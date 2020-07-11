    Election: BIDEN/HARRIS VICTORY GIN (we love you big biden)

    By PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 12:59pm |

    Good place to add your Biden/Harris victory comments, donations, advice, complaints, and merchandise orders.

    transferring these from old thread, because they are some of the elected's first response:

    Joe tweeted a video message, basically saying "no more tribalism, all Americans":

    America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

    The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.

    I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

    reminds me of this one from after 9/11

     

    then he retweeted Kamala's video of their call:

    We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4

    — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

    (message I read: just real people)

    One thing to note about Joe's thank you video, which I am sure was carefully curated for every frame: The grizzled biker guy cruising down the road. Only the blind don't know the demo he represents.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:12pm

    The BLM struggle continues . . .

    Thank you Arty...

    • You can separate the person from the tribe...
    • But you cannot separate the tribe from the person...

     


    Black Lives Statement About Biden-Harris Victory

     


    Once again, Black people — especially Black women — have saved the United States. Whether in Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, or Atlanta, Black voters showed up in huge numbers to turn this country around and remove the racist in the White House. What is abundantly clear is Black voters were the factor that tipped the scales in favor of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, especially in Rust Belt battleground states. It’s a testament to our communities that the same people who have been treated the worst by our democracy still showed up to save it.

    We congratulate Joe Biden on becoming President, and particularly Kamala Harris, on becoming the country’s first woman — a Black woman — to serve as Vice President. This historic win is a testament to the work Black women have been doing in the streets, in this campaign, and at every level of politics.

    But first, President Trump must concede — and that means dropping his bogus lawsuits to challenge the results. The votes are in and the results are clear. Our government has always honored the voice and will of the people following an election and we can’t allow this year to be any different. America is a democracy, not a dictatorship, and we will protect, preserve, and defend our vote. It’s no surprise Trump is refusing to accept the legitimacy of the election results, and he needs to stop undermining democracy now.

    ~The co-founders of the BLM...


     

    ~OGD~


    by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 8:44pm

    Jim Clyburn and the late John Lewis knew that the Right would try to transform police reform to defund the police.

    "Defund the police" would be the equivalent of "Burn, Baby, Burn".

    Identity politics began as a means of addressing problems faced by your community 

    As you addressed your humanity, you could address problems faced by others

    This is no different than ideas expressed by James Baldwin

    That is why anti-Semites like Tamika Mallory and Ice Cube are called out

    Many in the public allow terms to be twisted

    Biden recognizes systemic racism

    74M+ voters agreed with his POV

    Stacey Abrams noted the help she got from BLM

    The struggle continues 
     

     


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 9:37pm

    "Jim Clyburn and the late John Lewis knew that the Right would try to transform police reform to defund the police."

    Wtf are you talking about? Defund the police was the chant of the BLM protests. The right may have focused on it but the idea came from BLM.


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 9:49pm

    The fucking thing that I am talking about is that the term meant using funds for mental health support, etc.

    Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza clarified Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that defunding the police means a realignment of society's priorities by way of funding and responsibilities in the community. 

    and

    Protests over George Floyd's death in police custody has reignited calls to "defund the police" as advocates demand reform to policing in America and look to lawmakers to reckon budgets in major US cities.

    https://www.insider.com/calls-for-defund-the-police-budget-cuts-duty-changes-2020-6
     

    On MTP, Alicia Garza explains that many of the situations handled by police are not things police are trained to handle.

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5NrRIIeNFfo


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:26pm

    You can find some who are attempting to walk it back now, likely because they realize what a loser Defund the police is. But while it was happening there were many leaders of BLM who made it clear defund meant abolish. It's easy to find dozens of links, here are two.

    “One of the things that we are demanding over five years is the complete abolition. We don’t want to see any police in our community,”

    When activists say they want to abolish the police, they “100%” mean they want no more police, Noor says.


    by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:45pm

    Garza explained what the term meant to her. Clyburn and Lewis realized the term was a political disaster.

    Garza was was not off base when it came to police handling a person with mental illness. An example would be a person with a mental condition who is out of control because of a mental illness. Police are not trained to deal with the situation so it is possible that police use bullets to resolve the situation.De-escalation might have been a better alternative. If police are not trained in de-escalation, an on-call mental health professional might be an option. This does not mean that the mental health care professional enters the situation without police back up. Funding is supplied to pay the mental health professional. The police, who may or may not have tasers are not the only and final option.

