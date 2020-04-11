Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Pro-Trump Latinos now being exiled from the progressive coalition https://t.co/okDcKwNIVy— reason (@reason) November 4, 2020
NEW: Biden ramps up transition
—Top WH jobs could come next week
—Klain frontrunner for CoS
—Vivek Murthy to be face of Covid response
—Jeff Zients key player
—Cabinet picks closer to Thanksgiving.
Who's in, who's out and more with @GlennThrush @shearm: https://t.co/3ZU9lMkf35
The day after Steve Bannon mused about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump loyalist’s powerhouse lawyers asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone a hearing scheduled for Monday because they intend to withdraw from his criminal case.
December, '19, after youth activist Greta Thunberg delivered blistering address on climate change to the UN:
December, 2019, @RealDonaldTrump: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!
Greta Thunberg yesterday, after Trump rage and demands to declare himself the election winner:
@GretaThunberg: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!
New York State Republicans used images of boarded-up businesses and of Mayor Bill de Blasio to persuade voters to vote for their candidates.
By Jesse McKinley, Dana Rubinstein and Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 5
[....] “They ran de Blasio’s picture all over the state,” the governor said in an interview on Thursday, noting that the city was depicted as a place of “looting, and crime and homelessness.”
“That was their message, and it resonated more than it should have,” he said on WAMC radio, adding, “It shouldn’t have been this close.” [....]
Joe Biden received one of the highest margins in the nation in California, but a look at how the state’s ballot measures were decided shows a more complex picture of the electorate.
By Thomas Fuller, Shawn Hubler, Tim Arango and Conor Dougherty @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 4
[....] dig a little deeper into the results and a more complex picture of the Golden State voter emerges, of strong libertarian impulses and resistance to some quintessentially liberal ideas.
I expect to hear a lot of frenzied political discourse over the next several months. I imagine pundits will try to understand how the 2020 election panned out and why. Too many white liberals will obsess over early exit polls indicating that 20 percent of Black men and a significant number of the overly broad categories of Latinos and Asians voted for Mr. Trump. They’ll do this instead of reckoning with how more white women voted for the president this time around and how white men remain the most significant demographic of his base. They will say that once more, Black women saved America from itself, which of course, we did, even though some things don’t deserve salvation.
Hey, Mr. Trump, why are the only mobs in town your mobs?
Opinion: For months the president warned about “the angry left-wing mob.” All we’re seeing are angry Trump mobs.
In the months leading up to the election Trump warned against the “angry left-wing mob.” Against the “Radical Democrat Mob.” Against the “Democrats new Mob Rule.” Against “the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners.....turns out, however, that the only mob taking to the streets these days, harassing government workers and disrupting the electoral process are … Trump supporters.....
What a shock.
Pennsylvania election: Philadelphia police investigating alleged plot to attack Pa. Convention Center - 6abc Philadelphia https://t.co/kNrAeS6sbC— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2020
By Catherine Kim @ Politico.com, updated Nov.5
Here are all the House and Senate incumbents around the country who have lost their fights for reelection.
By Scott Wong & Mike Lillis @ TheHill.com, Nov. 5, current headline story
Moderate House Democrats lashed out at their liberal colleagues Thursday, using a marathon caucus-wide conference call to bash progressives for advancing an agenda that, the centrists said, cost the party a number of seats in Tuesday’s elections.
@ NBCNews.com, Nov. 5, 8:30 pm UTC
Three current defense officials revealed the defense secretary has prepared a resignation letter, according to NBC News. The report also says that as Esper’s tenure may be coming to an end, he is helping members of Congress draft legislation that will strip names of Confederate leaders from military bases “in a move that could put him further at odds with President Donald Trump.” (Twitter.com summary)
The article is by Victor Davis Hanson. Lindsay has a long thread on Twitter with his own spin on it as replies to this tweet:
"Two, they worry little about popular pushback because they assume that their money, loaded surveys, and Internet and media cartels create, rather than reflect, public opinion."
This is the enemy.https://t.co/V8FCaZePCv
By Eric Levitz (don't know if he wrote the hyperbolic headline, though)
This is a terrific piece, but surprised this thinking didn't register among liberal analysts before the election-- when polls consistently show progressives only make up around 25% of the electorate.— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 5, 2020
Can't win a majority with 1/4 of the country. https://t.co/EGG2J8SrOV
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — When John Blaguski first heard about a proposal to build an affordable housing complex near his home in the Milwaukee suburb of New Berlin, Wis., his mind drifted to stereotypes of crime-ridden, shoddily constructed projects.
“If I wanted to live by low-cost housing people,” he wrote in an email to the mayor at the time, “I would have stayed in Milwaukee County.”
But now, eight years after a legal battle forced the city to allow the development to proceed, Mr. Blaguski, 62, said he regretted his visceral opposition.
Oct. 29 at The Atlantic, by Christian Paz
excerpt
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 2:16pm
Hokum: "America, we’re really at the crossroads of either self-governance or being dependent on the government—and Hispanics know very well which decision they need to be making.”
