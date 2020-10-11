Roanoke & N.C.: Two Deeply American Mysteries
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate “specific allegations” of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified.
Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.
Comments
That is a particularly helpful resignation. Thank you Mr. Pilger.
by moat on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 5:58pm
Why Trump and Republicans Undermine Democracy - Chait at link, its the new Obama was born in Kenya to prove that no Democrat is a legitimate president:
“We win because of our ideas, we lose elections because they cheat us,” insisted Senator Lindsey Graham on Fox News last night. ..... Republicans had little success in teaching their voters to despise and fear Biden like they despised and feared Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Trump’s election fraud lies are doing that work for them now, whipping the base into a frenzy of anger and priming them to regard Biden as the beneficiary of a stolen election.
This is not a plot to steal the 2020 election. It is a decades-long campaign to undermine American democracy, which treats Democratic governance as inherently illegitimate...."
by NCD on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 7:38pm
apparently when you get into court and there's no jury deciding, it is often a no spin zone, who knew?
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 5:09pm
is just this simple, it is all for "p.r." purposes, not serious legal intent:
by artappraiser on Wed, 11/11/2020 - 5:26pm