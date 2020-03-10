Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Via the loquacious Steve Schmidt:
.@ProjectLincoln We are hearing from many sources within the Trump campaign about the fear and panic in the ranks. Staffers are scared. Some are terrified. They know the walls are crumbling. Some like Miller and Meadows are irredeemable and will face history’s brutal judgement.— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff who abided by President Trump’s efforts to play down the coronavirus throughout the summer, has contracted the virus himself, a senior administration official said on Friday night.
Mr. Meadows tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the official said, and he told a small group of advisers. A Trump campaign adviser, Nick Trainer, has also learned he has the virus, a person briefed on his diagnosis said.
And four other White House officials tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the diagnoses told The New York Times. Bloomberg News also reported on the additional cases.
The Center for American Political Studies' post-election round-up speakers suggest it could lead to more constructive balance of power
By Brett Milano and Clea Simon @ The Harvard Gazette, Nov. 6
Democrats spent big to take control of state legislatures but lost their key targets. Now they’ll be on the sidelines as new maps are drawn.
By Ally Mutnick & Sabrina Rodriguez @ Politico.com, Nov. 4
Here’s something else Republicans can be happy about after Tuesday.
An abysmal showing by Democrats in state legislative races on Tuesday not only denied them victories in Sun Belt and Rust Belt states that would have positioned them to advance their policy agenda — it also put the party at a disadvantage ahead of the redistricting that will determine the balance of power for the next decade.
NEW: Biden ramps up transition
—Top WH jobs could come next week
—Klain frontrunner for CoS
—Vivek Murthy to be face of Covid response
—Jeff Zients key player
—Cabinet picks closer to Thanksgiving.
Who's in, who's out and more with @GlennThrush @shearm: https://t.co/3ZU9lMkf35
The day after Steve Bannon mused about beheading FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump loyalist’s powerhouse lawyers asked a federal judge on Friday to postpone a hearing scheduled for Monday because they intend to withdraw from his criminal case.
December, '19, after youth activist Greta Thunberg delivered blistering address on climate change to the UN:
December, 2019, @RealDonaldTrump: "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!
Greta Thunberg yesterday, after Trump rage and demands to declare himself the election winner:
@GretaThunberg: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!
New York State Republicans used images of boarded-up businesses and of Mayor Bill de Blasio to persuade voters to vote for their candidates.
By Jesse McKinley, Dana Rubinstein and Emma G. Fitzsimmons @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 5
[....] “They ran de Blasio’s picture all over the state,” the governor said in an interview on Thursday, noting that the city was depicted as a place of “looting, and crime and homelessness.”
“That was their message, and it resonated more than it should have,” he said on WAMC radio, adding, “It shouldn’t have been this close.” [....]
Joe Biden received one of the highest margins in the nation in California, but a look at how the state’s ballot measures were decided shows a more complex picture of the electorate.
By Thomas Fuller, Shawn Hubler, Tim Arango and Conor Dougherty @ NYTimes.com, Nov. 4
[....] dig a little deeper into the results and a more complex picture of the Golden State voter emerges, of strong libertarian impulses and resistance to some quintessentially liberal ideas.
I expect to hear a lot of frenzied political discourse over the next several months. I imagine pundits will try to understand how the 2020 election panned out and why. Too many white liberals will obsess over early exit polls indicating that 20 percent of Black men and a significant number of the overly broad categories of Latinos and Asians voted for Mr. Trump. They’ll do this instead of reckoning with how more white women voted for the president this time around and how white men remain the most significant demographic of his base. They will say that once more, Black women saved America from itself, which of course, we did, even though some things don’t deserve salvation.
Hey, Mr. Trump, why are the only mobs in town your mobs?
Opinion: For months the president warned about “the angry left-wing mob.” All we’re seeing are angry Trump mobs.
In the months leading up to the election Trump warned against the “angry left-wing mob.” Against the “Radical Democrat Mob.” Against the “Democrats new Mob Rule.” Against “the rioters, anarchists, arsonists, and flag-burners.....turns out, however, that the only mob taking to the streets these days, harassing government workers and disrupting the electoral process are … Trump supporters.....
What a shock.
Pennsylvania election: Philadelphia police investigating alleged plot to attack Pa. Convention Center - 6abc Philadelphia https://t.co/kNrAeS6sbC— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 6, 2020
By Catherine Kim @ Politico.com, updated Nov.5
Here are all the House and Senate incumbents around the country who have lost their fights for reelection.
More Steve waxing florid:
Some illegal immigrants worse than others
Pink shirts? Who'd a-thunk.
But Twitter today has been doing it different, see #ProudBoys (led,I have an inkling, by Geo. Takei?). Anyhow, I find it very GenZ, like when they bought up all the tickets for the Tulsa rally.
Steve did good, knows his target:
Baiting Meadows (I am reminded of Tokyo Rose! )
He's testing - when the time comes to pluck out his eyes, will he be ready?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:17pm
Sounds like they are salivating to me.
"Inside The Lincoln Project's War Room," The New Yorker, Oct. 5:
Rick Wilson @ The Daily Beast, Oct. 5 "The ‘Fuck Your Feelings’ Crowd Wants a Pity Party for Trump"
now this doesn't sound good:
Okay Donald, lets see you play three rounds of golf before you talk about what infection you might not get.
by moat on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 5:01pm
Your dare begs the question:With who? Not that some wouldn't, not suggesting that. Just wondering who would be thinking along the lines of "feeling lucky punks".
Team Covid!