Cubans gravitate towards right wing authoritarians, like Batista or Trump, with those on the in having the opportunities for graft and corruption. Miami-Dade is nearly half Cuban and has one of the highest violent and property crime rates in the country. Florida is the motherlode of scams. Cubans resent Hispanics of Mexican origin, think they are better than them, and if Cubans say Mexico is corrupt, when has Cuba ever not been corrupt?
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 3:33pm
It seems to me that one the problems of immigrants who have become citizens of all kinds of Hispanic backgrounds may have a more Republican-leaning ideology because it agrees with the reasons they immigrated, including starting their own businesses. And the immigrants of all kinds of Hispanic backgrounds who only have a green card are probably the more Democratic leaning as they come for the ability for earned income, to send remittances to others at home, they are not able to vote and haven't the luxury of time of thinking about such things. Furthermore the latter have seen how the DACA kids have been treated trying to become full citizens. So it's: why bother?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 6:07pm
On the contrary, domestic small business stocks took a hit from expectation Republicans holding the Senate will block Biden domestic infrastructure investments:
"Anticipation that a Republican Senate would keep a tight grip on the government’s purse strings meant less enthusiasm for smaller companies. The Russell 2000 index of small capitalization stocks — which tend to be more domestically focused firms whose businesses depend largely on activity in the United States — drastically underperformed the gain for larger stocks."
by NCD on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 7:43pm
I wasn't talking logical! I was talking ideology.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:54pm
Yglesias/Vox on topic:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 8:55pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:07pm
What they are describing in this article very much reminded me of the two "Prosperity Gospel" evangelical churches in my Bronx zip code, which here seem to be most popular with Caribbean immigrants (we don't have many Mexicans or Cubans, nor Venezuelans or any other South Americans; we do have lots of Dominicians, and plenty of Puerto Ricans and Jamaicans, who dominate and help elect Democrats, but are pretty pro-police. Along with Chinese, Koreans, Indians, Irish, Russians, Pakistanis, Egyptians...Koreans have their own Christian church, the ones I have met do strike me as Republican types but can't know for sure. There's a Buddhist temple as well! Covid may have sunk them all, tho...) I mention all the ethnicities because this thought also struck me--I can't think of a single person I've met in this neighborhood that I think would support "socialism". They all to a one seem to be into capitalist pursuits.
Miami-Dade Hispanics helped sink Biden in Florida
By Beth Reinhard & Lori Rozsa @ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 4
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:40pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:25am
Published Oct. 25, dateline Miami
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:04am
Latinos respond to propaganda - surprised?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 7:20am
Thanks, I figured something like that going on precisely because I've read so many stories about nightmarish results from the way social media use rumor mongers in Latin and South America in small tribal group to small tribal group. (As in lynch mob type situations against pedophiles or the like.) It's a problem in parts of Africa too.
I would argue, though, that it comes from not trusting propaganda though!. And only trusting family and friends and who those people vouch for. Wherever there's corrupt government that controls media in some way.
Wherever they have such an ingrained distrust of propaganda from official media, they take to social media like bees to honey, because they can pass info in very small tribal groups. They trust the people in them, often familial based. With the rumor mongering and gossip one would expect from that!
Does show how not being fluent in English can be a big problem, because like it or not, English is where some independent factual reporting is still going on? So ripe a situation for agents provocateurs who can speak the lingo and understand the small tribes, their interests and fear.
I can't imagine how frustrating it must be, much worse than dealing with a deluded Trumpie or Qanon fan on Twitter, because there al least you have outsiders to help
Really hits home how globalized English as a universal language supporting free speech is a better way for all it's faults? These little tribal groups: ugh, way to build hate and distrust of anybody with different DNA.
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:32am
This one comment gave me a beeeg reality check on topic. Let's not forget that "Hispanics" or "Latinos" are a ridiculous label, as they are a huge and diverse group on track to be the majority, soon may not even be a legit minority. Just as whypipple are a huge and diverse group. There are Trump fans and then there are lots of others.
Gawd I wish all race/ethnicity questions were erased from the census. We're Americans, that's it. Need to stop falling for the minorities game and start paying more attention to economic classes and the like.
Edit to add: the language problem is still one that divides. Maybe AI can solve that soon, though? In the meantime, couldn't census ask about what is the person's main language instead of race or ethnicity?
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:20pm
Using economic class alone is a horrible idea
For example, lower levels of medical care persists in the Black community even with a higher economic status
You want to hide that reality because it does not fit into your view from the bubble
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:40pm
lol you really need to stop using the bubble slur because it makes you look ridiculously incoherent. Focusing myopically on the interests of a minority of anything is the definition of bubble, the opposite of big picture or even view from another different bubble. Everything you have ever done on this site is emphasize that a bubble or minority view is important, that all the rest of us, the majority out in the world need to understand your favorite minority bubble and all the details inside that bubble, everything that happens to your bubble needs to be noted, there is nothing more important to learn about than what happened to your bubble today and the next and the next...
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 12:55pm
just posted because it's thought-provoking. Self-describes as Business Owner, Financial Planner, Investor, liberal. Been tweeting since 2011, says he lives in Smyrna.
He is followed by, among others: Danny Cardwell
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 1:50pm
Yglesias & Krugman on same meme:
by artappraiser on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 2:15pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 2:08am
by artappraiser on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 7:51pm