Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Where's Zampolli, Marie, Casablanca, Epstein, Trump, Giselle...?
https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2020/oct/17/he-wanted-to-control-me-...
https://wwd.com/eye/people/melania-trumps-mode-paris-donald-trump-10704025/
https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/former-modeling-agent-reveals-details-a...
https://time.com/melania-trump-inauguration-model-first-lady/
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/01/fashion/donald-trump-melania-modeling...
Note the "none could speak French" part - and then listen to Melania's "French"
What's become of this world?
Comments
Where's her picture on a milk carton? Unfair to give Javanka all the luv
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 6:58am
wow, interesting...
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 7:24am
Or maybe she just had her facelift reshifted during lockdown.
Lady must be bored.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 4:43am
Can compare with this video from 2019, seems close enough, but some conspiracy-minded think it's still someone else.
https://youtu.be/uXI-4Q5u0ug?t=1440
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 7:34am
Now I think it's just those sunglasses, they're huge and obstruct her distinctive slanty eyes and high cheekbones that we got used to ID'ing her by. They sort of make us expect a different kind of face underneath them, more oval, almost like an optical illusion. BUT the mouth and tip of her nose are EXACTLY the same.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:59pm
IANAD, but Dental work looks a bit different
Rectangular teeth vs oval crown?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:53pm
First lady Melania Trump does not have a body double, BuzzFeed News and USA Today report
There is no evidence to support the conspiracy theory that the White House uses a Melania Trump body double for public appearances, according to BuzzFeed News, USA Today and Snopes.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 7:11pm
Except...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:26pm
This body double story is ridiculous when everyone paying attention can see that it's obvious she's a robot sex doll. The rapid emotional changes are clearly programmed. And the so called swatting away the hand is just flaws in the movement circuits. Occasionally when they make repairs or upgrades there are appearance changes and some people think it's a body double. But all in all you have to admit she's very life like.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 2:33am
The swat as you call it is to prevent electromagnetic disturbance with her/it's functioning - a small field can disrupt the signal path or worse, allow a way to implant 3rd party software on contact.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 6:10am
I've got to admit she still looks and acts different. Just further proof of the Trump belief that covid infection can be invigorating?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 9:50am
That said, somewhere I saw a reporter tweet that Trump himself did a terrible job at his rallies yesterday, half-heartedly phoning it in, seeming lifeless, must be realizing it's all over. I was tempted to reply "but did you see the Maggie Haberman tweet pointing out that he was tweeting at 3am just before?", but didn't.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 9:55am
Another Body Double
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 10:24am
Confirmed - Melania's two-faced
Please don't make me dredge up Melania doppelganger again...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/31/2020 - 3:57pm
Polyglot after 25 years in America
"Bonjour. Je m'appelle Melania. Et toi (tu)?"
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 10:29am
I just realized that I'm with this. On a pure celebrity level, Melania (either one) doesn't irritate me anywhere near as much as Ivanka, almost like night and day. Ivanka is soooooo irritating, so revolting that I could not even stand a female impersonator doing a parody:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 8:07pm
But Ivanka is a renown world leader, cream of the crop and has the best coiffure!
by NCD on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 8:18pm
All I noticed from your picture is that she has the ugliest and most unflattering dress of the whole group.LOSER.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 8:25pm
Oh yes, didn't notice! It would look pretty nice for a grandma.
by NCD on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 9:25pm
seeing a bunch of stuff like this, really hits home how creepily cold and formal the Trump family is-so bad sometimes it's like right out of the movie "Stepford Wives"-- which we all know but sort of try to avoid thinking about. I guess this is the part of the thing that makes me see Ivanka as much worse than Melania. Melania gets a flicker of life in her face when she's with people she likes. Even though a model, she's not all about maintaining this imperial narcissist self apart from all others:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:49pm