Steve Schmidt "first dance" with Trump:
earlier:
Looking for Donald's stutter
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:51am
Heh, evergreen tweet, used when they need a break?
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:19pm
note they set up #WheresJared, already has lotsa tweets
on a tear, lol
Some of Steve's latest riffs:
Yet who are these Project Lincoln guys...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:30pm
Oh they are using thug tactics, no doubt about that to me. It's just fascinating to be able to watch what they do out in the open now. This political campaign business is rough stuff, not for the clutching pearls type. Wish it weren't so.; is what it is. Myself, I would never want to be part of it.
^^^ Important aside, note the debate question on screen: How will you address civil unrest in South Carolina?
Don't tell me that protests right now aren't counter-productive! I'm sorry, they just are! Campaign pros are probably hearing it from focus groups allover the country, including people afraid of the violence the election might bring. Keep reminding them over and over by protesting aggressively in suburbs and making sure videos of such things get plenty of play on Facebook. Getting attention, right, getting people to think about maybe they should vote for that Republican. Dems certainly don't seem to be able to handle it, the protests are mainly against Dems!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:00am
Note they say the source is "From Joe Biden".
This carefully crafted bit of theatre comes across to me like an old horror movie where the undead walks in slow motion in pursuit of a screaming girl who is hauling ass through the foggy woods yet cannot get away. He's coming. He is inevitable. But, is he real? Who cares. He aint Trump and he aint Bernie.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:07pm
Myself, I always read a bit of snark or tongue-in-cheek into the cool-dude-Joe pix like the one driving the convertible, almost like a self-deprecatory joke: Grandpa can still role play Obama if you want him to
hah, at The Villages in FL today, this is fabulous, don't know who paid for it, Reed Galen of Lincoln Project just retweeted it:
new Black Biden-Harris ad
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:16pm
This just popped up on an unrelated search, look how he has has a deep instinct about how he won basically running against folks like that
In a way it's very strange how a Queens born and bred guy who liked to play king of Manhattan gets the whole anti-urban sentiment of many swings.
Meanwhile radical youth are protesting against some of those in the ad as agents of the fascist police state and basically ignoring him.
I certainly wouldn't use this ad in non-urban areas. Cause lately the message to anti-urban swings about their rule is:everybody living under these folks is miserably unhappy with them, and it's coming from the left, from protesters.
and oh look Mitch is playing a similar fiddle right now. (tho kinda hard to buy Chuck Schumer as an angry flaming leftie--he's definitely an urbane northeasterner, but it's clear he's suburban too.)
George Conway retweeted (Bess is a screenwriter)
George Conway retweets about xenophobic divisiveness causing trouble for a spouse of a politician:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:20pm
Lots of Lincoln Project attempts at direct gaslighting of the Drumpf today:
and they retweeted this from The Fly for good measure:
just added:
Wow, he honed his comic skills on Henny Youngman, how quaint. "ancient suburban women, will you love me?"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:46am
Do you remember the olden days like I do when politicians asked people for the favor of their vote at the end of a debate or speech?
He really is the first PoMo president. The "reality" TV show thing. I fear no going back from what he has done in that department, probably worldwide.
(I remember that in 1980, I actually feared Reagan would do that because he was an actor. But turns out he knew how to play the role of a politician without ever breaking character. One solid narrative all the way through, one version of reality...)
I notice they are always trying a new hashtag, see if it will catch (I think Trump even complained about them doing that if I am remembering correctly?)
Use them all
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:34am
well I think this time they are beat by Meidas Touch, looking like they are going to have a real big hit with
#TrumpGraveDancer
Killer Mike, eh? That's cold... but good.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:54am
Yeah, kinda sux to be bailed out by self-absorbed disaffected right wing shitslungers. I mean, what role did these guys play over the last 15 years? I'm glad theyr not going the Mitt Romney route, and truly grateful for the work & success, but still, the irony's not lost. And the feeling that Dems still can't really stand up for ourselves, except 2008 when we had a once-in-a--lifetime hope-and-change candidate/message with a huge ground game that's now disappeared.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 2:11am
Courting General Kelly:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:56pm
They are doing like a machine gun today:
Maybe that is partly timing choice, as a Sunday is when people do things like surfing the internet on politics?
Yeah every couple hours with the Trump gaslighting:
(there is a Spanish version of the above for Floridians)
I'd like to think the one I did for Trump inspired this, bit it's too obvious.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 2:43am
Reed Galen retweeted, I suspect so very proud that they got a serious rise out of the Jvanka subsidiary of Trumpco:
Must admit that when I saw their picture of the billboards, I thought it wasn't their best project as no one is going to Times Square anymore so Jvanka probably won't give a damn. Shows what I know, would not make a good political insider
Steve Schmidt sounds pleased as punch with the billboards, added a twitter rant related to the prospect of long-term messaging of the same type being "joyful work." Sounds more like fatwa and jihad to me :
More seriously, I note that Schmidt is definitely threatening a major cancel culture war. It's "get some morals or lose your career." Trying to be objective and fair I would question "and whose morals might those be?" The old GOP term "the moral majority" comes to mind...
He does do the role play of hell-and-damnation preacher quite well, even though it's always somewhat tongue-in-cheek with him, with something like the children story, I suspect very little.
WOWSER, rough stuff now, blatant gaslighting of Trump, targeted directly at him, in new 1-minute ad:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 7:43pm
George Conway to Rudy:
and on Fox News agitprop
Edit to add, more ridicule on topic:
clearly they are hot on being able to win Georgia Senate, they keep picking away:
turd mentality:
Reed Galen retweeted:
and then posted his own version:
