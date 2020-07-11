    On Murdoch family orders

    By artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:52pm |

    It is really good to see Fox not building up false hope in a Trump litigation strategy. Can't stress this enough. https://t.co/DrS1yBKQb5

    — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 7, 2020

    see followup after the jump

    I agree with this. https://t.co/VgmYiJ0hPU

    — Kathryn Murdoch (@KathrynAMurdoch) November 6, 2020

    Wow.

    Rupert Murdoch’s daughter-in-law urges Fox to ‘put country above profits’ https://t.co/3NNtHXvqLC via @Yahoo

    — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 7, 2020

     

    Sassy conjecture:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:01pm

    I suspect, though not sure, that Maggie is also referring to Murdochs here (or direct underlings) as "some folks"


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:09pm

