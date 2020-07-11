Heading into Tuesday, there was a very long list of things that could go wrong.



It’s still early, but so far, election security in 2020 is mostly a good news story.



Here’s @S_R_Anders, @Susan_Hennessey, @Rohini_Kurup, @DavidPriess and @Jacob_R_Schulz:https://t.co/i6EcMPIaoE