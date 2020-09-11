Anti-Woke make threats to vote counting offices across the country

Threats have been made against election workers across the country during the 2020 presidential race. In Nevada, Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, said last week that his family is “very concerned” for him amid a growing number of threats against his office.

On Wednesday, the day after Election Day, Trump supporters surrounded polling sites in Arizona and Pennsylvania ― two battleground states ― to harass election workers and demand they count votes fairly. There’s no evidence that election workers were doing anything but counting votes fairly.

Two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested on Thursday near the Philadelphia convention center, where votes were being tabulated.

They were arrested after the FBI in Virginia relayed a tip about the pair’s plans to Philadelphia police. The Hummer the two suspects were driving was adorned with an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon, reported The Associated Press.