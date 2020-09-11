Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
William Wolfrum's Appeal to "Just Forget Everything"
Wow, quick work, ready to rumble. First things first, we need this so badly! More state & local governments will go along now & cooperate. Private sector, health system, will start organizing around what they expect from them, etc.
Cross-link to last thread of news, the horror including stacking up dead in Texas: [COVID NEWS] WILDFIRE-U.S. HITS 10 MILLION CASES, DEATHS UP 24% NATIONWIDE 11/07 thru 11/09
Comments
from Pfizer coronavirus vaccine could be cleared by mid-December following release of data showing it is more than 90 percent effective
Scientists said the news was encouraging but that questions still remain
@ WashingtonPost.com, Nov. 9
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 9:59pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:09pm
Team Trumpco has totally lost their groove on Covid (Pence not in the loop; the rest not listening to Jared anymore?)
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:15pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:49pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 10:36pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 2:39pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 7:09pm
horrific news not just for the directly affected but for our entire burned-out health care system:
put off that knee replacement a bit longer if you know what's good for you
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 10:18pm
This kind of thing is where celeb input can really help!
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:10pm
Better late than never, anyone with any medical intelligence knew this from day one. And: better that they are coming out with this now while still under Trump, so conspiracists can't say it's a Biden-directed lie.
When things die down, though, this enquiring mind will want to know: WHY THE FUCK DID SO MANY IN PUBLIC HEALTH LIE ABOUT THIS FOR SO LONG?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:23pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:58pm