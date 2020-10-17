    Best tweeted feelgood videos

    By artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:38am |

    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:39am

    Have you ever seen parrot sing, play and ask for dinner at the same time????
    No? Just watch and turn your sound on pic.twitter.com/EOLYZPwIwS

    — My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) October 17, 2020


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 12:00am

    Parrots really suck at defense.


    by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 1:05am

    Give 'em a regulation hoop and let's see how they do. Looks like they're just flossing the zone. And if you put a cat among the  canaries  parrots, it's all over. Still, some of them get really lucrative endorsements - they've got these mammoth cages looking down from Hollywood Hills, huge birdbaths with aspiring half-naked starlings hanging out... 


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 1:51am

    thanks for the lol, guys laugh


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 3:00pm

    I will sheepishly admit that "flossing the zone" was a creation of my kind of out-of-whack autocorrect, that the usual term would be "flooding", but I kind of like it. A bit of Dada blogging with machine-enabled cut-ups. Where's Bryon Gysin now?


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 3:52pm

    olly olly oxen free


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 6:04pm

    not a video, just two frames, but a powerful narrative nonetheless!


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 1:46am


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:11am

    Umm, no - actual baby sloths, not dolls


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:52am

    Geez you are so picky about your cuteness preferences. I glanced just now at the replies to that tweet and see that while there are others like you, you are in the minority.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:05pm

    & oppressed. Donate to my Patreon?

    PS - sloths hang upside down. That's one of the things that makes them cool. A stuffed sloth right side up is like huh? Next they'll have it in aerobic gear heading to the gym. Someone missed the point.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:09pm

