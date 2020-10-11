Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
FDT is a high rated song on iTunes. FDT means F*** Donald Trump. The song actually played on CNN as a camera crew was dancing in the streets in Atlanta after Biden was declared President-Elect. It allowed people to express their frustration living 4 years under Donald Trump. Dancing in the streets to FDT. Relieving stress.It was a Saturday. The high road can be taken in houses of worship on Sunday, or in the future. Express joy. Nothing burned. Nothing broken. Joy.
There were calls to understand the pain of the Trump supporters. Nah, this was Saturday and there were demons to be exorcized. Obama was born in Kenya. Obama was not a legitimate President. Go back to where you came from. The Congresswoman is a liar. Baltimore is rat infested. John Lewis lives in a poverty stricken area, There was so much more. FDT.
Understanding the pain of Trump supporters was not happening on Saturday. Trumpeters told us F*** Your Feelings.
Trump still has not conceded. Republicans are not congratulating Biden. FDT. Stacey Abrams had the perfect reaction:
“There is an orange menace of putrescence who will no longer be able to occupy the White House,” Abrams said on CBS' “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." “That’s a big deal. There is an incoming president who has moral leadership and character and who actually believes in science and facts.”
When Republicans come their senses, we will be ready to talk.
Until then, FDT.
After January 20th, we will see who is sane on the other side.
There are more QAnon believers in the Republican House, than African-Americans.
Comments
Trump loyalists in place at DOD
Pence heads the coronavirus virus team, takes vacation
Pompeo says there will be a transition to a second Trump term.
Trump is filing lawsuits
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:43pm
Arizona: Judge rejects Trump team's request for secret evidence in lawsuit over Maricopa County votes
The big bad enormous Trump lawsuit evidence, not secret anymore, is that it concerns only about 180 ballots. Biden leads by 15,000.
They are needing signatures or other errors. Arizona allows ballot errors like this to be corrected up to one week (today) after the election, and voters are notified by text, phone and the mail how to verify their mail in ballot.
by NCD on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 11:36pm
