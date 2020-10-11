Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
I took this article seriously immediately because I saw Julian Borger retweet it. Borger is like an eminence grise now in the reporting of international affairs. He would have had to deal with the results of Fisk's "style" all during the Bush/Blair years, and even before, as to war in the Balkans, in trying to accurately report what was really going on.
In the next administration there must be no conflicts of interest or appearances of conflicts. No emoluments. No games.

Just real public servants.
By Robert Barnes, Ann E. Marimow, Amy Goldstein, Paige Winfield Cunningham and Paulina Firozi
from Live updates @ WashingtonPost.com, November 10, 2020 at 12:38 p.m. EST
Richard Pilger Steps Down
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified.
Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.
Wow, quick work, ready to rumble. First things first, we need this so badly! More state & local governments will go along now & cooperate. Private sector, health system, will start organizing around what they expect from them, etc.
Police reform
Several Democrats have privately lined up to replace her.
Now this is an interesting game to play because I know I posted the news a few days back that Esper submitted a letter of resignation. He's practicing up for playing The Apprentice character again?
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 6:26pm
This is even better MHO, he's got the scoop and the prescription, she asks excellent questions, including about Pence:
by artappraiser on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 6:45pm
Some just want this over
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:14am
This is the sort of nonsense Latin America has felt with for some time. Who is the banana republic now?
by Orion on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:01am
Yes but, if Donnie Deutsch is correct, it's not exactly the same. Because then it's that he really doesn't want to hang on to the actual power of the office, like most tinpot dictators do, rather, he just wants the "ratings" and attention that comes with it. So we just have to wait and see if the balance of power written into our system will be able to hustle him off to his new role, whatever that is, within the prescribed time without bloodshed, or not.
To note: Joe Biden seems pretty confident so far that it will work out that way.
And my guess about his new role after having some time to think on it: star courtroom defendant (buy stock in Don Abrams Productions? Ratings gonna soar with live Trump trials 24/7?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 1:52pm
Another point to note: who's bashing MSM now? Not the libs and not Jay Rosen. They seem to be handling this story rather well, including Murdoch properties themselves bending some! The "fourth estate" is doing it's job. They don't have that in banana republics.
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 1:57pm
A legal eagle on point, Orion-we are not a banana republic yet:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 2:58pm
I would add that yes, there's been fraud, to ironically prove supposed fraud in the election, like the postal worker story, but this is by individual fans, it's not orchestrated. Do you really believe that a gang (many of whom are currently covid positive) that ends up holding their press conference challenging the election in front of a landscaping firm in Philly between a crematoria and a porn store really has dictatorial control and/or the smarts to orchestrate a coup? Isn't the firing of major role players who worked under him, many that he hired, more like the irrational temper tantrum of a child with an intent to leave a big mess behind? I see this only this conspiracy so far: leave a big mess behind so that one can rail about how incompetent the new administration is, and for a good long time (plenty of ratings there to be had ranting about how incompetent they are)
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 3:11pm
"The Spectacle of Trump's Unsuccess"
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 4:01pm