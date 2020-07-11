Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
Good place to add your Biden/Harris victory comments, donations, advice, complaints, and merchandise orders.
Stocks soar after promising coronavirus vaccine news, Biden victory https://t.co/bALRQtwmry— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2020
Now this is an interesting game to play because I know I posted the news a few days back that Esper submitted a letter of resignation. He's practicing up for playing The Apprentice character again?
BREAKING: President Trump announces on Twitter that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper https://t.co/sz1fVfX3iu— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 9, 2020
Anti-Woke make threats to vote counting offices across the country
Threats have been made against election workers across the country during the 2020 presidential race. In Nevada, Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, said last week that his family is “very concerned” for him amid a growing number of threats against his office.
On Wednesday, the day after Election Day, Trump supporters surrounded polling sites in Arizona and Pennsylvania ― two battleground states ― to harass election workers and demand they count votes fairly. There’s no evidence that election workers were doing anything but counting votes fairly.
Sedition - conduct or speech inciting rebellion against the authority and laws of a nation.
"Today is a great day for science and humanity," Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
(And the markets went nuts.)
~OGD~
Moderates blame Progressives for losses
The electorate decisively rejected the extremism that Trump kept on display this weekend as he continued to issue one diabolically false claim after another to discredit an election that he lost. Biden rebuilt the Democrats’ blue wall even as he extended the party’s reach in the South and Southwest.
It was, as Biden has said more colorfully in other contexts, a big deal.
I wish Biden luck in reaching across the aisle
But more than 24 hours after his election had been declared, the vast majority of Republicans declined to offer the customary statements of good will for the victor that have been standard after American presidential contests, as Mr. Trump defied the results and vowed to forge ahead with long-shot lawsuits to try to overturn them.
While some prominent Republican figures, including the party’s only living former president, George W. Bush, called Mr. Biden to wish him well, most elected officials stayed silent in the face of Mr. Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.
In addition
20 years ago Josh Marshall started a blog to track GOP attempts to steal a contested election using the courts. How times have changed! https://t.co/MLcZj5F2WG— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 8, 2020
#ELB: “Republicans are split over whether to call the election over.” https://t.co/LphJ20wjXX— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 9, 2020
The incoming Democratic president and top Senate Republican have personal ties and a history of deal-making that could shape the future of a Biden administration.
“He doesn’t waste time telling me why I am wrong,” Mr. McConnell said in a bipartisan parting tribute in 2016 as Mr. Biden presided over the Senate https://t.co/HWgDOqJo0K— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 9, 2020
“I would have to say the amount of information that we got out of that consulate is extraordinary,” said Congressman McCaul.— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) November 8, 2020
“I think you’re going to see a lot of prosecutions coming out of it because they weren’t able to destroy all the documents...” https://t.co/N19MSZaAAp
Amazing end to Governor Romney creating the framework of Obamacare back in Mass. https://t.co/LN7zsVHz23— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 8, 2020
I've been told to take this story with a grain of salt..
transferring these from old thread, because they are some of the elected's first response:
Joe tweeted a video message, basically saying "no more tribalism, all Americans":
reminds me of this one from after 9/11
then he retweeted Kamala's video of their call:
(message I read: just real people)
One thing to note about Joe's thank you video, which I am sure was carefully curated for every frame: The grizzled biker guy cruising down the road. Only the blind don't know the demo he represents.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:12pm
The BLM struggle continues . . .
Thank you Arty...
You can separate the person from the tribe...
Black Lives Statement About Biden-Harris Victory
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 8:44pm
Jim Clyburn and the late John Lewis knew that the Right would try to transform police reform to defund the police.
"Defund the police" would be the equivalent of "Burn, Baby, Burn".
Identity politics began as a means of addressing problems faced by your community
As you addressed your humanity, you could address problems faced by others
This is no different than ideas expressed by James Baldwin
That is why anti-Semites like Tamika Mallory and Ice Cube are called out
Many in the public allow terms to be twisted
Biden recognizes systemic racism
74M+ voters agreed with his POV
Stacey Abrams noted the help she got from BLM
The struggle continues
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 9:37pm
"Jim Clyburn and the late John Lewis knew that the Right would try to transform police reform to defund the police."
Wtf are you talking about? Defund the police was the chant of the BLM protests. The right may have focused on it but the idea came from BLM.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 9:49pm
The fucking thing that I am talking about is that the term meant using funds for mental health support, etc.
and
https://www.insider.com/calls-for-defund-the-police-budget-cuts-duty-changes-2020-6
On MTP, Alicia Garza explains that many of the situations handled by police are not things police are trained to handle.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5NrRIIeNFfo
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:26pm
You can find some who are attempting to walk it back now, likely because they realize what a loser Defund the police is. But while it was happening there were many leaders of BLM who made it clear defund meant abolish. It's easy to find dozens of links, here are two.
