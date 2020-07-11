Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.
“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”
- President Donald J. Trump 11/7/2020
Biden speaks of unity. He will reach across the aisle.
If Trump does not concede and has to be escorted out of the White House, it will be in public view.
Mitch McConnell's obstruction will be in plain view.
The problem is not unwarranted fear of identity politics or socialism, but that some of our fellow citizens are OK with the behavior of Republican leadership.
All that has to be done is to have media document the unpatriotic and divisive actions of the GOP.
Let Trump, et. al. continue to expose themselves to the public.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 12:43pm
High Noon opportunity for the multitude of right wing grifters to $ave their Great White Hope. Schemes to fleece the distraught disciples. Trump's list of small time supporters will be a gold mine of suckers willing to fork over $$ to keep the Trump high going, with the likes of "Build the Wall" scams.
See The Long Con, from 2012:
by NCD on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:49pm
Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:28pm
SIMPLY AMAZING This tweet is from the official account of People's Daily, China's state newspaper. It appears between just standard news posts as are usual on their feed:
(Note Twitter has the ID on them as "China state-affiliated media")
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:17pm
On his way today going to, yes, the golf course: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” the president tweeted from his motorcade, drawing this disclaimer to be added to the post by Twitter:
“Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”
News is saying "there is no law Trump has to concede"..... as if there was a law Trump would do it.
by NCD on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:30pm