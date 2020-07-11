Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
California Sen. Kamala Harris Named 49th Vice President of the United States - Los Angeles Sentinelhttps://t.co/fuW2UdcHl2#BlackNews #LASentinel #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris— L.A. Watts Times (@LAWattsTimes) November 7, 2020
Superb https://t.co/S1WfOzBjRo— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 10, 2020
By Robert Barnes, Ann E. Marimow, Amy Goldstein, Paige Winfield Cunningham and Paulina Firozi
from Live updates @ WashingtonPost.com, November 10, 2020 at 12:38 p.m. EST
Richard Pilger Steps Down
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified.
Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.
Wow, quick work, ready to rumble. First things first, we need this so badly! More state & local governments will go along now & cooperate. Private sector, health system, will start organizing around what they expect from them, etc.
President-elect Biden announces coronavirus task force made up of physicians and health experts https://t.co/4KqT2jHc3W
Facebook said on Monday it removed a network of pages affiliated with Steve Bannon that had worked together to push false information about the presidential election. The pages were followed by roughly 2.5 million people.https://t.co/mrDV0xvwlH— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 10, 2020
Police reform
Several Democrats have privately lined up to replace her.
OUR STORY on Bustos not running for DCCC chair again:— Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) November 9, 2020
W/ the wonderful @sarahnferris
and @allymutnickhttps://t.co/ZhSTrHwYjE
Stocks soar after promising coronavirus vaccine news, Biden victory https://t.co/bALRQtwmry— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 9, 2020
Now this is an interesting game to play because I know I posted the news a few days back that Esper submitted a letter of resignation. He's practicing up for playing The Apprentice character again?
BREAKING: President Trump announces on Twitter that he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper https://t.co/sz1fVfX3iu— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 9, 2020
Anti-Woke make threats to vote counting offices across the country
Threats have been made against election workers across the country during the 2020 presidential race. In Nevada, Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, Nevada, said last week that his family is “very concerned” for him amid a growing number of threats against his office.
On Wednesday, the day after Election Day, Trump supporters surrounded polling sites in Arizona and Pennsylvania ― two battleground states ― to harass election workers and demand they count votes fairly. There’s no evidence that election workers were doing anything but counting votes fairly.
Sedition - conduct or speech inciting rebellion against the authority and laws of a nation.
"Today is a great day for science and humanity," Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
(And the markets went nuts.)
~OGD~
Moderates blame Progressives for losses
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 5:57pm
Where even Titus draws the line:
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:03pm
I thought systemic racism disappeared with Booker T Washington
Then it disappeared again with Martin Luther King Jr.
Surely it disappeared with Barack Obama
Now it is gone after Kamala Harris
Biden says there's "absolutely" systemic racism in law enforcement and beyond
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joe-biden-systemic-racism-exists-law-enforcement/
Edit to add:
Not hijacking
Simplying pointing out the words of the President-elect
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 6:49pm
My title was worded very precisely on purpose U.S. IS A SYSTEMICALLY RACIST COUNTRY
Racism of all kinds still exists allover the world and all kinds of places and institutions and in the hearts and minds of many individuals and groups.
Two different things.
What I had to say is said in the original post.
It is going to being increasingly difficult if not impossible to push the meme that this country is systemically racist.
by artappraiser on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:09pm
From the article
He is addressing systemic racism
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 11/07/2020 - 7:12pm
Where there's fire there's smoke...
More precisely worded horsecrap on purpose.
________________________
~OGD~
by oldenGoldenDecoy on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:28pm
She knows that.
Edit to add:
She feels free to post about anything and anyone
But she is afraid to discuss her posts.
Welcome to the world of Donald Trump
According to her worldview, Trump is not trying to suppress votes
Lets just ignore that Trump wanted vote counts to stop.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:01pm
To state the obvious,Trump wanted to suppress votes not for him. That's Trumpist, not racist. He may be racist or not, but rigging the election to elect himself only proves his egotism over the law. Again, this should be obvious, but we're stuck dealing with the uninteresting every day.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:17pm
very well said, especially the last sentence.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:29pm
Here's a clue, something I've noticed about the way it works on the internets going back to the blogosphere and even IRC chat days. A person starts a post. The person does not reply to every reply on that post, as a matter of fact, they don't reply to most of them. They may not even read all of them. They only reply to those replies that interest them. And then they move on to something else, a new topic.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:34pm
P.S. Here's another thing I've noticed. Sometimes people make friends this way, out of many replies, they pick out a few they like to continually discuss things with and interact only with those people, because they get something out of doing that and they don't with all those others. Sometimes they even start their own websites,.like Wolraich, Doctor Cleveland," Articleman" and Wolfrum. And while they welcome other people to comment and discuss, they themselves are only interested in discussing with others of their choice. And others are welcome to read their discussions but they aren't interested in talking to commenters unless they say something new and intriguing. Also, when things get boring for them-especially if most on the site tend to harp on the same thing over and over and over, and people they liked to talk to leave, they go elsewhere too.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:47pm
Fine
If a person makes a post, others should be free to reply.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:53pm
You overstate the democracy - it's a blog. If the comments become irrelevant or repetitive, the quality of the site goes down. Think of Trump talking over his opponent - muting him improved the quality of the debate - free to reply within certain bounds.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:08pm
Family member in the midwest mentioned to me the other day that he finds the difference between the quality of comments on NYTimes website astoundingly higher quality than Facebook. I go: um are you so naive to think that just happens by itself? They have full-time paid moderators vetting each and every comment and tending to each flagged "inappropriate" immediately! It's far from democracy.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:20pm
Oh. I thought it was selective breeding of NYT readers. I kind of believe in eugenics - was going to recommend cutting off stupid people's subscriptions, but maybe the moderators are handling that in their own way. Do they have a periodic summary of how the readership gene pool's doing?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:23pm
That's a rather ineffectual solution to the problem. If you truly believe in eugenics you need sterilization of the stupid people or at least killing their children
by ocean-kat on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:33pm
These are NYTimes readers - i don't think they'd like that - might hurt readership.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 11:04pm
And one thing that makes Twitter so popular is that it has "block" and "mute" functions. Muted followers don't even know that the tweeter doesn't see what they are saying and wants it that way.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:24pm
What? I can't hear you. La-la-la-la....
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 4:48pm
Rod Graham @roderickgraham is
Associate Professor of Sociology and Criminology | Director of Old Dominion University's Cybercrime Program | Podcaster | Writer | Middle-Aged Gym Rat Norfolk, VA roderickgraham.com Joined May 2011
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:36am
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:51am
Dave Chappelle hosted SNL on Saturday and these three minutes of his monologue were relatively serious, somewhat on this topic and somewhat more like Joe Biden's meme of stopping the hate/anger. I saw a lot of chatter on it on SNL twitter. For those who want to know what people are talking about, here it is:
I am posting this as a favor to those who would like to see it. It doesn't mean I am interested in discussing it or arguing about it, or even suggesting people need to watch it. I'm not! Not any of those things.
I do think things that happen on SNL make news, sometimes quite important news, especially as regards culture change.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 3:04am
The full monologue
https://youtu.be/Un_VvR_WqNs
Turned comment to blog
http://dagblog.com/politics/black-we-32954
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:36am
Gonna try one more time.
The wannabe immigrant to the U.S. (from Guyana or Ecuador or Mumbai, or take your pick of another country) sees a majority in the U.S. elect Obama to HEAD THE WHOLE SYSTEM for two terms and then sees Biden purposefully chose another person of color to help head THE WHOLE SYSTEM as an alternative to Trump and they see the majority of the country elect that team.
Then they see people say the U.S. is a systemically racist country. This does not make sense to them. Those who say that look like lying spinners and/or eternal whiners who will never be satisfied. And they also sound nuts. (Or maybe they think it's a plot to convince immigrants so that they no longer want to come, keep the place where your kid can grow uip to lead the country for yourself?)
THIS MEME IS BROKEN. Really stupid meme. Literally flies in the faces of Obama representing and heading the country for 8 years after being a Senator and Harris being a Atty. Gen of California, a Senator and now Vice President. Res ipsa loquitor. Unless you are ready to explain how Obama,. and Harris now, are both racists intent on keeping the country they lead systemically racist.
Your language has to acknowledge and be proud of the progress. It's major in the scheme of things to anyone with common sense.
by artappraiser on Sun, 11/08/2020 - 2:55pm
Thank you, America. Our democracy has proved its resilience in electing Joe Biden
By the Washington Post Editorial Board, Nov. 7
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:28pm
America does have ethnic and racial Olympics, however:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 4:50pm