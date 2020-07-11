Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Good place to add your Biden/Harris victory comments, donations, advice, complaints, and merchandise orders.
20 years ago Josh Marshall started a blog to track GOP attempts to steal a contested election using the courts. How times have changed! https://t.co/MLcZj5F2WG— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 8, 2020
#ELB: “Republicans are split over whether to call the election over.” https://t.co/LphJ20wjXX— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 9, 2020
By Megan Crepau @ ChicagoTribune.com, Nov. 6 with good accompanying slideshow of crime scene
A Chicago man killed his girlfriend, her mother and her sister in an eruption of rage after his girlfriend declined to cook him breakfast and braid his hair one morning this summer, Cook County prosecutors said Friday.
John Matthews' girlfriend gave police a videotaped statement identifying him as the shooter before she succumbed to a gunshot wound. And Matthews' own grandmother — who witnessed the whole attack — also told authorities that he was the killer, prosecutors alleged.
The incoming Democratic president and top Senate Republican have personal ties and a history of deal-making that could shape the future of a Biden administration.
“He doesn’t waste time telling me why I am wrong,” Mr. McConnell said in a bipartisan parting tribute in 2016 as Mr. Biden presided over the Senate https://t.co/HWgDOqJo0K— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 9, 2020
“I would have to say the amount of information that we got out of that consulate is extraordinary,” said Congressman McCaul.— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) November 8, 2020
“I think you’re going to see a lot of prosecutions coming out of it because they weren’t able to destroy all the documents...” https://t.co/N19MSZaAAp
Amazing end to Governor Romney creating the framework of Obamacare back in Mass. https://t.co/LN7zsVHz23— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 8, 2020
I've been told to take this story with a grain of salt..
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
By a team of six @ Politico.com, Nov. 7
I found this to be the best article of it's kind that I've read so far. Got a lot out of it. Covers what was going on in BOTH campaigns at crises times, what they were thinking at the time, what choices and decisions they made. (I welcome recommends of others like it.)
Focus: EPIC #COVID19 WILDFIRE—Not exaggerating that COVID is blazing out of control. **27* states have new record highs. And remember AZ’s crazy epidemic summer? That was only at 500 cases / million people. 15 states now exceed that epidemic water mark. (Analysis by my FAS team). pic.twitter.com/IzPmPLUeSl— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 7, 2020
Huge percentages of voters support government-sponsored health care, more state intervention in the economy, and more government support for clean energy. We have, of course, just learned some important lessons about the limitations of public opinion polling, but these majorities are too large to be completely dismissed as mere polling errors. That Democrats cannot translate robust support for their central policies into consistent electoral victories suggests that something is amiss in the democratic accountability feedback loop.
"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff who abided by President Trump’s efforts to play down the coronavirus throughout the summer, has contracted the virus himself, a senior administration official said on Friday night.
Mr. Meadows tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the official said, and he told a small group of advisers. A Trump campaign adviser, Nick Trainer, has also learned he has the virus, a person briefed on his diagnosis said.
And four other White House officials tested positive for the virus, a person familiar with the diagnoses told The New York Times. Bloomberg News also reported on the additional cases.
The Center for American Political Studies' post-election round-up speakers suggest it could lead to more constructive balance of power
By Brett Milano and Clea Simon @ The Harvard Gazette, Nov. 6
transferring these from old thread, because they are some of the elected's first response:
Joe tweeted a video message, basically saying "no more tribalism, all Americans":
reminds me of this one from after 9/11
then he retweeted Kamala's video of their call:
(message I read: just real people)
One thing to note about Joe's thank you video, which I am sure was carefully curated for every frame: The grizzled biker guy cruising down the road. Only the blind don't know the demo he represents.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:12pm
The BLM struggle continues . . .
Thank you Arty...
You can separate the person from the tribe...
Black Lives Statement About Biden-Harris Victory
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 8:44pm
Jim Clyburn and the late John Lewis knew that the Right would try to transform police reform to defund the police.
"Defund the police" would be the equivalent of "Burn, Baby, Burn".
Identity politics began as a means of addressing problems faced by your community
As you addressed your humanity, you could address problems faced by others
This is no different than ideas expressed by James Baldwin
That is why anti-Semites like Tamika Mallory and Ice Cube are called out
Many in the public allow terms to be twisted
Biden recognizes systemic racism
74M+ voters agreed with his POV
Stacey Abrams noted the help she got from BLM
The struggle continues
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 9:37pm
"Jim Clyburn and the late John Lewis knew that the Right would try to transform police reform to defund the police."
