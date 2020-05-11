    Election Contiunuum: and the BeatDown Goes On

    By PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:18am |

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:12pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:16pm

    I am seeing evidence of conspiracy theorizing and disinfo. galore going on about the count from all sides:

    FL allowed processing 22 days before election day. https://t.co/CetCSFP0d1

    — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 5, 2020

    And keep in mind that many had warned that was one major Trump plan all along: make everyone distrust the process? So double check your facts before "j'accuse!" or you are doing what "they" wanted...


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:43pm

    From Mr. Fact Checker Extraordinaire His Self, on PA count:


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:46pm


    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:03pm

    One of Yglesias's true talents is contrarianism in support of nuanced understanding. He's doing it here with some of the places I myself have been going:

    Worth noting after all the IDW-fueled talk of a backlash to Pacific Northwest radicals that Biden ran ~7 points ahead of Clinton in both Washington and Oregon.

    — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 5, 2020

    but unfortunately he's not ready to offer any splainers yet: But probably for reasons that have not been as prominent in The Discourse.

    I see some of his commentariart is equally interested, like this, hopefully someone will eventually dig up more

    This is one of many reasons I want to wait to find out more before figuring out the proper Takes: There was plausible speculation of a Kenosha Effect in WI and a Minnesota Effect in MN before Tuesday, yet the states completely diverged.

    — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 5, 2020

    by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:30pm

    Latest Comments

    more