on Nov 1999 the big dawg finally weighed... Statement by Chief Parks on Margaret Mitchell Incident
Then in Dec 15, 2000 L.A. paid $1 million for police shooting death of homeless woman
Then in June 2003 the cop was aquited by both federal and county grand juries.
Stay smart.
Be safe…
!!VOTE!!
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 6:07pm
Interesting side issue came from looking at your links. I see that Leo Terrell was the one representing Mitchell's family for recompense of their loss back in 2000 and now he's doing stuff like this for Fox News and other right wing spin outfits. Wondering when the switcheroo happened and why...not that I'm going to research it, not wondering that much...
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 7:49pm
Sigh, big time looting in Philly (just what we need right before the election, if it keeps up, watch NJ go red):
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:53pm
here's Sean Hannity & Jack Posobiec right on it, natch:
Probably got someone watching social media full time for any similar "breaking".
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 8:56pm
Russia Today tweeting on the Philly looting right away, too, they know what works!
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:09pm
Right wingers just love it when there's rioting or looting, they've got YouTube channels set up and waiting for the next vid to come out:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:13pm
Democrats just aren't spinning this the right way. The mayor needs to go on tv and announce that in cooperation with Walmart the city of Philadelphia has decided to pay reparations for slavery. I'm sure they can get some BLM leaders who claim looting is reparations to come on and thank the mayor.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:14pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 1:09am
I am seeing comments that "rioting" is also supposedly breaking out in D.C. tonight as well, following protests over the killing of Koran Hylton. though I haven't seen much on it yet:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:03pm
Statement from Biden & Harris addresses the looting and violence:
He tweeted a link to it like this:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 1:18am
just saw on rerun on TV, Wallace's father, Walter Wallace Sr. and the family's attorney appeared on CNN. Though clearly not used to talking in public, his father so incredibly eloquently and with great reasoning spoke against the rioting and looting and asked for it to stop, so that this would not be associated with his son's name but also because it is a destruction of their own community which needs those businesses. He also said he had faith in our justice system! He is one cool head. I was very impressed, he could be my dad anytime.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 2:13am
The officers did not have tasers.
We have seen footage from the U.K. where people with knives can be controlled without firing a shot
We have to do better.
West Philly is where a Black mayor authorized dropping a bomb. That history is not forgotten
From Vox 08/19
https://www.vox.com/the-highlight/2019/8/8/20747198/philadelphia-bombing-1985-move
Protests usually begin peacefully, then criminals take advantage.
To prevent the protests, we need better trained and equipped police.
Police unions are often a big obstacle to police reform
The head of the Philadelphia FOP says the officers did things by the book.
The book has to change.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 8:56am
De-escalation training
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/deescalation-training-police/2020/10/27/3a345830-14a8-11eb-ad6f-36c93e6e94fb_story.html
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 9:32am
Philadelphia police discover van loaded with explosives, suspicious equipment
By Dann Cuellar @ local ABC station news, WPVI.com, Updated 28 minutes ago, video report
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 2:37am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 2:41am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 5:43am
There is a surge in crime. No one knows why. In West Philly, the response to crime was to drop a bomb. When Blacks complained of crime, the result was mass incarceration via the 1994 Crime Bill. Don't expect a similar plea for responding to crime in 2020.
When police departments are criticized, they pull back. They feel zero empathy for the community. If they are not allowed to fuck up at will, they complain.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:22pm
No one knows why. ? It shouldn't be rocket science to anyone who reads the news rigorously and doesn't cherry pick for one p.o.v.
The current "surge" is all in gun violence, shootings with guns. Nothing else (yet! there are signs other kinds of crime may start surging soon, like robbery, theft, carjacking....)
During ramifications of coronavirus lockdown--high stress, stuck in lockdown, losing jobs, no money. At the same time,"George Floyd" revival of BLM happened. With tons of protests that kept cops busy, including the more radical pushing against curfews all of which kept cops away from doing their regular work. Then there was this concurrent result, the kicker
There's only so many cops in a city at any one time. If a whole bunch of people decide to start looting or rioting at like at 20 locations, they simply cannot handle it and their regular work.