Wtf are you talking about? Defund the police was the chant of the BLM protests. The right may have focused on it but the idea came from BLM.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 9:49pm
The fucking thing that I am talking about is that the term meant using funds for mental health support, etc.
and
https://www.insider.com/calls-for-defund-the-police-budget-cuts-duty-changes-2020-6
On MTP, Alicia Garza explains that many of the situations handled by police are not things police are trained to handle.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5NrRIIeNFfo
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:26pm
You can find some who are attempting to walk it back now, likely because they realize what a loser Defund the police is. But while it was happening there were many leaders of BLM who made it clear defund meant abolish. It's easy to find dozens of links, here are two.
“One of the things that we are demanding over five years is the complete abolition. We don’t want to see any police in our community,”
When activists say they want to abolish the police, they “100%” mean they want no more police, Noor says.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:45pm
Garza explained what the term meant to her. Clyburn and Lewis realized the term was a political disaster.
Garza was was not off base when it came to police handling a person with mental illness. An example would be a person with a mental condition who is out of control because of a mental illness. Police are not trained to deal with the situation so it is possible that police use bullets to resolve the situation.De-escalation might have been a better alternative. If police are not trained in de-escalation, an on-call mental health professional might be an option. This does not mean that the mental health care professional enters the situation without police back up. Funding is supplied to pay the mental health professional. The police, who may or may not have tasers are not the only and final option.
Obviously another option is de-escalation trading for police. The training can be successful.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/deescalation-training-police/2020/10/27/3a345830-14a8-11eb-ad6f-36c93e6e94fb_story.html
Some communities actually have abolished police departments and started over. Camden, New Jersey is one example. Homicides and crime decreased.
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/06/12/camden-policing-reforms-313750
We can argue about a term, or we can seek solutions. Camden abolished their department. This is not likely to be a universal solution. Police reform has to be a priority.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 11:19pm
We definitely should try to find solutions. But the place to start is not where you started, claiming the "Right would try to transform police reform to defund the police." That's a lie. BLM very clearly started the defund the police movement in their protests and most of them clearly said defund means abolish. They made at least a political mistake and need to face up to it and decide what changes, if any, they need to make in their rhetoric as well as their behavior. You should stop trying to spin, i.e. lie, for them.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 12:09am
Oh God, not Camden again. I addressed this canard here:
http://dagblog.com/link/violent-crime-rise-mpls-city-council-asks-where-...
Including
And
And
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 12:12am
Van Jones on CNN:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:15pm
Van Jones delivering a soliloquy while sobbing was one of the few payoffs in 3-4 days if CNN binge watching.
Clyburn describing/hinting how he pulled Biden out of the fire as he was going down in flames for the 3rd time in February was another. That bit about a black female VP? Only anecdotal, not for attribution. Glad it wasnt Mephistopheles he had to bargain with. Like with 2016's election.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 12:19am
Congratulations tweet from Mayor of London:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:17pm
And it starts
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:17pm
hah. could happen! nearly everything else has so far in 2020!
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:18pm
note Twitter official splainer on Trump's tweet! I love it, actually, that's true concern for accuracy. No using their chronology to spin stories. Very scholarly!
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:33pm
This makes me laugh. Feel like a comic like Bill Murray should be in it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:25pm
Fukuyama:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:39pm
OMG I was just speaking of France on another thread. This has made me cry, really:
I even sobbed for a bit. And let me just say they are definitely not my favorite western country.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:44am
Modi immediate pivot!:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:31pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:33pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:35pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:03pm
Gov. Larry Hogan (R):
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:04pm
Nice to see Brooklyn de-angered:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:07pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:09pm
Here it's the thought that counts, of course, but I wouldn't take, too paranoid about Covid:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:29pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:44pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:47pm
Nancy Pelosi- E Pluribus Unum:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:51pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:31pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:59pm
I totally grok this but the irony is if I wasn't on Twitter or some kinda social media, I wouldn't know about it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:07pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:11pm
Hamilton, the musical:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:37pm
(Edit to add: working class whypipple faking it, Trump, is their fault?)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 8:42pm
took Bibi a real looooong time but he finally found the words to compose a tweet:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 1:31am
Joe tweeted 5 hrs. ago that he believes part of his mandate is to work with the other side:
Backed up, repeated in many ways from different sources in this article, that he's been certain about that for a long time:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:11am
Amen:
It was a miracle that happened. I marveled in awe at every single tweet I saw saying "I am a conservative and I am voting for Joe Biden" after paying close attention to what similar people did to Bill Clinton over eight years, the vitriol and hate for a moderate that handled the economy with intimate care among many other things he accomplished that they didn't disagree with.
I don't understand those who seem to have a desire to return to vitriolic partisanship right away as if they are addicted to it. Trump is going to cause serious transition troubles, the support of "frenemies" is still needed. In the meantime, people might find that they agree on some other things besides hatred of Trump.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 11:02pm
Jane Mayer's still got the spirit!
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 12:54am
Nice to see a good writer do the topic: Joe Biden’s Faith in America
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 8
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:01am