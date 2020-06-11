Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
>98% REPORTED
Candidate Party Votes Pct.
Donald J. Trump* Rep. 2,448,183 49.4%
Joseph R. Biden Jr. Dem. 2,447,518 49.4%
Difference: 565 Time: 3:09 EDT
Total reported: 4,957,885
Those waiting for Nevada results should remember, "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" - we might never know. But some on Twitter are hunting Kanye won and they're scared to tell us.
1 hour ago: Clayton County in Georgia has just 3,500 of its 30,000 mail-in and provisional ballots left to count, finished "within hours".
Biden has been getting 85% of Clayton County, so this would shift votes by about 2450, putting him say 1700 ahead.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:30am
463 in GA now, PA's 18,229
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:42am
As Don Lemon is reminding, it was Ted Turner that started Atlanta's path to a progressive city.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:46am
Biden *up* 917 in GA
If Biden takes Georgia, at minimum an Electoral College tie - yum.
(Guarantees minimum electoral vote tie, which would go to the Dem-controlled House for tie-breaker. But Senate would choose VP.)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 4:22am