By Eric Levitz (don't know if he wrote the hyperbolic headline, though)
This is a terrific piece, but surprised this thinking didn't register among liberal analysts before the election-- when polls consistently show progressives only make up around 25% of the electorate.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 5, 2020
Can't win a majority with 1/4 of the country. https://t.co/EGG2J8SrOV
What a shock.
Pennsylvania election: Philadelphia police investigating alleged plot to attack Pa. Convention Center
By Catherine Kim @ Politico.com, updated Nov.5
Here are all the House and Senate incumbents around the country who have lost their fights for reelection.
By Scott Wong & Mike Lillis @ TheHill.com, Nov. 5, current headline story
Moderate House Democrats lashed out at their liberal colleagues Thursday, using a marathon caucus-wide conference call to bash progressives for advancing an agenda that, the centrists said, cost the party a number of seats in Tuesday’s elections.
@ NBCNews.com, Nov. 5, 8:30 pm UTC
Three current defense officials revealed the defense secretary has prepared a resignation letter, according to NBC News. The report also says that as Esper’s tenure may be coming to an end, he is helping members of Congress draft legislation that will strip names of Confederate leaders from military bases “in a move that could put him further at odds with President Donald Trump.” (Twitter.com summary)
The article is by Victor Davis Hanson. Lindsay has a long thread on Twitter with his own spin on it as replies to this tweet:
"Two, they worry little about popular pushback because they assume that their money, loaded surveys, and Internet and media cartels create, rather than reflect, public opinion."
This is the enemy.https://t.co/V8FCaZePCv
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — When John Blaguski first heard about a proposal to build an affordable housing complex near his home in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, Wis., his mind drifted to stereotypes of crime-ridden, shoddily constructed projects.
“If I wanted to live by low-cost housing people,” he wrote in an email to the mayor at the time, “I would have stayed in Milwaukee County.”
But now, eight years after a legal battle forced the city to allow the development to proceed, Mr. Blaguski, 62, said he regretted his visceral opposition.
By David Daley @ TheGuardian.com, Nov. 4
While the race for the White House is sorted out across tight midwestern battlegrounds, Republicans can already claim an important victory further down the ballot. The GOP held state House and Senate chambers across Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Kansas, and many other key states. This ensures a dramatic edge when it comes to redrawing new state legislative and congressional maps next year, following the completion of the census count [....]
100,000 new coronavirus cases: On the day after the election, the U.S. had a record number of new infections.
The first thing we do, let’s kill all the pollsters. The smart money may still be on Joe Biden to eventually prevail as the 2020 presidential election winner, but I’ve seen enough to declare the polling industry, and its cousin, “probabilistic election forecasting,” as the biggest losers.
Pro-Trump Latinos now being exiled from the progressive coalition
Flower in the Garden State: New Jersey Legalizes Recreational Marijuana Sale and Use in a Landslide
By Cameron Jenkins @ The Hill.com, Nov. 3
The National WWI Memorial Museum in Kansas City was found defaced with anti-voting graffiti on Election Day.
The museum shared an image to Twitter on the morning of Nov. 3 showing red writing that read "Don't Vote!" and "Fight for Revolution" scrawled across the outside of the building [....]
Since the incident this morning, the building walls have been cleaned and are no longer displaying the graffiti.
Undercovered topic: Covid's effect on the legal system. Get out on bail, demand a jury trial and you are set to continue with your life. On the other hand, we're all in a kind of jail.
Check out our latest @CTLawTribune on jury delays and COVID concerns in the Nutmeg State.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 8:42pm
Uh, wait, a feeling of déjà vû. Still all over again.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:36am
even to the point where your favorite reporter Matt is ON IT:
P.S. What's new? Actually, it's the elite woke kids dissing them and telling them what to think and how to talk properly and to genuflect to the right people., Instead of the society swells that used to do that. Don't you see that too? Trump allowed them to be their gauche selves and not be embarrassed.
Edit to add: Homer Simpson = spot on illustration!
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:46am
Oh shit, I just lost my lunch, and it's only breakfast :-(
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:48am
Quite the bit of support here for my contention that our problems are far more about class than race:
Of course I guess one could argue that a regional accent is used to profile there like skin color elsewhere.
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:28am