It would have helped if we had a president who made fighting coronavirus a unified national reaction like the reaction to the attacks of 9/11, where we all come together. And same thing with the related mass hysteria reaction to the George Floyd video when people were in lockdown over coronavirus at the same time.
Unfortunately, we didn't have that. Instead we had a president who stoked tribal divisions further. And some protesters who want to stoke those as well for differing reasons.
I find it tragic that too many in this country don't seem to be able to unify against a common enemy (in this case, coronavirus) without a strong national leader telling them what to do. The tribal-stoking idiocy of the Trump administration shouldn't have mattered as much as it does when a virus is the main enemy.
And then more people went out and bought guns. And now we have to deal with those many more guns in the hands of citizens and being traded on the streets for a very long time.
It's a second epidemic that will be very difficult to solve now. A President Biden is going to have big problems because all of those extra guns are out there now, and so will inner cities.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:27pm
Spoken from your bubble
https://www.vox.com/2020/8/3/21334149/murders-crime-shootings-protests-riots-trump-biden
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/06/upshot/murders-rising-crime-coronavirus.html
There is no consensus on why crime dropped, even during a recession. There is no consensus on why crime is piking now. I'm not cherry-picking, I'm following the experts.
Four theories on why homicides are spiking. Theories, not undisputed causes.
https://www.usnews.com/news/cities/articles/2020-08-06/4-theories-about-why-homicides-are-spiking-in-us-cities
Crime is down during COVID, but shootings are up.
https://www.npr.org/2020/07/20/892418244/crime-has-declined-overall-during-the-pandemic-but-shootings-and-killings-are-up
There are multiple variables, but no consensus.
But, you have all the answers.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 4:59pm
I would love to know a definition of the bubble you think I am in. I live in the Bronx. But you clearly avoid saying anything about yourself or where you live for some strange reason. (Except that you have in the past claimed to be representative of "the black community", something with which I am sure my black relatives across the country and my black neighbors would not agree.
You are now in this comment doing something you often do, changing the topic from the actual facts cited by many of this year's crime surge being exclusively about gun violence to long term crime problems plaguing certain inner cities and not others.
BTW, in NYC, a reminder we had basically SOLVED the latter problem until now. NYC was far far far safer than like Chicago or Milwaukee all through the Bloomberg years and before. It's not rocket science, it's really not. It was solved here in NYC, we proved it. No one should have to live like we did here in the 80's and no one should have to live like they still do in Milwaukee, Chicago or Baltimore. It does not take reforming police to accomplish that. Reforming police did not happen-many NYPD are still assholes like they were before--but crime basically disappeared and for a very long time. And I mean disappeared, I mean not having to lock your car or your back door, I mean a woman alone walking on empty streets of the Bronx in the middle of the night unassaulted, and I mean no one being afraid of anyone else on the subway. It is possible, we had it until this year.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 5:21pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:04pm
Fact check: Trump falsely claims Biden has refused to condemn Philadelphia violence
By Daniel Dale, CNN, Updated 8:49 PM ET, Thu October 29, 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 12:16am
The looting affected over 200 businesses, including ones owned by blacks:
Businesses left reeling after being targeted by looters
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:21pm
National Guard arrives as city renews 9 p.m. curfew on Friday
By Michael D’Onofrio, Philly Tribune Staff Writer, 9 hrs ago, with photo
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:24pm
City Council looks to boost police funding to purchase Tasers
By Michael D’Onofrio, Philly Tribune Staff Writer, Oct 28, 2020, with photo showing press conference
(I find it unfortunate to have to note this but necessary considering the circumstances: The City Council president and his colleagues presenting the conference in the photo are all black.)
