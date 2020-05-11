    Election Contiunuum: and the BeatDown Goes On

    I am seeing evidence of conspiracy theorizing and disinfo. galore going on about the count from all sides:

    FL allowed processing 22 days before election day. https://t.co/CetCSFP0d1

    — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 5, 2020

    And keep in mind that many had warned that was one major Trump plan all along: make everyone distrust the process? So double check your facts before "j'accuse!" or you are doing what "they" wanted...


