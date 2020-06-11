    Election: 665 in GA & Counting

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:01am |

    One less than the Antichrist?

    Midnight Train to Georgia?

    New day, new page?

    Updated 25m ago

    >98% REPORTED

    Candidate Party Votes Pct.
    Donald J. Trump* Rep.     2,448,183  49.4%
    Joseph R. Biden Jr. Dem. 2,447,518  49.4%

    Difference: 565     Time: 3:09 EDT

    Total reported: 4,957,885

    Those waiting for Nevada results should remember, "what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" - we might never know. But some on Twitter are hunting Kanye won and they're scared to tell us.

    Comments

    1 hour ago: Clayton County in Georgia has just 3,500 of its 30,000 mail-in and provisional ballots left to count, finished "within hours".

    Biden has been getting 85% of Clayton County, so this would shift votes by about 2450, putting him say 1700 ahead.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:30am

    463 in GA now, PA's 18,229


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:42am

    As Don Lemon is reminding, it was Ted Turner that started Atlanta's path to a progressive city.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 3:46am

    Biden *up* 917 in GA

    If Biden takes Georgia, at minimum an Electoral College tie - yum.

    (Guarantees minimum electoral vote tie, which would go to the Dem-controlled House for tie-breaker. But Senate would choose VP.)


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 4:22am

    Biden *up* 5587 in PA!!!


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 9:08am

    Up 9027 8867  9746 12,500 12,390 13,320 13,558 14716 14541 in PA, getting 72% of new votes, 66% in Bucks County...

    43,779 40,054 39,769 39,400 AZ

    Officials there say they have 142,000 more early ballots to process, and a smaller number of provisional and other ballots.

    1285  1584 1541 1603 1555 4162 GA

    22076 20548 20137 Nevada (Biden getting 65%)

     

    Jennifer Medina, in Phoenix 7m ago

    Mike Noble, a Phoenix-based pollster, told me: “That’s a wrap for the presidential contest in AZ. Trump needed almost 60% on this ballot drop, he got very low 50s. #Ballgame.” See Arizona results ›

    Nate Cohn, in New York 27m ago

    So far, no one has projected Nevada for Biden, but this is all but a done deal. Virtually all of the remaining vote is from Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. See Nevada results ›

    Jennifer Medina, in Phoenix 33m ago

    Nevada’s Clark County, home to Las Vegas, just delivered big for Biden — he picked up nearly 20,000 votes, more than double what Trump received in this drop, and moved closer to clinching the state. See Nevada results ›

    Stephanie Saul, in New York 44m ago

    In Georgia, another 5,000 votes are expected by late morning or early afternoon from Gwinnett County, a Democratic-leaning Atlanta suburb, according to a spokesman. See 


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:17am

    On Nevada. I don't have the words for it now, but my own stereotypes about Nevada/Vegas are confirmed by this! Even tho people think of Trump as Mr. Casino, he's actually not that at all, just the opposite, the b.s. big shot interloper NY type who comes in and tries to change things and doesn't get how things work. While Joe seems EXACTLY like their kinda guy. Exactly. Think like the story during the primaries about Corn Pop during his lifeguard days. That's a Vegas type story, street people and gamblers talk that kind of shit all the time.  wink


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 5:47pm

    As the sunrises in Georgia...

    Georgia
    Biden
    49.4% 2,449,580 ... up 1,096
    Trump
    49.4% 2,448,484
    Est. 99% In
    Updated 06:28 a.m. ET, Nov. 6

    Pennsylvania
    Trump
    49.5% 3,286,171
    Biden
    49.2% 3,267,942 .... 18,229 spread
    Est. 95% In ...
    Updated 01:30 a.m. ET, Nov. 6

     

    ~OGD~

    .


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:55am

    Hey, the Trumpies are trying to steal Mike Pence's votes in Gwinnett, GA! Is that Christian?! When they say they want Mike Pence, it means Mike Pence!


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 6:02pm

    someone taking the meme of Biden in the convertible wearing shades a couple steps further and turning him into President Harrison Ford:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 6:24pm

    Strikes me that people posting stuff like this on Trump tweet threads might help mitigate the distrust effects of what Trump is doing at least with some low info voters here and there, at least of the type not given to conspiracizing:

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 6:32pm

    wrong paste deleted


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:29pm

    Current results for Pennsylvania state races from Live Reporting on Channel 10 Philly site

    Attorney General: too close to call

    Treasurer: too close to call

    Auditor: GOP won

    State Senate: only 4 races, Dems won them all

    State Assembly:  too close to call: 10

                               Dems : 31

                               GOP: 20

    (my Assembly count may be off 1 or 2)


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:31pm

    Is awesome:

    .@DRUDGE now prominently featuring this excerpt from Trump’s “Art of the Deal” pic.twitter.com/v7euNRzX1y

    — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) November 7, 2020

    (found retweeted by great journo C.J. Chivers)


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:33pm

    Mitt Romney elaborated 7 hr. ago after his intial tweet right after Trump's statement:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:35pm

    Just checked: Obama still silent on Twitter since Nov. 3. Hillary retweeted old John Lewis tweet 10 hr. ago:

    He would be proud today. https://t.co/N2KfdmzI7P

    — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2020

    plus one tweet thanking Stacey Abrams for her work in GA, and after that, only about how voters in undecided states need to check on their ballots by deadlines


    by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:49pm

    Latest Comments

    more