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:32pm
Wallace’s family has reportedly said he had a bipolar disorder and they called 911 that day for an ambulance — not a police response.
Just to point out the obvious, what did the family think paramedics in that ambulance were going to do with a man with a knife? Paramedics have limited medical training to stabilize a person in an emergency situation enough to rush him to the hospital for treatment by more well trained medical professionals, doctors and nurses. They can stop the bleeding, perform cpr, remove obstructions from the airway etc. When confronted by a man with a knife the first thing they're going to do is call the police. What ever the family wanted the person taking the 911 call would have been trained to send the police the moment some one mentioned the person had a knife.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 1:50pm
two different black cops' opinions on what happened and on "blue lives matter"
‘You change police culture, you change American culture’: Police officers choose sides on killing of Walter Wallace Jr.
By Marquise Francis National Reporter & Producer @ Sports.Yahoo.com, Oct. 31
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 11:58am
Note there is a video of Officer Arkham speaking to Yahoo at the link, I can't find a code to embed it. He's tweeted a lot more on topic since the original tweet, here is his feed:
https://twitter.com/CopWithAttitude
He's proudly conservative and has strong opinions, but he is not as obstreperous as he makes himself sound-the self-description is rather facetious-he just talks straight; here are examples of three other related tweets:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 12:19pm
Police work for the community
Many Blacks in the community have been harassed by police
Police have to reform and step up their game.
One officer who was on the team that murdered Breonna Taylor is suing her boyfriend for mental distress.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 3:08pm
People who feel that way need to run and vote for local officials who want to accomplish that. It has very little to do with national politicians. All this national protest glumping all these together as if it could be solved nationally is nonsense.
Right now with this Philadelphia instance you have plenty of evidence how local it is. All police there do not have tasers or taser training because allocated money was diverted. Now the City Council says they are happy to do it. Similar problems with getting correct training and help with mentally ill.
Each city is different with different police issues.
Many of the cities having the most trouble have black people running the P.D. and the city departments that handle how they work and who they work with.
It's becoming clearer all the time that tying this thing about unnecessary police violence into national systemic racism is basically delusional BULLSHIT. The problem is that local people have been elected who can't handle reforming the bad police departments they have, which usually include black police.
Racial profiling is one thing, violent treatment of possible perps is another completely. Two separate things.
There are a few issues that can be handled nationally, like police immunity. But not many. It's almost all local. Advocacy for change has to be local, if you're not happy with your police you have to educate the voters about who is in charge of them and how it can be changed.
And realize that even a much improved situation will not prevent all bad outcomes from police activity, that will happen as surely as auto accidents happen. The unfortunate victims will have to sue.
Where Fed politicians have to help now BECAUSE OF COVID is with funds to rescue state and local budgets as most are bankrupt from Covid. THEN If citizens want the priority of those funds to go to reforming police or having more or less police, over other things, they have to vote in local politicians that will do that
No reason to expect national level attention to help a fucking thing in Chicago,for example, hasn't to date for many years. Chicagoans and Philadelphians clearly need to change their local politicians!
Feds can't help beyond attorney general sending FBI or prosecuting after the fact. Too much national focus on problems that can't be solved nationally. Once again, police violence is not the same thing as racial profiling, no reason racial profiling has to end in violence, is apples and oranges problem.
AS OBAMA SAID OCT. 14 From police reform... the officials with the most power to change the issues we care about in our communities are often found at the state and local levels....
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 3:50pm
People feel harassed by law enforcement that is not BULLSHIT.
This includes the feelings of law abiding citizens.
The majority of people stopped by NYPD's Stop and Frisk were not criminals.
Police departments have to take responsibility for reform.
Police chiefs should put cameras and tasers into their budgets.
Edit to add:
Distrust of the police was there before COVID
Police abuse was there before COVID
Police leadership and unions blocking progress was there before COVID
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/01/2020 - 7:12pm
Also the audios of the 911 calls, which are equally interesting.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:51pm