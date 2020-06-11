I think this is an excellent idea. Red v. blue maps should basically be outlawed. Our lives are not a football game (one based on the Electoral College, yet.) Not to mention the problem of both parties having lost their traditional meanings and the large number of people who register as Independents.

Showing red vs. blue maps leads people to see America as more divided—and judge people more by their state's stereotypes.



Data: purple maps of state proportions are more accurate, and reduce perceived polarization and stereotypes.https://t.co/tHFsWsx6Ilhttps://t.co/z16GdnYKHN pic.twitter.com/jod8EiRgpf — Adam Grant (@AdamMGrant) November 7, 2020