“One of the things that we are demanding over five years is the complete abolition. We don’t want to see any police in our community,”
When activists say they want to abolish the police, they “100%” mean they want no more police, Noor says.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:45pm
Garza explained what the term meant to her. Clyburn and Lewis realized the term was a political disaster.
Garza was was not off base when it came to police handling a person with mental illness. An example would be a person with a mental condition who is out of control because of a mental illness. Police are not trained to deal with the situation so it is possible that police use bullets to resolve the situation.De-escalation might have been a better alternative. If police are not trained in de-escalation, an on-call mental health professional might be an option. This does not mean that the mental health care professional enters the situation without police back up. Funding is supplied to pay the mental health professional. The police, who may or may not have tasers are not the only and final option.
Obviously another option is de-escalation trading for police. The training can be successful.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/deescalation-training-police/2020/10/27/3a345830-14a8-11eb-ad6f-36c93e6e94fb_story.html
Some communities actually have abolished police departments and started over. Camden, New Jersey is one example. Homicides and crime decreased.
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/06/12/camden-policing-reforms-313750
We can argue about a term, or we can seek solutions. Camden abolished their department. This is not likely to be a universal solution. Police reform has to be a priority.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 11:19pm
We definitely should try to find solutions. But the place to start is not where you started, claiming the "Right would try to transform police reform to defund the police." That's a lie. BLM very clearly started the defund the police movement in their protests and most of them clearly said defund means abolish. They made at least a political mistake and need to face up to it and decide what changes, if any, they need to make in their rhetoric as well as their behavior. You should stop trying to spin, i.e. lie, for them.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 12:09am
Oh God, not Camden again. I addressed this canard here:
http://dagblog.com/link/violent-crime-rise-mpls-city-council-asks-where-...
Including
And
And
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 12:12am
Van Jones on CNN:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:15pm
Van Jones delivering a soliloquy while sobbing was one of the few payoffs in 3-4 days if CNN binge watching.
Clyburn describing/hinting how he pulled Biden out of the fire as he was going down in flames for the 3rd time in February was another. That bit about a black female VP? Only anecdotal, not for attribution. Glad it wasnt Mephistopheles he had to bargain with. Like with 2016's election.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 12:19am
Congratulations tweet from Mayor of London:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:17pm
And it starts
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:17pm
hah. could happen! nearly everything else has so far in 2020!
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:18pm
note Twitter official splainer on Trump's tweet! I love it, actually, that's true concern for accuracy. No using their chronology to spin stories. Very scholarly!
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:33pm
This makes me laugh. Feel like a comic like Bill Murray should be in it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:25pm
Fukuyama:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 1:39pm
OMG I was just speaking of France on another thread. This has made me cry, really:
I even sobbed for a bit. And let me just say they are definitely not my favorite western country.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:44am
Modi immediate pivot!:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:31pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:33pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 2:35pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:03pm
Gov. Larry Hogan (R):
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:04pm
Nice to see Brooklyn de-angered:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:07pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 3:09pm
Here it's the thought that counts, of course, but I wouldn't take, too paranoid about Covid:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:29pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:44pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:47pm
Nancy Pelosi- E Pluribus Unum:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 4:51pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:31pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:59pm
I totally grok this but the irony is if I wasn't on Twitter or some kinda social media, I wouldn't know about it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:07pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:11pm
Hamilton, the musical:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:37pm
(Edit to add: working class whypipple faking it, Trump, is their fault?)
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 8:42pm
took Bibi a real looooong time but he finally found the words to compose a tweet:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 1:31am
Joe tweeted 5 hrs. ago that he believes part of his mandate is to work with the other side:
Backed up, repeated in many ways from different sources in this article, that he's been certain about that for a long time:
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:11am
Amen:
It was a miracle that happened. I marveled in awe at every single tweet I saw saying "I am a conservative and I am voting for Joe Biden" after paying close attention to what similar people did to Bill Clinton over eight years, the vitriol and hate for a moderate that handled the economy with intimate care among many other things he accomplished that they didn't disagree with.
I don't understand those who seem to have a desire to return to vitriolic partisanship right away as if they are addicted to it. Trump is going to cause serious transition troubles, the support of "frenemies" is still needed. In the meantime, people might find that they agree on some other things besides hatred of Trump.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 11:02pm
Jane Mayer's still got the spirit!
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 12:54am
Nice to see a good writer do the topic: Joe Biden’s Faith in America
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells @ NewYorker.com, Nov. 8
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:01am
Biden run backgrounder from August or so still in my tabs - interesting to look back
https://www.politico.com/amp/news/magazine/2020/08/14/obama-biden-relati...
Also, Politico's pre-election predictions, for next time someone tells you how awful the polls are. Pretty damn accurate assessment.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/02/final-election-forecast-biden-t...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 1:26pm
Dade County wassup?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 2:19pm