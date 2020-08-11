    Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben lose their jobs

    By artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 1:27am

    Theye doing in Land o Lakes native as well - bad year for minorities period. Count Chocula even about out his teeth it's so bad. (hadn't realized he wore dentures, but he's been doing commercials 50 years now - must be getting up there)


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 6:23am