    Obviously another option is de-escalation trading for police. The training can be successful.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/deescalation-training-police/2020/10/27/3a345830-14a8-11eb-ad6f-36c93e6e94fb_story.html

    Some communities actually have abolished police departments and started over. Camden, New Jersey is one example. Homicides and crime decreased.

    https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/06/12/camden-policing-reforms-313750

    We can argue about a term, or we can seek solutions. Camden abolished their department. This is not likely to be a universal solution. Police reform has to be a priority. 


    by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 11:19pm

    We definitely should try to find solutions. But the place to start is not where you started, claiming the "Right would try to transform police reform to defund the police." That's a lie. BLM very clearly started the defund the police movement in their protests and most of them clearly said defund means abolish. They made at least a political mistake and need to face up to it and decide what changes, if any, they need to make in their rhetoric as well as their behavior. You should stop trying to spin, i.e. lie, for them.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 12:09am

    Oh God, not Camden again. I addressed this canard here:

    http://dagblog.com/link/violent-crime-rise-mpls-city-council-asks-where-...

    Including

    WTF?

    The following year, the city sought to put more cops on the street, but due to budgetary constraints wound up disbanding the city’s police force and created a county community force instead. The move let the city shed costs by ridding itself of unionized police that cost $182,168 on average with benefits, in favor of hiring back holdovers and new recruits as non-unionized county employees at $99,605 per officer, according to county statistics.

    So they shifted the police budget from city to county, took away union benefits to save costs, and *increased* the number of police? This is your great example of "defunding" police, hiring scab cops on a discount? The logic is simply amazing. Why even bother...

    And

    But they didn't decrease funding

    Camden ...disbanded its 141-year-old police force. In its place, the surrounding county formed the Camden County Police Department & rehired most of the laid-off cops, along with nearly 100 other officers, but at much lower salaries and with fewer benefits than they had received from the city.

    (So far, though, it’s only operating in the city of Camden.)

    And

    Camden’s county police force eventually unionized after disbanding the city’s prior unionized police force, and its operating costs have soared. Camden budgeted $68.45 million for police this year, accounting for nearly a third of the city’s overall budget. An internal state analysis cited by the Philadelphia Inquirer notes that its police spending “compels the contraction of other vital city departments and services.”


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 12:12am

    Van Jones on CNN:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:15pm

    Van Jones delivering a soliloquy while sobbing was one of the few payoffs in 3-4 days if CNN binge watching.

    Clyburn describing/hinting how he pulled Biden out of the fire as he was going down in flames for the 3rd time in February was another. That bit about a black female VP? Only anecdotal, not for attribution. Glad it wasnt Mephistopheles he had to bargain with. Like with 2016's election.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 12:19am

    Congratulations tweet from Mayor of London:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:17pm

    And it starts


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:17pm

    hah. could happen! nearly everything else has so far in 2020!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:18pm

    note Twitter official splainer on Trump's tweet! I love it, actually, that's true concern for accuracy. No using their chronology to spin stories. Very scholarly!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:33pm

    This makes me laugh. Feel like a comic like Bill Murray should be in it:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:25pm

    Fukuyama:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:32pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:39pm

    OMG I was just speaking of France on another thread. This has made me cry, really:

     

    The bells are ringing in Paris! pic.twitter.com/dEm3AbjaSH

    — Ben Lee (@benleemusic) November 7, 2020

    I even sobbed for a bit. And let me just say they are definitely not my favorite western country.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:11pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:44am

    Modi immediate pivot!:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:31pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:33pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:35pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:03pm

    Gov. Larry Hogan (R):


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:04pm

    Nice to see Brooklyn de-angered:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:07pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:09pm

    Here it's the thought that counts, of course, but I wouldn't take, too paranoid about Covid:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:29pm

    The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together!

    — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

    Please read my full statement on the result of the US presidential election: https://t.co/ouQ2U1vnnc

    — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

    German Chancellor Merkel: “I’m looking forward to the future collaboration with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to overcome the great challenges of this time."

    — NBC News World (@NBCNewsWorld) November 7, 2020

    Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/xrpE99W4c4

    — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2020

    On behalf of all Zimbabweans, a huge congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden on his election victory.

    Zimbabwe wishes you every successes in leading the American people. I look forward to working with you to increase cooperation between our two nations.

    — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) November 7, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:44pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:47pm

    Nancy Pelosi- E Pluribus Unum:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:51pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:31pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:59pm

    I totally grok this but the irony is if I wasn't on Twitter or some kinda social media, I wouldn't know about it:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:07pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:11pm

    Hamilton, the musical:

    Raise a glass to freedom. Something they can never take away. #bidenharris2020 pic.twitter.com/K5NX2UerJ6

    — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 7, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:37pm

    (Edit to add: working class whypipple faking it, Trump, is their fault?)

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 8:42pm

    took Bibi a real looooong time but he finally found the words to compose a tweet:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 1:31am

    Joe tweeted 5 hrs. ago that he believes part of his mandate is to work with the other side:

    I believe that this is part of the mandate from the American people. They want us to cooperate.

    That’s the choice I’ll make. And I call on the Congress — Democrats and Republicans alike — to make that choice with me.

    — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020

    Backed up, repeated in many ways from different sources in this article, that he's been certain about that for a long time:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:11am

