A very smart move.
In the next administration there must be no conflicts of interest or appearances of conflicts. No emoluments. No games.
Just real public servants.https://t.co/0giTV4ZKhM via @ABAJournal
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified.
Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.
Wow, quick work, ready to rumble. First things first, we need this so badly! More state & local governments will go along now & cooperate. Private sector, health system, will start organizing around what they expect from them, etc.
President-elect Biden announces coronavirus task force made up of physicians and health experts https://t.co/4KqT2jHc3W
Facebook said on Monday it removed a network of pages affiliated with Steve Bannon that had worked together to push false information about the presidential election. The pages were followed by roughly 2.5 million people.https://t.co/mrDV0xvwlH
Comments
Huge drawback of the vaccine is it must be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit until use. some have called it a vaccine for the wealthy as no on else, certainly not the poor, will ever get it. Reuters:
by NCD on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:50am
See where we are in 3 months. This is a Minimum Viable Product, pre-alpha.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 12:48pm
geez, NCD and PP, if you want to be properly anti-racist, instead of just not racist, you have to to learn to stop being so negative about the work of persecuted minorities.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 1:37pm