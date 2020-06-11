Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Hey, Mr. Trump, why are the only mobs in town your mobs?
Opinion: For months the president warned about “the angry left-wing mob.” All we’re seeing are angry Trump mobs.
In the months leading up to the election Trump warned against the “angry left-wing mob.” Against the “Radical Democrat Mob.” Against the “Democrats new Mob Rule.” Against “the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners.....turns out, however, that the only mob taking to the streets these days, harassing government workers and disrupting the electoral process are … Trump supporters.....
Comments
Who has to learn to "live together"? At the Phoenix Trump mob gathering Thursday:
- Alex Jones, who came to Phoenix and told a right-wing Trump crowd outside the Maricopa County Elections Department Thursday night things like: “You have awaken the sleeping giant... Burn in hell Joe Biden... Burn in hell Bill Gates... Burn in hell Fauci... America is awake and we are never backing down.”
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 8:30am
Alex Jones watching the passing of his relevance. Remember how Glenn Beck used to be someone? Oddly, watching Rick Santorum the last couple days on CNN - actually a reasonable nice guy when not raving like a loon.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:29am
The violent threats are coming from the Right.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:48am
I don't get the relevance of your comment to what I said, or why you think it's not obvious and something I don't already know (aside from the increase in street crime/murders in Chicago/elsewhere, but that's less "threat" than just horrid reality and bad result of various events & policies)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 10:27am
NCD mentioned Alex Jones
Alex Jones suggested violence
I took your post as implying that Alex Jones was old news so the violence threat did not matter.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:10am
His days are waning, yes. He may flounder around in his last day, but his days of relevance are numbered. Like Trump's.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:30am
They want total control over our lives
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:07am
Blacks, in particular in Philly and Atlanta regions, and in particular black women, and in Arizona and Nevada non-Cuban Hispanics saved the nation from 4 more years of Trump abominations.
Leading to a 2nd term hollowing out of any competency in federal governance, no policy addressing of critical issues and even more administration evisceration of human rights, lawlessness and unethical conduct in a thoroughly politicized federal government. America would become a Trump controlled racketeering enterprise.
The proudly ignorant, bigoted, racist, hateful, grievance obsessed easily manipulated and exploited white males in the Republican base will never 'go away'. Faces change but this group of people has been and will always be around in this country. The internet has given them a free platform for organizing and grifting off new recruits and each other.
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:24pm
"Blacks, in particular in Philly and Atlanta regions, and in particular black women, and in Arizona and Nevada non-Cuban Hispanics saved the nation from 4 more years of Trump abominations."
No they didn't. 40% of a large number is often more than 80% of a small number. I know math is hard for some people so let's try sports. A relay race is a team effort. If 5 people on the team are white, 2 are black, and the other 3 spots are Latino or other the blacks didn't win the race for us all.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:37pm
If the Black guy is the last runner is a Black guy who pulls the team to the front of the line, it was a team effort, but the Black guy helped the most.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 1:57pm
Wow, not only is math hard for some people but surprisingly some men don't even understand sports. I get what you're saying, if there a 4 black guys on a basketball team and one white guy and that white guy makes the last shot that wins the game it's the white guy that did the most to win the game.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:13pm
This is a bunch of racist bullshit.
First, whites in GA are about 25%, so altogether white Biden supporters are about the same number as black Biden supporters.
Second, people vote when they can, not usually aware when their vote will be counted. That Atlanta is getting counted last doesn't give any more credit to Atlanta Biden voters over non-Atlanta voters.
Third, Biden wins with Arizona and Nevada. Does that mean we praise Mexican-Americans as counting more?
Fourth, without Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, we wouldn't be talking so much about these final states - are they the savior's of 2020?
Fifth, the massive numbers of California Democrats means candidates don't have to waste time and money campaigning there - are West Coast whites and Asians and blacks the heroes of 2020?
Sixth, if Philly or Atlanta didn't turn out in big enough numbers, do we blame them, or credit only works one direction?
How about try going a week not thinking about race, just whenever it comes up, shove it aside. Think of as a fast, a post-election cleansing session. There's so much else out there.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:21pm
From the deep thinker and political savant who made this brilliant confession two days ago, your opinions on the election are worth as much as you did, exactly nothing.
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:27pm
There is dancing in the streets of Philly today, joy that Trump is defeated.
And this:
"legal votes" for the GOP conspiracy indoctrinated sheep means "Trump votes". In a second Trump term, "legal use of government power" would be action that Trump demands or approves, and Barr would say it is unaccountable to anyone. Thank heaven and Philadelphia, Detroit, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada, west coast, NYC etc we won't face that.
by NCD on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:45pm
Democrats will have to realize that there are certain groups they cannot reach. They need to increase outreach to minority groups. This does not mean that they leave white voters out of the loop. We have a coalition. We also have people who have no problem with authoritarian rule. Like Roxane Gay, I am not sure how you address this problem. Pretending it does not exist is not a solution.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 12:51pm