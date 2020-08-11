Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Thread https://t.co/AWlfZhL2oN— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 8, 2020
rest pasted after the jump
Still my favorite example. This tweet is so carefully composed to seem like it’s in solidarity with Trump while not actually supporting his claims. It’s art. https://t.co/uTN4g5XAm1— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) November 8, 2020
And just to be clear, I think this is rank cowardice that’s going to hurt the country. https://t.co/gY8Jj6vwB7— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) November 8, 2020
Republicans are not going to be able to indulge the stolen election theory now and shut it down later. Their base is just going to go crazier, and they’re going to be pushed into crazier territory to avoid challengers and win primaries.— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) November 8, 2020
some of the replies are quite good
By Megan Crepau @ ChicagoTribune.com, Nov. 6 with good accompanying slideshow of crime scene
A Chicago man killed his girlfriend, her mother and her sister in an eruption of rage after his girlfriend declined to cook him breakfast and braid his hair one morning this summer, Cook County prosecutors said Friday.
John Matthews' girlfriend gave police a videotaped statement identifying him as the shooter before she succumbed to a gunshot wound. And Matthews' own grandmother — who witnessed the whole attack — also told authorities that he was the killer, prosecutors alleged.
The incoming Democratic president and top Senate Republican have personal ties and a history of deal-making that could shape the future of a Biden administration.
“He doesn’t waste time telling me why I am wrong,” Mr. McConnell said in a bipartisan parting tribute in 2016 as Mr. Biden presided over the Senate https://t.co/HWgDOqJo0K— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 9, 2020
“I would have to say the amount of information that we got out of that consulate is extraordinary,” said Congressman McCaul.— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) November 8, 2020
“I think you’re going to see a lot of prosecutions coming out of it because they weren’t able to destroy all the documents...” https://t.co/N19MSZaAAp
Amazing end to Governor Romney creating the framework of Obamacare back in Mass. https://t.co/LN7zsVHz23— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 8, 2020
I've been told to take this story with a grain of salt..
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
By a team of six @ Politico.com, Nov. 7
I found this to be the best article of it's kind that I've read so far. Got a lot out of it. Covers what was going on in BOTH campaigns at crises times, what they were thinking at the time, what choices and decisions they made. (I welcome recommends of others like it.)
Focus: EPIC #COVID19 WILDFIRE—Not exaggerating that COVID is blazing out of control. **27* states have new record highs. And remember AZ’s crazy epidemic summer? That was only at 500 cases / million people. 15 states now exceed that epidemic water mark. (Analysis by my FAS team). pic.twitter.com/IzPmPLUeSl— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 7, 2020
Huge percentages of voters support government-sponsored health care, more state intervention in the economy, and more government support for clean energy. We have, of course, just learned some important lessons about the limitations of public opinion polling, but these majorities are too large to be completely dismissed as mere polling errors. That Democrats cannot translate robust support for their central policies into consistent electoral victories suggests that something is amiss in the democratic accountability feedback loop.
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff who abided by President Trump’s efforts to play down the coronavirus throughout the summer, has contracted the virus himself, a senior administration official said on Friday night.
Mr. Meadows tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the official said, and he told a small group of advisers. A Trump campaign adviser, Nick Trainer, has also learned he has the virus, a person briefed on his diagnosis said.
And four other White House officials tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the diagnoses told The New York Times. Bloomberg News also reported on the additional cases.
The Center for American Political Studies' post-election round-up speakers suggest it could lead to more constructive balance of power
By Brett Milano and Clea Simon @ The Harvard Gazette, Nov. 6
Democrats spent big to take control of state legislatures but lost their key targets. Now they’ll be on the sidelines as new maps are drawn.
By Ally Mutnick & Sabrina Rodriguez @ Politico.com, Nov. 4
Here’s something else Republicans can be happy about after Tuesday.
An abysmal showing by Democrats in state legislative races on Tuesday not only denied them victories in Sun Belt and Rust Belt states that would have positioned them to advance their policy agenda — it also put the party at a disadvantage ahead of the redistricting that will determine the balance of power for the next decade.
NEW: Biden ramps up transition
—Top WH jobs could come next week
—Klain frontrunner for CoS
—Vivek Murthy to be face of Covid response
—Jeff Zients key player
—Cabinet picks closer to Thanksgiving.
Who's in, who's out and more with @GlennThrush @shearm: https://t.co/3ZU9lMkf35
